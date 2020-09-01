Virtual Theatre Today: Tuesday, September 1- with Adam Pascal, Raúl Esparza, and More!

What's streaming today? We've got the list!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, September 1, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

12:00 PM

Next Year, Some Year - "Ben Rimalower's Broken Records" podcast co-hosts, Ben Rimalower and Daniel Nolen, will will broadcast a weekly hour-long livestream video chat show where they will offer their trademark takes on the music and video content they've been enjoying. For followers of the their podcast and previous livestream ("Tuesday, Thursday, April, August") as well as newbies, this will be fun and fast-paced program of fan favorite segments like "All-Beef Patti," "Who Do You Think You Are?" and "Dolly, Concert, Kill" as well as a whole new roster of features and interactive games with the viewers, plus special guest star appearances sure to delight. click here

On Air Artist Spotlight - Episode 3: Jeannine Jones - In "Artist Spotlight" segments we tell the stories of Inwood artists and creators recorded at beloved local haunts in the community. Hosted by Aaron Simms. Recorded at the Amore Cafe. You may not know it, but you've seen Jeannine Jones' work on Saturday Night Live, The Today Show, and Late Night With Seth Myers, not to mention Monty Python's Spamalot, Mel Brooks' The Producers, and Jersey Boys, to name just a few. She's also an accomplished playwright, screenwriter, director, and a founding member of Dora Mae Productions. click here

Battery Dance TV- Seanism - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

2:00 PM

It's the Day of the Show Y'all - Need a new Broadway diversion to get you through the day? Check back today at 1pm to watch as BroadwayWorld's Spencer Glass broadcasts a very special episode of It's The Day of the Show Y'all LIVE! Which little-known musical theatre treasure will he uncover? You'll have to tune in to find out! click here

4:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Waltz - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

CyberTank Variety Show - Featuring IVAN ANDERSON CyberTank hosts a weekly, remote, multidisciplinary, variety arts gathering open to all as well as other programming throughout the week. click here

5:00 PM

#LAOAtHome - Shakespeare Sings: Join Katherine Powers for a mini lesson in Elizabethan history and a performance of two pieces from Verdi's Falstaff. click here

Broadway Weekends at Home-Acting Improvisation | Ellyn Marsh - Improvisation is something we do all day every day. It is simply making things up as you go along. It's something we all know how to do. In a nutshell, Improv is unscripted entertainment. In Improv class we will play games, invent scenes or entire plays/stories that are made up on the spot. Ideas and inspiration are often generated by the audience who provide a one word suggestion or stories from their own lives for example. The results can be funny, dramatic, weird and usually entertaining. click here

6:00 PM

The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues - The 24 Hour Plays® bring together creative communities to produce plays and musicals that are written, rehearsed, and performed in 24 hours. click here

7:00 PM

Champian Fulton Quartet: Birdsong Premiere Event - Pianist and Vocalist and Oklahoma native Champian Fulton continues Birdland's Charlie Parker Centennial Celebration. Her new release "Birdsong," features eleven carefully chosen compositions written by and/or made famous by Charlie Parker. "I wanted to focus not only on his originals, but on his recordings that I consider to be some of the most beautiful songs ever recorded," said Champian, "these songs are classic Bird, with rangy and dramatic melodies, romantic lyrics and adventurous chord changes." click here

Dear Liar - A special benefit reading of Jerome Kilty's play, "Dear Liar" starring 4-time Oscar nominee Marsha Mason and Emmy winner Brian Cox ("Succession") and directed by Broadway's Mark Brokaw ("How I Learned to Drive"), will make its streaming debut. All ticket proceeds of this benefit reading will support the Bucks County Playhouse Pandemic Campaign. Nobody knows quite what went on between playwright (and vegetarian) George Bernard Shaw and the celebrated, yet temperamental English stage actress, Mrs. Pat for whom he created Eliza Doolittle in "Pygmalion." But for 40 years of their very public lives, these two titanic personalities of the British theatre carried on a very private affair through the exchange of letters. Full of stinging wit and deep emotion, "Dear Liar" brings their epistolary relationship to life - revealing not only the ups and downs of their storied careers, but also illustrating the very stormy infatuation and magnetism that pulled these spirits together even through separation, hardship and heartbreak. click here

Fast & Furious - Live performance exists to serve as America's cultural conscience. It is the artist's responsibility to make work that shines a light on things when they're wrong, celebrate them when they're right and model alternative possibilities. This kind of work can change hearts and minds. The artist's ability to act fast and create work quickly in response to events, policies and general dumpster fires has never been more crucial, as they participate in building the language of resistance. Each month, a group of artists comes together to create performance pieces in the 7 days leading up to the event in response to the headlines of the week. The work tends to be made very quickly and, in many cases, very furiously! click here

Tennessee Performing Arts Center Salon Series - Whiskey is a Science, Bourbon is an Art - Andy and Charlie Nelson of Nelson's Green Brier Distillery join TPAC President and CEO Jennifer Turner to share the unknown story of how Louisa Nelson, one of the only women of her time to run a distillery, took over in 1891 and helped save the iconic beverage for almost two decades. As a guest in our virtual salon, you have the opportunity to participate in an interactive tasting experience featuring Belle Meade Bourbon, Nelson's Green Brier Tennessee Whiskey, and Louisa's Liqueur. These items, as well as all product packages and cocktail kits, can be purchased at the online bottle shop for local pickup only. Use the code SALON2020 to receive 10% off your purchase. click here

Broadway Weekends at Home-60s Jazz-letics! | Chloe Byrnes - Do you need a quick burst of energy or a way to keep your fitness levels up? Then this class is for you!! How does 30 minutes of smiles, laughs and fun while breaking a sweat & challenging yourself with the freedom to sing along to some of your favorite tunes every week sound? I mean, what could be better?! Let's motivate and support each other in some 'follow me' fitness workouts. Let's face it, we don't all have the option to get to the gym at the moment, and even if we do, we can't always find the motivation! Let's sweat it out, forget all our stresses and finish class feeling uplifted and positive! click here

Broadway Weekends at Home-SIMPLE & SUBLIME: READING RAGTIME - How To Read A Musical (Act 1) | Marcia Milgrom Dodge - In this first class, we will read Act 1 of the libretto out loud together, including stage directions & character descriptions written by the writer. Important action often occurs in a stage direction. It can contain information such as age, martial status & socio-economic status that you might not find in the dialogue. click here

Broadway Buskers - Times Square's annual concert series celebrating the talented singer-songwriters of the theater community returns this summer. Moving to a virtual format this year, , Broadway Buskers has brought Broadway actors and composers to the Times Square pedestrian plazas to perform their own original music among the lights and energy of Times Square. While in-person events are on pause and Broadway remains closed for the remainder of 2020, theater fans can still watch and support the multi-talented Broadway community with these weekly virtual concerts. Special guests: Jasmine Forsberg (Broadway Bounty Hunter, Love in Hate Nation), Adam Pascal (Rent, Aida), Josh Walker (Side Show, Cosi Fan Tutte) click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Britten's Peter Grimes Starring Patricia Racette, Anthony Dean Griffey, and Anthony Michaels-Moore, conducted by Donald Runnicles. From March 15, 2008. click here

8:00 PM

Quantum Theatre presents Constellations - Roland, a beekeeper, and Marianne, a quantum physicist, meet through a chance encounter and a multitude of possibilities stretch out before them. Three couples of married actors lead us through shifting realities and an infinity of parallel universes in this romantic play exploring the intersection of free will, destiny, and love. Virtual watch party - recordings of both parts streamed live with artists in the audience. click here

Stars in the House - Smokey Joe's Cafe reunion with Brenda Braxton and more! click here

The Producer's Perspective - Broadway Producer Ken Davenport chats with Raúl Esparza. click here

