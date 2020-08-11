Virtual Theatre Today: Tuesday, August 11- with John Cariani, Teal Wicks and More!

What's streaming today? We've got the full list!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, August 11, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

12:00 PM

Ayodele Casel's Diary of a Tap Dancer V.6: Us - For this new virtual series, Ayodele Casel, one of the "Biggest Breakout Stars of 2019" (The New York Times), has curated a group of artists who will present seven different video performances-solos and duos created and performed by a multigenerational and multicultural group-to be released weekly at 12pm beginning Tuesday, July 14 (through Tuesday, August 25). Co-directed by Casel and Torya Beard, the series is a continuation of her Diary of a Tap Dancer project and will feature performances from Casel and other tap artists including Amanda Castro, Starinah Dixon, Andre Imanishi, Ryan Johnson, Lisa La Touche, Ted Levy, Michela Marino Lerman, Anthony Morigerato, Makenna Watts, and more. Kurt Csolak serves as editor of the series, with Darren Biggart and Anthony Morigerato acting as creative producers. click here

Battery Dance TV- Storytelling and Repertoire - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

1:00 PM

It's the Day of the Show Y'all - Need a new Broadway diversion to get you through the day? Check back today at 1pm to watch as BroadwayWorld's Spencer Glass broadcasts a very special episode of It's The Day of the Show Y'all LIVE! Which little-known musical theatre treasure will he uncover? You'll have to tune in to find out! click here

#TurnItOutWithTiler - The New York City Ballet dancer Tiler Peck will teach her daily ballet class live on Instagram! click here

2:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Seanism - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

3:00 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home- 'Waitress' Workshop (Part 1/2) | Tatiana Lofton - In Part 1 of our 2 Part series, we'll be learning the ensemble's vocal line to 'Bad Idea' from Waitress. In Part 2 on 8/25, we'll be learning the clapping sequence, and adding them together (not as easy as it sounds!) click here

4:00 PM

CyberTank Variety Show - The CyberTank Weekly Variety Show is a remote, multidisciplinary variety arts gathering open to everyone. The arts community has been presented with a challenge to re-examine theatricality, and The Tank has reframed this as the gift of an opportunity to grow and choose community over despair. Each weekly installment is centered around a specific question and features guest artists who will perform and facilitate conversation. click here

5:00 PM

#LAOAtHome - Opera for Life: An inside look at our healthcare initiatives and partnerships click here

6:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Waltz - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues - The 24 Hour Plays® bring together creative communities to produce plays and musicals that are written, rehearsed, and performed in 24 hours. click here

7:00 PM

David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band Premiere Event & On Demand - Inspired by the noble jazz pioneers Louis Armstrong, Bix Beiderbecke, Duke Ellington, Jelly Roll Morton and their colleagues, David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band breathes life and passion into America's own great art form. click here

Love, Noël: The Songs and Letters of Noël Coward - Get to know the life and times of one of the 20th century's most dynamic creative icons - Noël Coward - through this intimate performance in which Steve Ross and KT Sullivan transform into some of the many characters that made up Coward's unique life...Gertrude Lawrence, Marlene Dietrich, Greta Garbo, Elaine Stritch, Lynn Fontanne, Virginia Woolf, Edna Ferber, the Queen Mother, and, of course, The Master himself, Noël Coward. click here

Broadway Weekends at Home- Physicality and Viewpoints in Characterization (Part 1/2) | Sean Patrick Doyle - Let's get physical! In this two part workshop, we will be utilizing techniques devised by Mary Overlie, Anne Bogart, Tina Landau and Frederick Matthias Alexander to increase body awareness and help craft physically distinct characterizations. Attendees are encouraged to log in from a spacious room and wear comfy clothes. click here

Broadway Buskers - Times Square's annual concert series celebrating the talented singer-songwriters of the theater community returns this summer. Moving to a virtual format this year, , Broadway Buskers has brought Broadway actors and composers to the Times Square pedestrian plazas to perform their own original music among the lights and energy of Times Square. While in-person events are on pause and Broadway remains closed for the remainder of 2020, theater fans can still watch and support the multi-talented Broadway community with these weekly virtual concerts. Guests: Joey Contreras (Love Me, Love Me Not, Break from the Line, Joyride), Tamika Lawrence (Caroline, or Change, If/Then, Come From Away) click here

Sara Juli's Burnt-Out Wife - Sara Juli's Burnt-Out Wife takes on topics such as intimacy, loneliness, monogamy, and other marital taboos. Juli employs her comedic text-driven dance style to explore the decay and detritus of marriage with equal parts wit and vulnerability. Taking place in a Pepto-Bismol pink bathroom, this evening length dance-theater-comedy will spark intimate conversations while blowing up the institution with humor, reflection, and a complete re-imagining. click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Bizet's Carmen Starring Aleksandra Kurzak, Clémentine Margaine, Roberto Alagna, and Alexander Vinogradov, conducted by Louis Langrée. From February 2, 2019. click here

IS IT SUPPOSED TO LAST? - Is it ok... if we just sit in the room by ourselves? no.. Ok. Then...let's...at least decorate. In this meditation on when the fun gets spoiled and the nurturing gets toxic, two actors will wrap themselves in streamers and ask "What happens when we can't take care of you?" click here

8:00 PM

The 24 Hour Plays: Nationals - The 24 Hour Plays: Nationals, in partnership with the New School for Drama, is a rigorous professional experience for artists 25 and under. Over the course of a week, the company will engage in intensive workshops, panel discussions with industry game-changers, and finally, their own production of The 24 Hour Plays. click here

The Producer's Perspective - Broadway Producer Ken Davenport chats with John Cariani click here

Stars in the House - The 3 "Chers" from The Cher Show: Stephanie J. Block, Micaela Diamond, and Teal Wicks click here

8:30 PM

La MaMa LiveTalks: RENAYUNG - RENAYUNG: the magical boat from Derangen epic (Mindanao, Philippines). The cultural encounters and tracings of origins. Serial Episodes of dances, kulintang music, chants and interviews of tradition bearers, artists and scholars. The convergence of ancient epics and unwritten histories that originated from far continents and past centuries and now has aligned to become the healing energies to face the current times of uncertainties. It is the anchor of resilience and rebirth of the new empowerment of the people displaced and in diaspora. This episode is the review of Bembaran Intertwined with Perang sa Bayang. (La MaMa, 2007) Featuring: Dr. Federico Magdalena, PhD (University of Hawaii), Dr. Elin Anisha Capal Guro, PhD (Mindanao State University), and Kinding Sindaw Artists click here

