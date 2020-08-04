Virtual Theatre Today: Tuesday, August 4- with Norm Lewis, James Harkness and More!

What's streaming today? We've got the list!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, August 4, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

Planning ahead? Visit BroadwayWorld's full Streaming Calendar!

10:30 AM

Tuesday, Thursday, April, August - Broken Records hosts offer their trademark takes on the music and video content they've been enjoying to get through the days of the pandemic. click here

12:00 PM

Ayodele Casel's Diary of a Tap Dancer V.6: Us - For this new virtual series, Ayodele Casel, one of the "Biggest Breakout Stars of 2019" (The New York Times), has curated a group of artists who will present seven different video performances-solos and duos created and performed by a multigenerational and multicultural group-to be released weekly at 12pm beginning Tuesday, July 14 (through Tuesday, August 25). Co-directed by Casel and Torya Beard, the series is a continuation of her Diary of a Tap Dancer project and will feature performances from Casel and other tap artists including Amanda Castro, Starinah Dixon, Andre Imanishi, Ryan Johnson, Lisa La Touche, Ted Levy, Michela Marino Lerman, Anthony Morigerato, Makenna Watts, and more. Kurt Csolak serves as editor of the series, with Darren Biggart and Anthony Morigerato acting as creative producers. click here

Broadway Weekends at Home-Puppetry - Avenue A | Jess Parker - The rare chance to learn the basic techniques that bring Muppet-style puppet characters to life! In this 'Avenue A' Level 1 class, you will learn how to Position, Sync, Walk, and Run - with a combined exercise for all to take away and practice. There will be a short Q&A with Jess to finish. You don't need a puppet to participate! A sock is great! click here

Asian Artists Step Forward Concert - Asian Artists Step Forward, A Musical Concert Celebrating Love, Hope and Humor, was performed live on June 6, 2019 at The Green Room 42 in New York. The concert will be available on demand until September 30th to benefit The Actors Fund's COVID-19 Relief Effort. click here

Battery Dance TV- Storytelling and Repertoire - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

1:00 PM

It's the Day of the Show Y'all - Need a new Broadway diversion to get you through the day? Check back today at 1pm to watch as BroadwayWorld's Spencer Glass broadcasts a very special episode of It's The Day of the Show Y'all LIVE! Which little-known musical theatre treasure will he uncover? You'll have to tune in to find out! click here

#TurnItOutWithTiler - The New York City Ballet dancer Tiler Peck will teach her daily ballet class live on Instagram! click here

2:00 PM

Lincoln Center at Home - WeBop Virtual Summer Term. Introduce your little ones to the joy of jazz. The WeBop Virtual Summer Term explores everything from Latin jazz to Kansas City Swing. Sign up soon before spots run out! click here

Battery Dance TV- Seanism - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

3:00 PM

Lincoln Center at Home - ADA in the Arts Virtual Access Workshop for Teens and Adults. Join the artists of New York City Ballet in a series of free, one-hour movement workshops specially designed for teens and adults with disabilities, powered by Zoom. click here

Broadway Weekends at Home-'Hamilton' Workshop | Natasha Leaver - Come and learn Hamilton inspired choreography with Natasha Leaver currently playing 'The Bullet' in the West End production. Today, we'll be dancing to Yorktown! click here

4:00 PM

CyberTank Variety Show - The CyberTank Variety Show is The Tank's FREE virtual gathering place, hosting dozens of artists every week. click here

5:00 PM

#LAOAtHome - Learn at Home (Grown Up Edition): Music and the Mind hosted by Renee Fleming with LA Opera guests click here

6:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Waltz - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

7:00 PM

Fast & Furious 41 - Live performance exists to serve as America's cultural conscience. It is the artist's responsibility to make work that shines a light on things when they're wrong, celebrate them when they're right and model alternative possibilities. This kind of work can change hearts and minds. The artist's ability to act fast and create work quickly in response to events, policies and general dumpster fires has never been more crucial, as they participate in building the language of resistance. Each month, a group of artists comes together to create performance pieces in the 7 days leading up to the event in response to the headlines of the week. The work tends to be made very quickly and, in many cases, very furiously! click here

Broadway Buskers - Times Square's annual concert series celebrating the talented singer-songwriters of the theater community returns this summer. Moving to a virtual format this year, , Broadway Buskers has brought Broadway actors and composers to the Times Square pedestrian plazas to perform their own original music among the lights and energy of Times Square. While in-person events are on pause and Broadway remains closed for the remainder of 2020, theater fans can still watch and support the multi-talented Broadway community with these weekly virtual concerts. Guests: Lauren Elder (Mary and Max, Hair, Side Show), James Harkness (Ain't Too Proud, Beautiful, Chicago) click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Offenbach's Les Contes d'Hoffmann Starring Erin Morley, Hibla Gerzmava, Kate Lindsey, Christine Rice, Vittorio Grigolo, and Thomas Hampson, conducted by Yves Abel. From January 31, 2015. click here

8:00 PM

Stars in the House - LA Law Cast Reunion with the former staffers of McKenzie, Brackman, Chaney and Kuzak, including Corbin Bernsen (Arnie Becker), Susan Dey (Grace van Owen), Jill Eikenberry (Ann Kelsey), Michele Greene (Abby Perkins), Harry Hamlin (Michael Kuzak), Alan Rachins (Douglas Brackman, Jr.), Jimmy Smits (Victor Sifuentes), Michael Tucker (Stuart Markowitz) and Blair Underwood (Jonathan Rollins). click here

The Producer's Perspective - Broadway Producer Ken Davenport chats with Norm Lewis click here

10:00 PM

SIM/TAN WHO'S THERE? - A Black American influencer accuses a Malaysian bureaucrat of condoning blackface. A Singaporean-Indian teacher launches an Instagram feud calling out racial inequality at home, post-George Floyd. A privileged Singaporean-Chinese activist meets a compassionate White Saviour, and an ethnically ambiguous political YouTuber takes a DNA test for the first time. A cross-cultural encounter involving artists based in Singapore, Malaysia, and the United States, Who's There? uses Zoom as a new medium to explore the unstable ground between us and "the other". In this pandemic contact zone, lines along race, class and gender bleed into one another, questioning the assumptions we hold of ourselves and the world around us. What sort of tensions, anxieties and possibilities emerge, and how can we work to reimagine a New Normal? click here

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You