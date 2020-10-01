Virtual Theatre Today: Thursday, October 1- with Orfeh & Andy Karl, Next On Stage: Dance Edition, and More!

What's streaming today? We've got the list!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, October 1, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

12:00 PM

Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge - Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Special guests today: Orfeh and Andy Karl. click here

Mark Fisher Fitness Live Workout - Tune in for a 30 minute workout with the ninjas of Mark Fisher Fitness! click here

2:00 PM

The Greater Manchester Fringe: #txtshow - A completely immersive multiscreen performance featuring a mysterious character called txt (pronounced "text") who recites a script written anonymously in real-time by a live audience (on the internet). Created and performed by Brian Feldman, this live, interactive performance takes place on Zoom. click here

The Tribute Artist - This show, originally presented in their 2013/2014 Season, features Busch as an out-of-work female impersonator who, when his elderly landlady dies in her sleep, takes on her identity in order to hang on to her valuable Greenwich Village townhouse. This 'perfect' scheme goes awry and leads to a wild path of twists and reversals plotted by an eccentric rogues gallery of outrageous schemers. Expect Busch's signature blend of quick-witted banter and gender-bending hijinks in this play by the master of farce. Opening Night will include an exclusive post-performance talkback and online celebration via Zoom with members of the cast and artistic staff. click here

4:30 PM

The Chaos Twins with Sasha Hutchings and Nik Walker - In a world of extremes, where the divides are deep and the struggles are real, sometimes, the only way back to the calm... is Chaos. Enter the Chaos Twins. Join two Broadway artists/goofballs, as they break through the noise and break down current events, with our unique brand of humor and insight. A talk show filled with special guests, non-sequiturs, stories, trivia and more, all aimed to help us find our true north again... by any means necessary. Special guest Ifeoma Ike, Esq. click here

6:00 PM

CSC's Classic Conversations - Nataki Garrett (Oregon Shakespeare Festival) click here

Bon Jovi on RADIO.COM - This Thursday, Bon Jovi will join RADIO.COM LIVE remotely for a special interview and performance as we look to find out more about the work the band has been doing to help communities in need, and rock some tracks for fans burning to see them again in a live setting. click here

THEATRE FOR ONE: HERE WE ARE - Theatre for One: Here We Are will feature microplays all written and directed by black, indigenous, and women of color in observance of the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment which granted the right to vote primarily to middle and upper-class White women, while still leaving overwhelming numbers of Black, Brown, and Indigenous women disenfranchised. The eight writers who are contributing new works to Here We Are include Horton Foote Prize winner Jaclyn Backhaus, Lorraine Hansberry Award winner Lydia R. Diamond; two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage; Stacey Rose, who had two plays included in the prestigious 2019 Kilroy List; Obie Award winner Nikkole Salter; American Indian Movie Award winner DeLanna Studi; Golden Globe Award winner Regina Taylor; and Obie Award winner Carmelita Tropicana. click here

7:00 PM

Radio Free Birdland- The Skivvies: "Classic Undie Rock" with Matt Doyle & Tamika Lawrence - Jim Brickman's engaging stage presence seamlessly blends emotion and humor with music that touches the heart. In this very intimate concert, Brickman leads the virtual audience on a personal escape with stirring solo piano and vocal performances of hits like "Valentine," "The Gift," "Simple Things," "Love Of My Life," "Winter Waltz," "When You Wish Upon A Star," "Escape," and "Fly." Jim Brickman is the best-selling solo pianist of our time, earning 21 number one albums, 32 Top 20 radio hits, and two Grammy nominations. His first album release was 1995's "No Words," and he's gone on to sell eight million albums worldwide. His star-studded vocal collaborations have crossed genres to feature luminaries like Martina McBride, Michael Bolton, Donny Osmond, Kenny Rogers, Olivia Newton-John, Johnny Mathis and Kenny Loggins amongst many others. He's written three best-selling books, starred in four TV concert specials, and is in the 22nd season of hosting the popular syndicated radio show: "The Jim Brickman Show." click here

The Fall - New York-based, Belgian-born actor Ronald Guttman inhabits the role of anguished, exiled Parisian lawyer Jean-Baptiste Clamence in Alexis Lloyd's solo theatrical adaptation of Nobel Prize-winning French author Albert Camus's The Fall. In this elegant production, Clamence transports the audience to Mexico City, a bar in Amsterdam's seamy Red Light district, circa 1956. Positioned within the city's concentric rings of canals-paralleling Dante's circles of Hell-Clamence confesses his own descent that transformed him into a judge-repentant and postmodern prophet of the human condition. Set against the backdrop of post-Second World War Europe, this adaptation of Camus's last complete work of fiction invokes the fall of man from the Garden of Eden as it explores themes of culpability, shame, and regret. click here

#LAOAtHome - Living Room Recital: Taylor Raven partners with pianist Jeremy Frank, Nino Sanikidze and Brendon Shapiro for a program of music by African American composers. click here

Broadway Weekends at Home- Monologue Coaching | Jennifer Apple - Do you have a monologue you've just begun to work on, a piece for an upcoming audition, or perhaps an old monologue that needs some new life? Then this is the class for you! Monologues are a strange little beast, but a necessary one to tackle -- whether auditing or performing, you will walk away from this class with the tools to make them successful. From contemporary or Shakespeare, comedic or dramatic, Jennifer will work with you in real time to make your piece come alive and become personal to YOU! Using the skills elaborated during her Breaking Down the Text class (don't worry if you never took it!), Jennifer will work with you to personalize the text, ground the piece in truthfulness & honesty, and empower you to bring the words to life. Most importantly, it will all be done while having fun in a collaborative and safe space. You won't want to miss it! click here

ROMEO AND JULIET- Act 2 - Two River is currently working on an ambitious project to produce a festival built around Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet. As a part of that project, we plan to co-produce this modern verse translation of the Shakespeare classic by South Korean playwright, Hansol Jung (Wild Goose Dreams, Cardboard Piano) with NAATCO. The translation was originally commissioned by Oregon Shakespeare Festival as part of Play on! 36 playwrights translate Shakespeare. click here

Philadelphia Fringe Festival: #txtshow - A completely immersive multiscreen performance featuring a mysterious character named txt (pronounced "text") who recites a script written anonymously in real-time by a live audience (on the internet). Created and performed by Brian Feldman, this live, interactive performance takes place on Zoom. click here

7:30 PM

(TOTALLY) TRUE THINGS: A SOCIALLY CONSCIOUS STORYTELLING SHOW - "Daddy Issues," written and performed by Calvin Cato. Topic: Caring for a terminally ill parent. click here

Totally True Things - Totally True Things: A Socially Conscious Storytelling Show presents "Daddy Issues" written and performed by comic Calvin Cato - who was one of TimeOut New York's "queer comics of color to watch" in 2017 - in his a solo show about what he discovered when he cared for his terminally ill father. Following the performance, host Jude Treder-Wolff will moderate a discussion of the themes explored in the show that includes Anyisa Leonardo, a Licensed Creative Arts Therapist specializing in grief and end-of-life issues. Totally True Things is a weekly live-streaming show that features solo shows that focus on mental health, medical challenges or social issues. click here

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Mozart's Die Zauberflöte Starring Golda Schultz, Kathryn Lewek, Charles Castronovo, Markus Werba, Christian Van Horn, and René Pape, conducted by James Levine. From October 14, 2017. click here

8:00 PM

Next On Stage: Dance Edition - Following the immense success of our musical theatre singing competition for student performers, we're moving from the recording studio to the dance floor to shine the spotlight on talented, young musical theatre dancers. Those moving on to the next round each week will have Friday through Monday to record and submit a new song, fitting within a specified theme, for the next round of the competition! Today we meet the Top 3 High School finalists! click here

Stars in the House - SWEENEY TODD Original Broadway Cast Reunion with Len Cariou, Victor Garber, Sarah Rice and Ken Jennings! click here

Expand the Canon: Do This Play Reading Series! - SPUNK by Zora Neale Hurston: Thursday, October 1st at 8 PM EDT // In partnership with The Classical Theatre of Harlem, directed by Bianca LaVerne Jones // This play is joyous, romantic, and overflowing with music -- a beautiful portrait of Black community in the 1930s deep south. // Featuring: Jason Bowen*, Terence Archie*, Jamal James*, Gregory Bastien*, Donnell E. Smith*, Fulton C. Hodges*, Ben Chase*, Basil Rodericks*, C. Kelly Wright*, Destinee Rea*, Leandra Ellis-Gaston* & Kubbi*. click here

Zoo Motel - Visionary director, designer and performer Thaddeus Phillips invites you into the mysterious & playful ZOO MOTEL, an interactive and immersive theatrical event created for the here & now. Phillips brings his signature dazzling stagecraft direct into your home in collaboration with the mind blowing designer and artist, Steven Dufala (Designer of Geoff Sobelle´s Home and The Object Lesson). a?? Limited to only 21 audience participants nightly, who check into virtual "rooms", this wildly inventive exploration of the possibilities of live theater and the magic of cinema explores what connects us and is broadcast live and online from a small room in a village in South America. click here

Correspondences - #stillHERE IRL- In Real Life experience takes us to Manhattan's Astor Place next month! Join HARP artists Ximena Garnica and Shige Moriya in opening inquiries into animate life and environmental ethics with Correspondences. This installation performance and public engagement piece offer multiple entry points both online and in socially-distanced real life. #correspondencesNYC #LEIMAYworks click here

9:00 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home-Breaking into Broadway: Sound - Navigating a Soundboard | Kevin McCoy - We'll look closer at what the Sound Board does. Why are there so many faders and buttons and knobs and lights?! What does the sound board operator do during the show? There will be time for more Q&A so bring questions! click here

