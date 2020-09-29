Virtual Theatre Today: Tuesday, September 29- with Lea Salonga, Taylor Iman Jones, and More!

What's streaming today? We've got the list!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, September 29, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

Planning ahead? Visit BroadwayWorld's full Streaming Calendar!

12:00 PM

Next Year, Some Year - "Ben Rimalower's Broken Records" podcast co-hosts, Ben Rimalower and Daniel Nolen, will will broadcast a weekly hour-long livestream video chat show where they will offer their trademark takes on the music and video content they've been enjoying. For followers of the their podcast and previous livestream ("Tuesday, Thursday, April, August") as well as newbies, this will be fun and fast-paced program of fan favorite segments like "All-Beef Patti," "Who Do You Think You Are?" and "Dolly, Concert, Kill" as well as a whole new roster of features and interactive games with the viewers, plus special guest star appearances sure to delight. click here

Battery Dance TV- Seanism - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

2:00 PM

The Different Shades of Comedy - Food for Thought Productions, which started out as the brainchild of award winning writer Susan Charlotte, was launched in the Fall of 2000. This acclaimed theatre company presents a series of one-act plays by award-winning writers performed by an alternating repertory of Broadway stars and directors. click here

4:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Waltz - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

CyberTank Variety Show - A weekly, remote, multidisciplinary, variety arts gathering open to all where we explore theatricality + themes by you. HOSTED BY TANK-TERN, PAIGE COWEN click here

5:00 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home-Acting Improvisation | Ellyn Marsh - Improvisation is something we do all day every day. It is simply making things up as you go along. It's something we all know how to do. In a nutshell, Improv is unscripted entertainment. In Improv class we will play games, invent scenes or entire plays/stories that are made up on the spot. Ideas and inspiration are often generated by the audience who provide a one word suggestion or stories from their own lives for example. The results can be funny, dramatic, weird and usually entertaining. click here

It's the Day of the Show Y'all - Need a new Broadway diversion to get you through the day? Check back today at 1pm to watch as BroadwayWorld's Spencer Glass broadcasts a very special episode of It's The Day of the Show Y'all LIVE! Which little-known musical theatre treasure will he uncover? You'll have to tune in to find out! click here

5:30 PM

The VT Show - A conversation about Lessons In Survival with artists from The Commissary click here

Atlantic Acting School- #TechniqueTuesdays - Atlantic Acting School Faculty member Sam Gonzalez will take you through the building blocks of Practical Aesthetics, the Atlantic Technique, as outlined in A Practical Handbook for The Actor. In this introductory workshop, you'll develop basic technique, learning to articulate your understanding of text through compelling, playable actions. click here

6:00 PM

The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues - The 24 Hour Plays® bring together creative communities to produce plays and musicals that are written, rehearsed, and performed in 24 hours. click here

6:30 PM

The Bechdel Group: The First Sister Trip by Shoshannah Boray - Three sisters are stuck on a long flight with their mother's ashes in an urn. They've been changing alliances, keeping secrets and trading insults among the three of them for more than 50 years. The First Sister Trip is about the ways we love and understand one another, and asks if it is possible to put aside our assumptions, and our differences, in order to care for one another. click here

7:00 PM

Radio Free Birdland- Peter Cincotti: Heart of the City - Peter Cincotti celebrates the release of his newest project "Heart of the City" with an intimate concert shot at The Birdland Theater for Radio Free Birdland. click here

Compass: Dance for Movers Fall Session - Are you a beginning dancer? Broadway performers and amazing educators Nina Goldman (Dirty Rotten Scoundrels), Ryan Kasprzak (Hamilton), and LaQuet Sharnell Pringle (Lion King) want to help you step up your dance game with Compass: Dance for Movers. This unique online program provides beginner/intermediate dance technique training in a supportive environment in order to help guide you on your journey to becoming a more skilled and confident dancer. Program Information: Instead of a drop-in class format with different students in each class, Compass offers six weeks of consistency in your training with classes tailored to the specific needs of the group. All classes will be held live online twice a week, and last 1.5 hours. All you need is a computer connected to the internet and a bit of space to move around in and get your groove on. click here

#LAOAtHome - Opera Happy Hour-Jeremy Frank explores how deception ensures that the right pairs end up together at four of opera's most famous weddings. click here

Broadway Weekends at Home-SIMPLE & SUBLIME - Now we've read the show, taken apart the score & broken down the choreography, what happens next? Let's discuss! click here

Broadway Buskers - Times Square's annual concert series celebrating the talented singer-songwriters of the theater community returns this summer. Moving to a virtual format this year, , Broadway Buskers has brought Broadway actors and composers to the Times Square pedestrian plazas to perform their own original music among the lights and energy of Times Square. While in-person events are on pause and Broadway remains closed for the remainder of 2020, theater fans can still watch and support the multi-talented Broadway community with these weekly virtual concerts. Special guests: baby chemist (Katie Lee Hill & Travis Artz: SpongeBob LIVE on Nickelodeon, Transformers: Cyberverse), Taylor Iman Jones (Head Over Heels, Hamilton), Storm Thomas (Lexus' Verses and Flow, Futurity) click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Mozart's Così fan tutte Starring Susanna Phillips, Isabel Leonard, Danielle de Niese, Matthew Polenzani, Rodion Pogossov, and Maurizio Muraro, conducted by James Levine. From April 26, 2014. click here

8:00 PM

The Producer's Perspective - Broadway Producer Ken Davenport chats with Lea Salonga. click here

E-Ticket to Broadway with members of the Original Broadway Cast of NEWSIES! - Now is the time to seize the day! Join for a special Newsies Edition of this "Extra Magic Hour" of "E-Ticket to Broadway" as part of the Broadway Podcast Network's Special Live events on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 8:00pm EST. Hosted by David Alpert, original Broadway Cast Members of Newsies Aaron Albano, Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Tommy Bracco, Garett Hawe, Kara Lindsay, & Thayne Jasperson join this live event, and will chat Disney Parks, share memories, and play games. The event also serves as a fundraiser for Gilana's Fund. See ya real soon! click here

Lincoln Center at Home- All Balanchine Digital Fall Premiere - The All Balanchine program features excerpts from 5 ballets and Tschaikovsky Pas de Deux in full, streamable for 7 days via Facebook, YouTube and nycballet.com/digitalfall. click here

Lincoln Center at Home- The Disciple - Tamhane's The Disciple is a finely crafted labor of love set in the world of Indian traditional music. Along with a drive-in screening, this NYFF58 film will screen virtually. click here

Expand the Canon: Do This Play Reading Series! - ONE-ACTS (Restless Night in Late Spring and A Hell of Her Own) by Fumiko Enchi translated by Ayako Kano: Tuesday, September 29th at 8 PM EDT // In partnership with Ma-Yi Theater Company, and directed by Chari Arespacochaga, a world premiere translation of a Japanese classic // These short, yearning plays investigate the intersection of art and activism. True jewels. // Featuring: Sasha Diamond*, Shannon Tyo*, Fara Faidzan & Daniel K. Isaac* click here

Zoo Motel - Visionary director, designer and performer Thaddeus Phillips invites you into the mysterious & playful ZOO MOTEL, an interactive and immersive theatrical event created for the here & now. Phillips brings his signature dazzling stagecraft direct into your home in collaboration with the mind blowing designer and artist, Steven Dufala (Designer of Geoff Sobelle´s Home and The Object Lesson). ​ Limited to only 21 audience participants nightly, who check into virtual "rooms", this wildly inventive exploration of the possibilities of live theater and the magic of cinema explores what connects us and is broadcast live and online from a small room in a village in South America. click here

8:30 PM

The Poet's Tree - The Poet's Tree, hosted by Old Globe Teaching Artist, spoken word poet, and actor Gill Sotu, is a new program that takes a deep dive into the world of modern poetry and how artists tell compelling stories using only the power of the spoken word. Each week Gill will interview a poet and discuss their poetry style, how it is effective, tools they suggest to help the audience grow in their own work, and inspirations. Get swept away by the power of words and learn how to write your own poetry with weekly prompts! click here

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You