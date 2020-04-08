VIDEO: Ryan McCartan Joins Laura Osnes for R&H Goes Live- Watch at 1pm!

Today The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization will present the third video in their new YouTube series, R&H Goes Live!, a spinoff of their existing R&H Goes Pop! video series. The YouTube stream will feature Ryan McCartan (Frozen) performing an acoustic version of his modern take on "This Nearly Was Mine" from Rodgers & Hammerstein's South Pacific.

The video can be streamed beginning today, Wednesday, April 8 at 1 p.m. ET on The Rodgers & Hammerstein YouTube channel and will be hosted by Laura Osnes (Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella; South Pacific). The performance will be followed by a Q&A.

Check back here at 1pm to watch live!

This track originally debuted as part of R&H Goes Pop! in September 2019.

"One of the most necessary steps, in my opinion, to our cultural artistic growth, is understanding our collective artistic past," said Ryan McCartan. "Recreating and reintroducing the classics is the only way to understand what has happened before us; and thusly, the only way we can dare to make greatness happen again."

Ryan McCartan has been performing as Hans in Frozen on Broadway since February 2020. Additional theater credits include Joe "Mac" Mcbeth in the Roundabout Theatre Company's world premiere of Scotland, PA; Fiyero in Wicked; and JD in the original cast of Off-Broadway's Heathers: The Musical. He is also known for his recurring role as Diggie Smalls on the Disney Channel sitcom "Liv and Maddie," and for his role as Brad Majors in the 2016 Fox musical television film "The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let's Do the Time Warp Again." His latest EP, "Seventh Avenue," is available to stream on Spotify.

R&H Goes Live! is an ongoing series and will feature some of Broadway's best performing stripped-down, contemporary versions of iconic Rodgers & Hammerstein tunes. The series launched on March 25 with Jeremy Jordan singing "Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin'" from Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma! Last week Jarrod Spector and Kelli Barrett joined host Laura Osnes for an acoustic mashup of "The Sound of Music" / "Edelweiss." Additional performers will be announced in the coming weeks.

The ongoing R&H Goes Pop! series can be viewed on The Rodgers & Hammerstein YouTube Channel HERE. R&H Goes Pop! launched in January 2019 with the premiere of a music video featuring Jeremy Jordan singing "Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin'." The series continued to feature several Broadway stars covering Rodgers & Hammerstein classics, including Laura Osnes and Jeremy Jordan, Matt Doyle and Jelani Alladin, Derek Klena, Kyle Selig, Ashley Park, Ryan McCartan, Rebecca Naomi Jones, and Ali Stroker. Each performed songs from Rodgers & Hammerstein musicals, including Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella, The King and I, South Pacific, The Sound of Music, and more. Most recently Tony Award-winner Gavin Creel released a contemporary version of "Something Wonderful" from Rodgers & Hammerstein's The King And I.





