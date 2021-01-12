Virtual Theatre Today: Tuesday, January 12- with Renee Fleming, Marty Thomas, and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, January 12, 2021.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

12:00 PM

Next Year, Some Year - "Ben Rimalower's Broken Records" podcast co-hosts, Ben Rimalower and Daniel Nolen, will will broadcast a weekly hour-long livestream video chat show where they will offer their trademark takes on the music and video content they've been enjoying. For followers of the their podcast and previous livestream ("Tuesday, Thursday, April, August") as well as newbies, this will be fun and fast-paced program of fan favorite segments like "All-Beef Patti," "Who Do You Think You Are?" and "Dolly, Concert, Kill" as well as a whole new roster of features and interactive games with the viewers, plus special guest star appearances sure to delight. click here

4:00 PM

CyberTank Variety Show - A weekly, remote, multidisciplinary, variety arts gathering open to all where we explore theatricality and themes by you. Hosted by Caroline Knight. click here

5:00 PM

It's the Day of the Show Y'all - Need a new Broadway diversion to get you through the day? Watch as BroadwayWorld's Spencer Glass broadcasts a very special episode of It's The Day of the Show Y'all LIVE! Which little-known musical theatre treasure will he uncover? Today is all about The Most Happy Fella! click here

The Public Theater's Under the Radar Festival - A landmark of the New York City theater season for the last 17 years and widely recognized as a premier launching pad for new and cutting-edge performance from the U.S. and abroad, Under the Radar 2021's digital format will make these exciting shows available to viewers across the U.S. and the world for the first time ever. click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Massenet's Thaïs Starring Renée Fleming, Michael Schade, and Thomas Hampson, conducted by Jesús López-Cobos. From December 20, 2008. click here

8:00 PM

Stars in the House - Star Search Reunion with Sam Harris, Marty Thomas, Penny Mealing and Michael Berresse a?? click here

8:30 PM

Place/Settings: Berkeley - Stories surround us everywhere, whether we can see them or not. Ten writers, inspired by events in their own personal histories, take us on an aural adventure to specific locations around Berkeley. You will receive, via snail mail, a physical map (or a digital version if you'd like to save a tree) of the locations illustrated by a New Yorker cartoonist, lifting you out of the virtual realm and inviting you to explore the past hidden beneath the present. click here