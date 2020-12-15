Virtual Theatre Today: Tuesday, December 15 with Kristin Chenoweth, Anthony Rapp and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, December 15, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

12:00 PM

Next Year, Some Year - "Ben Rimalower's Broken Records" podcast co-hosts, Ben Rimalower and Daniel Nolen, will will broadcast a weekly hour-long livestream video chat show where they will offer their trademark takes on the music and video content they've been enjoying. For followers of the their podcast and previous livestream ("Tuesday, Thursday, April, August") as well as newbies, this will be fun and fast-paced program of fan favorite segments like "All-Beef Patti," "Who Do You Think You Are?" and "Dolly, Concert, Kill" as well as a whole new roster of features and interactive games with the viewers, plus special guest star appearances sure to delight. click here

Beethoven at the Philharmonic - New York Philharmonic: Celebrate Beethoven's 250th birthday with WQXR and the New York Philharmonic! Enjoy recordings of Beethoven's symphonies each day at noon as part of "Beethoven Immortal." click here

2:00 PM

Old Vic: IN CAMERA - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Andrew Lincoln (AMC's The Walking Dead) will star as Ebenezer Scrooge in this year's Old Vic: IN CAMERA version of Jack Thorne's A Christmas Carol. Directed by Matthew Warchus, the festive favorite returns for its fourth year and this time will be streamed live from The Old Vic stage. As with previous Old Vic: IN CAMERA streams, the empty auditorium will be the show's backdrop but this production will be, for the first time in the series, presented as a full-scale show with live musicians, theatrical lighting, set and costumes, and with a cast of 18 performers. In total, 80 freelance creatives, actors and musicians will be employed to create this year's production. click here

FRIENDLY MONSTERS - Zoe has just moved in with her older boyfriend, Simon, who is everything she could dream: charismatic and successful, a supportive partner, a doting father to his young daughter. But when Zoe becomes curious about Simon's history with his next-door neighbor, the solid ground beneath her begins to shift. Set against the backdrop of current events, a gripping and affecting play about what - and whom - we believe. Friendly Monsters is an MTC/Bobbie Olsen Play Commission. click here

4:00 PM

CyberTank Variety Show - A weekly, remote, multidisciplinary, variety arts gathering open to all where we explore theatricality and themes by you. Featuring clips of work from the artists participating in The Tank's telethon as a preview of the telethon (happening 12/16 at 6pm - 12/17 at 6pm). click here

5:00 PM

It's the Day of the Show Y'all - Need a new Broadway diversion to get you through the day? Watch as BroadwayWorld's Spencer Glass broadcasts a very special episode of It's The Day of the Show Y'all LIVE! Which little-known musical theatre treasure will he uncover? YToday is all about The Apple Tree! click here

Christmas My Way: A Sinatra Holiday Bash - Ring in the holidays with this fresh, swingin' musical revue! From classic Sinatra tunes to Rat Pack-ish versions of seasonal favorites, this show is complete with 40 popular hits including 'Fly Me to The Moon,' ''You Make Me Feel So Young,' 'New York, New York,' 'Mistletoe and Holly,' 'The Christmas Song,' 'Silver Bells,' 'I'll Be Home for Christmas,' and many more. Featuring a cast of four and a three-piece band, Christmas My Way invites you to pour a good stiff eggnog and celebrate the holidays Sinatra-style! click here

Disney+'s On Pointe Discussion at 92Y - School of American Ballet: Join director Larissa Bills, dancer Kai Misra-Stone, and NYCB's Dena Abergel for a conversation about the new documentary series, On Pointe, with Emmy-winner, Kelly Ripa. click here

6:00 PM

Jacob Marley's Christmas Carol - Milwaukee Repertory Theater presents "Jacob Marley's Christmas Carol" by Tom Mula, directed by Mark Clements. This irreverent, funny and deeply moving adaptation tells Dickens' classic tale from the unique perspective of Jacob Marley. Don't miss a tour-de-force performance by the incomparable Lee E. Ernst playing more than a dozen characters, with a unique soundscape developed by foley artist Dan Kazemi. Milwaukee Rep's brand new production, recorded in a high definition, multiple camera shoot, embodies the very heart of this beloved holiday story. click here

7:00 PM

Christmas in Virtual NickyLand 2020 - La MaMa presents Nicky Paraiso as the master of ceremonies for the ultimate holiday cabaret at La MaMa. What does it mean to come together and celebrate during this particular holiday season? As a community of individuals of many beliefs and backgrounds, we can use this year-end holiday time to reflect, heal, find solace as we celebrate together. Joy to this world! Scheduled to appear are: Yoshiko Chuma with Ginger Dolden, Ginger Dolden and Pete Lanctot, Potri Ranka Manis, Meredith Monk, John Scott with Mortimer, Paz Tanjuaquio, Kyle Dacuyan, and Justin Elizabeth Sayre click here

Meet Me in St. Louis: A Holiday Special in Song and on Screen - In this heartwarming holiday musical, the Smith family grapples with life changes and new love in a bustling St. Louis on the brink of the 1904 World's Fair. This special digital adaption from Charlotte Moore (Anna Smith in the original Broadway cast) will include favorite tunes, including "The Trolley Song," "The Boy Next Door," and "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," along with the romantic suitors, comedic misunderstandings, and jovial pranks that make this classic musical a holiday treat for families of all ages, no matter where you're celebrating this year. This new digital production is an abridged version of the Broadway musical Meet Me in St. Louis (1989), based on the 1944 film of the same name starring Judy Garland. Irish Repertory Theatre last presented Meet Me in St. Louis in 2007. click here

George Balanchine's The Nutcracker - New York City Ballet: NYCB's timeless holiday tradition, George Balanchine's The Nutcracker®, is streaming on Marquee TV. Experience the magic of this 2019 performance now through January 3. click here

#LAO Opera Happy Hour Holiday Special - In his last Opera Happy Hour of 2020, Jeremy Frank decks his home piano-hall-turned-bar for an exploration of classic operatic holiday tunes. Sip (and sing) along with our Associate Chorus Master as he plays favorites from La Bohème and Die Fledermaus with a festive Manhattan in hand. click here

The Center at West Park presents Plastic Harvest Virtual Work-in-Progress Screening & Artist Talkback - The Center at West Park presents a virtual work-in-progress screening of Plastic Harvest, followed by an artist talkback, on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at 7pm ET. Plastic Harvest is a Covid-era dance film by choreographer Jody Sperling exploring the scourge of plastic pollution. Ironically, plastic is something we all share and that connects us across virtual spaces. We wear it, we swim in it, we ingest it, we even inhale it. click here

7:30 PM

Buttons' Sleeping Beauty: A One-Man Outrageous Unbelievable COVID Lockdown Panto - Buttons isn't alone, but he's definitely keeping his distance! Ryan Schabach returns as Buttons in a hilarious all-new, one-man version of our hit holiday romp. While sheltering in place due to COVID-19, Buttons tells the story of Serena, a courageous heroine battling a wicked fairy. Along the way he's joined by a pandemically appropriate cast of quirky characters brought to life through puppetry, gadgetry and unique theatre magic. Come ready to laugh, cheer, sing and boo with Buttons as he dares to keep the Panto tradition alive all by himself! click here

CREATIVE COALITION POWERTALK DINNER - Broadway legends Kristin Chenoweth, Anthony Rapp, and Julie Taymor are among the special guests coming out to support the arts at The Creative Coalition's Powertalk Dinner, featuring additional appearances by NFL all-star Tiki Barber, bestselling author Susan Isaacs, and more. All proceeds from the special charity event benefit The Creative Coalition's year-round work to protect and advance the arts. click here

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Wagner's Lohengrin Starring Eva Marton, Leonie Rysanek, Peter Hofmann, Leif Roar, and John Macurdy, conducted by James Levine. From January 10, 1986. click here

ROAD TO THE NORTH COUNTRY: Interpreting Dylan - "Road to the North Country: Interpreting Dylan," a virtual live stream event presented by the Bob Dylan Center, will feature cast members Todd Almond, Jeannette Bayardelle, Colton Ryan, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, and Mare Winningham from the acclaimed Broadway musical, Girl From The North Country, which features the music of Bob Dylan. This exclusive one-hour panel discussion with cast members will be moderated by theater and music journalist, Elysa Gardner (USA Today, the New York Times, New Yorker). They will discuss interpreting Bob Dylan's words and music, as well as share some videos of the cast performing songs featured in the show, including content created during the shutdown and BLM movement. click here

Front Row Mainstage: The Brandenburg Concertos - Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center: Experience the peerless artistry of CMS with newly curated full-length HD concerts featuring archival video recordings woven together into never-before-heard concert pairings. click here

8:00 PM

Home for the Holidays - A stellar lineup of theater favorites will show there's no place like Broadway for the holidays as they welcome you into their homes and hearts during Home for the Holidays on Tuesday, December 15, 2020. The concert is produced by and benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Watch the free stream here beginning at 8 pm Eastern. The stream will be available through December 19. You'll feel the holiday spirit when some of Broadway's most celebrated stars perform songs based on traditions from their homes and from where their shows are set. With songs from comedic to heartfelt, it's your perfect seasonal variety show. From the welcoming warmth of Come From Away's Gander, Newfoundland, to the rich culture of South Africa through cast members from The Lion King, you'll escape into a world where Broadway can help make the season merry and bright despite today's challenges. click here

Stars in the House - Broadway at CBST an intimate evening to benefit music, arts and culture at CBST with Stephanie J. Block, Ann Hampton Callaway, Judy Gold, Jackie Hoffman, Marc Shaiman and Stephen Skybell. a?? click here

Songs for a Winter Evening with Sharell Bryant - Songs for a Winter Evening is an intimate winter concert from singer-songwriter Sharell Bryant featuring original music as well as her take on some holiday classics. Mixing indie rock and folk music, she writes songs that make the tough moments in life a little lighter. click here

Nona Hendryx / Tariq Al-Sabir - YoungArts at Joe's Pub Live! - Join us for the inaugural performance of YoungArts at Joe's Pub Live! This series features performances from YoungArts' spectacular roster of alumni, who have also cultivated deep roots with Joe's Pub (through our artist development programs). First up: Tariq Al-Sabir in a double bill with Joe's Pub's inaugural Vanguard Award & Residency recipient - Nona Hendryx. click here

8:30 PM

The Poet's Tree - The Poet's Tree, hosted by Old Globe Teaching Artist, spoken word poet, and actor Gill Sotu, is a new program that takes a deep dive into the world of modern poetry and how artists tell compelling stories using only the power of the spoken word. Each week Gill will interview a poet and discuss their poetry style, how it is effective, tools they suggest to help the audience grow in their own work, and inspirations. Get swept away by the power of words and learn how to write your own poetry with weekly prompts! click here