Virtual Theatre Today: Thursday, June 25- FALSETTOS, Billy Porter and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, June 25, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

Planning ahead? Visit BroadwayWorld's full Streaming Calendar!

9:30 AM

NYC Pride Human Rights Conference - NYC Pride's Human Rights Conference is an exciting gathering of activists, artists, educators, journalists, policymakers, students, and others engaged in LGBTQIA+ human rights. Expect to see panels like State of the Media led by LGBTQIA+ media organization GLAAD, featuring Black transgender activist, writer and media strategist, Raquel Willis. Other panels include Be The Change: Driving Intersectional Equality and Inclusion sponsored by Mastercard, Anti-trans Violence and the Role of Guns curated by Everytown for Gun Safety, How Employee Resource Groups Contribute to Corporate Diversity and Inclusion Efforts sponsored by Walmart and LGBTQIA+ Music featuring Shea Diamond, Cristal Ramirez, DJ BMAJR moderated by Mitchell Kuga. click here

10:00 AM

Broadway Weekends at Home- Stretch/Yoga | Bethany Tesarck - Spend 30 min with Bethany as she helps you finish the day by centering yourself physically and mentally. click here

10:30 AM

Tuesday, Thursday, April, August - Broken Records hosts offer their trademark takes on the music and video content they've been enjoying to get through the days of the pandemic. click here

11:00 AM

Ailey Extension - Strengthen Your Turnout with Finis Jhung click here

12:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Storytelling and Repertoire - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

Mark Fisher Fitness Live Workout - Tune in for a 30 minute workout with the ninjas of Mark Fisher Fitness! click here

A Rockettes Dance Class - A Radio City Rockette will lead a free live dance class. click here

Ailey Extension - BellydanceBURN with Janelle Issis click here

1:00 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home- The Shakespeare Toolkit | Ben Boskovic - "All the world's a stage, and all the men and women merely players." 400+ years on, Shakespeare is still the most performed and known playwright of our time. Yet a lot of us might not be sure how to approach or understand his work. Ben will introduce you to the very basics of Shakespeare's language, taking you through a starter toolkit of skills you can apply to any piece of verse, prose or sonnet! Shakespeare is truly for everyone. So come along and join! click here

#TurnItOutWithTiler - The New York City Ballet dancer Tiler Peck will teach her daily ballet class live on Instagram! click here

1:30 PM

Broadway Babysitters - Broadway Song/Story Time with Carly Hughes click here

2:00 PM

Live with Carnegie Hall - Isabel Leonard by Rebecca Fay Since first gracing the Carnegie Hall stage in 2005 as a participant in Marilyn Horne's series of master classes, New York City native Isabel Leonard has traveled the world as one of the most celebrated and multifaceted artists. Her varied repertoire ranges from operas by Vivaldi to Nico Muhly, from Spanish art songs to treasures from the American Songbook. Joined by soprano Janai Brugger, trombonist Wycliffe Gordon, and pianist Emanuel Ax, Leonard performs and discusses her many musical interests with Living the Classical Life's Zsolt Bognár. click here

The Sound of Music Live! - From the producers of the Academy Award-winning Chicago and BAFTA and Golden Globe nominated Hairspray, Craig Zadan and Neil Meron of Storyline Entertainment, the special was an adaptation of Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II's 1959 Broadway musical The Sound of Music. Directed by Tony Award-winning theatre director Rob Ashford and Prime Time Emmy-nominee Beth McCarthy-Miller, the production was originally a ratings success for NBC, delivering the network's most-watched Thursday with non-sports programming since the Frasier finale in 2004 and ultimately reaching more than 42 million viewers. It remains the most-watched live musical television event since its broadcast revived the format in 2013. click here

National Theatre at Home- A Midsummer Night's Dream - Gwendoline Christie, Oliver Chris, David Moorst and Hammed Animashaun lead the cast as Titania, Oberon, Puck and Bottom, in Shakespeare's most famous romantic comedy. 'The course of true love never did run smooth.' Directed by Nicholas Hytner, the production was captured live in Summer 2019. click here

Battery Dance TV- Seanism - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

4:00 PM

La MaMa Kids Online: Raga Kids - Featuring Neel Murgai Performing original songs combining Indian classical melodies with American folk and blues song forms, Raga Kids has been a mainstay of family friendly music in Brooklyn for 8 years. In addition to their regular singalong classes they have performed at BAMKids, Brooklyn Children's Museum, Philadelphia Please Touch Museum, Asia Society, and the Brooklyn Public Library. Since quarantine times, Neel has begun solo classes online, playing sitar, guitar, percussion and singing, while spicing the class up with video effects and the occasional magic trick. click here

Battery Dance TV- 1 Minute Performance - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

6:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Tango - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

CSC's Classic Conversations - Ensemble members Brad Giovanine (The Great Comet, The Awesome 80s Prom), Katrina Yaukey (The Great Comet, Cabaret), Whit K. Lee (Evergreen, "Law & Order: SVU"), and Rob Morrison (Frankenstein, Avenue Q) click here

7:00 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home-Scene Analysis | Sean Patrick Doyle - Learn the fundamentals of breaking down any scene by investigating the given circumstances in the play and asking essential questions. Our hour-long book work session will incorporate methods by American masters who expanded on Stanislavsky's method. click here

Sonny Griffin presents "#DianaOnVinyl - As part of Proud Mary Network's Queer Artist Series, actor/singer Sonny Griffin will present "#DianaOnVinyl," a special cabaret tribute to the one and only Diana Ross, on Thursday, June 25th from 7-8pm EST. Money raised will benefit the Emergency Release Fund, an organization dedicated to getting LGBTQ+ individuals out of incarceration and ICE detention. click here

CSC's Classic Conversations - Andy Grotelueschen (Tony Nominee Tootsie, Tumacho) click here

COMING OUT, A NEW MUSICAL - 'Coming Out' follows several college students as they experience their 'spark moments,' and the questions and confusions that follow as they explore these new feelings and "come out of the closet." Some are welcomed with acceptance as they start to share these discoveries with their friends and family, and others are met with resistance and ignorance. And while their journeys never end, each character finds that their path is clearer than it has ever been before. click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Massenet's Manon Starring Lisette Oropesa, Michael Fabiano, Carlo Bosi, Artur Ruciński, Brett Polegato, and Kwangchul Youn, conducted by Maurizio Benini. From October 26, 2019. click here

8:00 PM

Stars in the House - Pride Special click here

Joe's Pub Live - Please join Amy Ziff (from the pop band BETTY) and Peter Kiesewalter (from the East Village Opera Company) for a staged debut presentation of their new Pop Opera about the infamous Typhoid Mary. This piece is performed by a chamber orchestra with electronics and five classical singers. click here

NY Classical presents King Lear - NY Classical firmly believes that everyone-regardless of social, economic, or educational background-should have the opportunity to enjoy live professional theatre together as a community. In this time of worldwide pandemic-with echoes of the Bubonic Plague which ravaged Shakespeare's England-we are bringing this dramatic masterpiece directly to you, in your place of shelter. click here

Lincoln Center at Home- Falsettos - Directed for the stage by James Lapine, Falsettos centers on the lives of an eclectic, modern family in a hilarious and poignant story of love in its many facets. The production stars Christian Borle, Stephanie J. Block, Andrew Rannells, and Brandon Uranowitz, all of whom received Tony Award nominations for their respective performances. Anthony Rosenthal, Tracie Thoms, and Betsy Wolfe round out the talented cast. The production was filmed live at the Walter Kerr Theatre in January 2017 for Live From Lincoln Center. click here

Falsettos Sing-A-Long - The Falsettos Sing-A-Long is the first of its kind done for a Broadway stage musical and will allow fans to belt out their favorite tunes along with the stars of the musical. click here

8:20 PM

"Badass Women" - Play Premiere. "Badass Women" may be victims, but they survive tyranny, they prevail, they remain unconquered. Cast: Andrea Woodbridge as Roxane. Ariel Salerno as Natalie. Dexter Strong as The Alpha Male. Josh Rubenstein as Jet. Len Bellezza as Narrator, Devlin, Spinoza, & Muerte Subita. click here

9:00 PM

Can't Cancel Pride - iHeartRadio and P&G bring together the most inspirational voices in the LGBTQ community, along with LGBTQ allies, to benefit 6 diverse LGBTQ organizations, unifying communities and recognizing 50 years of Pride with bold performances and powerful, intersectional messages of spirit and strength. Performers will include: Katy Perry, Adam Lambert, Big Freedia, Billy Porter and more! click here

9:15 PM

Muny Magic in Your Home - After starring as Buddy and The Crickets in The Muny's 2015 summer blockbuster Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story, Andy Christopher, Joe Cosmo Cogen, Kyle Lacy and Nathan Yates Douglass give an electrifying performance in the highest-attended Muny Magic at The Sheldon to date. click here

10:00 PM

Step Forward Entertainment Celebrates the Music of Neil Sedaka - To help lift spirits during the worldwide lockdown while providing a lively musical event, Step Forward Entertainment is producing a special virtual concert celebrating the music of the legendary artist, Neil Sedaka to benefit The Actors Fund Covid-19 Relief efforts. click here

11:00 PM

Denver Fringe Festival: #txtshow - A completely interactive two screen performance, featuring a mysterious character named txt (pronounced 'text'), who recites dialogue written anonymously in real-time by a live audience (on the internet). Created and performed by Brian Feldman, this LIVE, interactive performance takes place on Zoom. click here

