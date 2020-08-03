2019 Asian Artists Step Forward Concert at Green Room 42 Will Stream to Benefit The Actors Fund

Asian Artists Step Forward, A Musical Concert Celebrating Love, Hope and Humor that was performed live on June 6, 2019 at The Green Room 42 in New York, will be streamed beginning Tuesday, August 4th at 12pm. The concert will be available on demand until September 30th to benefit The Actors Fund's COVID-19 Relief Effort.

Check out a promo below:

The original concert has been slightly edited for streaming and will now feature a 'wrap around host' - radio legend and Broadway "voice of God' Valerie Smaldone. As part of her introduction and remarks during and after the concert, Ms. Smaldone will be discussing The Actors Fund and encouraging donations to their Covid 19 relief efforts.

Step Forward Entertainment's exciting Asian Talents perform songs from Broadway, the American Song Book and 1970's pop! Our unique collection of Asian talents include one of China's biggest Musical Theatre stars, the former National Anthem singer of the Philippines; cast members who have appeared in the TV shows Billions, Daredevil, Magnum P.I. (the original), Bronx SIU and those who have appeared in films, such as Stay Away Joe (the love interest of Elvis Presley), Dementia 13 (as the murdered priest), and performed in LIVE shows such as Avenue Q, Sweet Charity, etc. and a 15-year old musical prodigy from Wisconsin making her NYC debut.

These performers are Kea Chan, Marya Coburn, Pat Labez, Anthony Salvador Lewis, Justin Senense, Akoni Steinmann, Violet Vang and Xiaoqing (Mao) Zhang. On Piano, in addition to appearing as a featured soloist, will be the international Philippine Music Director, Bobby DeLeon.

Robert R. Blume, the producer of both the live concert and streaming video, said "I am thrilled to be able to stream this concert to bring to light these exciting performances, and at the same time benefit The Actors Fund, the organization which helps all of us in times of need. I just hope we continue to create every piece of art with meaning, like we did here to promote the talents of our wonderful clients of Asian heritage, because there is still so much more we can say!"

Tune into the concert when it streams below!

