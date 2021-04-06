Virtual Theatre Today: Tuesday, April 6- with Anna Deavere Smith, Bonnie Milligan, and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, April 6, 2021.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Time

12:00 PM

Next Year, Some Year - "Ben Rimalower's Broken Records" podcast co-hosts, Ben Rimalower and Daniel Nolen, will will broadcast a weekly hour-long livestream video chat show where they will offer their trademark takes on the music and video content they've been enjoying. For followers of the their podcast and previous livestream ("Tuesday, Thursday, April, August") as well as newbies, this will be fun and fast-paced program of fan favorite segments like "All-Beef Patti," "Who Do You Think You Are?" and "Dolly, Concert, Kill" as well as a whole new roster of features and interactive games with the viewers, plus special guest star appearances sure to delight. click here

Lincoln Center Activate - In Conversation: Anna Deavere Smith and Dr. Christopher Emdin- Actress and playwright Anna Deavere Smith shares an in-depth conversation on reimagining education and the role of the arts in opening possibilities and shaping futures. click here

1:00 PM

Taylor Talks 0- Ximena Garnica & Shige Moriya - We're presenting HERE Resident Playwright Taylor Mac in conversation with our Resident Artists! The interviews will be streamed on the global, commons-based, peer produced HowlRound TV network at howlround.tv every other Tue at 1pm ET. This week, Taylor is in conversation with Ximena Garnica & Shige Moriya! click here

2:30 PM

The Sorcerer's Apprentice - James Seabright presents The Sorcerer's Apprentice by Richard Hough and Ben Morales Frost Tickets £15 +£3 transaction fee This enchanting new British musical explores the extraordinary world of a sorcerer and his rebellious daughter, as she discovers the explosive possibilities of her newfound magical powers. Against the backdrop of the Northern Lights, a small town has been pushed to the brink of collapse in a bid for progress and prosperity. To rescue Midgard from certain destruction, father and daughter must heal their relationship and work together. This gripping family-friendly story sees brooms coming to life and love blossoming anew. Acclaimed musical theatre writers Richard Hough and Ben Morales Frost have created this gender-swapped twist on the timeless poem by Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, which also inspired the Dukas symphony that memorably featured in the Disney film Fantasia. click here

5:30 PM

Atlantic Theater Technique Tuesdays- Film/TV & the Atlantic Technique - In this lecture-meets-demo taught by Atlantic Founding Ensemble member and seasoned actor/director Clark Gregg, learn to apply our signature technique to on-camera audition work, sharpening your skills and allowing you to make the most of every TV/film casting session! click here

7:00 PM

Astor Piazzolla at 100: A Musical Portrait by Philippe Quint - The Philharmonic Society of Orange County presents the world premiere of Philippe Quint's newest multimedia show, Astor Piazzolla at 100: A Musical Portrait with pianist Jun Cho. Quint's narration leads the audience through a celebration of Piazzolla's life on the centennial year of his birth through visual and musical depictions of the composer's musical influences and personal relationships with figures such as Alberto Ginastera, Duke Ellington, Igor Stravinsky, Nadia Boulanger, and J.S. Bach. Breaking boundaries and revolutionizing traditional tango, Piazzolla introduced the world to tango nuevo: a fusion of tango, jazz, klezmer, and classical music. This defined him as the single most important figure in the history of the genre. Tickets can be purchased through the Philharmonic Society of Orange County and the concert will be available to watch for one week following the premiere. click here

Efflorescence - A serial songspiel from Talking Band and La MaMa. La MaMa and Talking Band present all seven episodes followed by a post-show conversation with the artists involved. Efflorescence tells the story of six disparate people who have been living together for a year in an old farmhouse in the Catskills that has been transformed into a safe haven for Vulnerable Expendables. The story unfolds over seven nights that coincide with the nights on which each episode will be presented. The characters begin each night by singing together while they wash their hands outside in a tub of warm water. Each night they take a turn telling stories - stories of life-changing encounters with dogs, snakes, obscene plant life, sea nymphs, and the School of Disembodied Poetics. Linking these tales is the story of their evolving relationships - their struggle and fascination with each other and the natural world around them. The first episode begins on a night when a mysterious stranger arrives, shaking up the world they have created for themselves. The cast of Efflorescence features Will Badgett, Suli Holum, Jax Jackson, Violet Newman, Tina Shepard, Louise Smith and Connie Winstonalong with musicians Maria Kovacevic and Sam Kulik. Efflorescence was written and composed by OBIE Award-winner Ellen Maddow (founding member of Talking Band). OBIE Award-winner Paul Zimet directs (founding member of Talking Band). Sound design is by Tyler Kieffer (Plano - Drama Desk nomination), with additional musical arrangements by Sam Kulik and Maria Kovacevic. click here

7:30 PM

Kevin MacMillan and Gabe Dobner in Recital - Guest Artists Series Grammy Award-winning baritone Kevin MacMillan and pianist Gabe Dobner perform a recital of lieder. Described as an "outstanding Schubertian whose voice of glowing freshness and beauty is at the service of an intelligent, lively and distinctive personality," MacMillan is a renowned performer and vocal pedagogue. Despite an unfortunate farming accident 35 years ago that left him a partial paraplegic, MacMillan is a pre-eminent recitalist, and his performing career has spanned over 30 years with more than 800 concerts, 16 professional recordings, a Grammy award, a Gramophone Award and numerous Juno Award nominations. MacMillan has performed in concert with the New York Philharmonic, the Boston Symphony, the Los Angeles Philharmonic, The Cleveland Orchestra, the Philadelphia Orchestra and throughout Europe. MacMillan is a professor of voice at James Madison University. Tickets $10 per household. Performance to be streamed via Vimeo. click here

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Verdi's Rigoletto Starring Christiane Eda-Pierre, Isola Jones, Luciano Pavarotti, Louis Quilico, and Ara Berberian, conducted by James Levine. Production by John Dexter. From December 15, 1981. click here

Cursed - Cursed is a fractured fairy tale that turns the beloved classic Beauty and the Beast on its head. The musical tells the story of Gabriel, a struggling writer, who embarks on the quest for his great novel. In the process, he finds an unexpected beauty, a surprising beast, an unlikely prince charming and a struggling father just trying to do the best he can with what he's got. The cast features Broadway veterans Asmeret Ghebremichael, Devin Ilaw, Bonnie Milligan, Tom Alan Robbins, Donald Webber Jr. and Alex Wyse. click here

8:00 PM

Stars in the House - Game Night hosted by Dennis Hensley. We are playing a new game - You Don't Know My Life! click here

4 Your Information 10 - Haunted paintings, sexy M&M's, evil algorithms, and hypnobirthing. Join us at 4 Your Information 10 to experience ~10 four-minute fever dreams from people with incredible niche interests who have a lot to say and not a lot of time to say it. Expect to laugh, expect to learn, expect WordArt. Hosted by Collin Knopp-Schwyn. With presentations by Mike Fracentese, Elyse Durand, Talia Feldberg, Michelle Drozdick, Landry Levine, Elizabeth Fetterolf, Alex Cina-Bernard, and Collin Knopp-Schwyn. click here

8:30 PM

The Poet's Tree - The Poet's Tree, hosted by Old Globe Teaching Artist, spoken word poet, and actor Gill Sotu, is a new program that takes a deep dive into the world of modern poetry and how artists tell compelling stories using only the power of the spoken word. Each week Gill will interview a poet and discuss their poetry style, how it is effective, tools they suggest to help the audience grow in their own work, and inspirations. Get swept away by the power of words and learn how to write your own poetry with weekly prompts! click here