Virtual Theatre Today: Tuesday, June 9- with Hunter Foster, Jennifer Cody, and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, June 9, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

11:00 AM

Ailey Extension - Absolute Beginner Ballet Barre with with Finis Jhung click here

12:00 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home- Singing Technique w/ Emma Kingston - The class will be aimed at improving your technical skills as a singer. Focusing on breathing, placement and relaxation. This is suitable for all levels as laying the groundwork in technique applies to everyone. click here

Battery Dance TV- Storytelling and Repertoire - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

1:00 PM

#TurnItOutWithTiler - The New York City Ballet dancer Tiler Peck will teach her daily ballet class live on Instagram! click here

2:00 PM

Lincoln Center at Home - Theatrical Staging Workshop with Ms. Myxy (Episode 53). Learn about stage balance, exploring different ways to stage a set click here

Stars in the House - Regional Theatre Spotlight On: REDHOUSE ARTS CENTER with Hunter Foster, Mark Palmieri, Mike DiSalvo and Terry Underwood click here

Battery Dance TV- Seanism - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

Live with Carnegie Hall - Emanuel Ax by Lisa-Marie Mazzucco Emanuel Ax continues his exploration of the history of great pianists who have performed at Carnegie Hall. Joining him for this afternoon of music and conversation are Garrick Ohlsson, who studied with the late Claudio Arrau, and Paul Lewis, a student of Alfred Brendel. click here

3:00 PM

NYTW MASTERCLASS: The Play in Previews with Mfoniso Udofia - While we can't be in the rehearsal hall, we don't want to let NYTW's sacred "Mondays @ 3" time slot slip by. To that end, beloved members of NYTW's artistic community will be leading master classes on directing, writing, performance and beyond on Monday afternoons while we're on hiatus. click here

4:00 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home- Beginner Jazz w/ Shaye Hopkins - First you wash your hands, and then your JAZZ HANDS! Come and join Shaye and she takes you through class for beginners where we will explore the foundations of jazz technique and implement these into fun, basic choreography. click here

Battery Dance TV- 1 Minute Performance - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

5:00 PM

#LAOAtHome - Opera Family Time: Shakespeare Sings with Katherine Powers click here

6:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Waltz - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

7:00 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home-'How to Succeed' Workshop | Charlie Sutton - Come and dance to HOW TO SUCCEED from How to Succeed In Business Without Really Trying. Learn the Original Broadway revival choreography that stared Daniel Radcliffe FIRST HAND from a Broadway cast member. Warm up, Learn choreography, hear stories and ask questions about the show. click here

The Show Must Go On... Show - THE SHOW MUST GO ON...SHOW is a 15-minute variety - you guessed it - SHOW unlike anything else online. This week's guests: James Snyder, Marine Biologist Roger Hanlon, Personal Trainer Santiago Gonzalez, Dr. Anthony Weiner MD, Meditation Expert Minita Gandhi and Children's Tumor Foundation click here

NYTW VIRTUAL NETWORKING EVENT - In a speed dating-style structure, meet potential new artistic collaborators from across the country. Everyone is invited! We strongly encourage POC artists and emerging artists to attend. Come for the networking, join in the discussion, and enjoy the community. Space is limited. click here

7:30 PM

Ailey Extension - Theater Dance with Judine Somerville click here

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Tchaikovsky's Iolanta and Bartók's Bluebeard's Castle. Starring Anna Netrebko and Piotr Beczała in Iolanta, and Nadja Michael and Mikhail Petrenko in Bluebeard's Castle, conducted by Valery Gergiev. From February 14, 2015. click here

8:00 PM

Stars in the House - Special guests TBA click here

9:30 PM

Old Globe's Thinking Shakespeare Live! - Thinking Shakespeare Live: Sonnets! is a half-hour, "social-distance" version of Thinking Shakespeare Live! which will introduce the sonnets and then delve into one masterpiece of the form, exploring its language and how it works, and how it relates to Shakespeare's work for the stage. click here

