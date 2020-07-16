Virtual Theatre Today: Thursday, July 16- with Julianne Moore, George Takei & More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, July 16, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

10:00 AM

Broadway Weekends at Home- Stretch/Yoga | Bethany Tesarck - Spend 30 min with Bethany as she helps you finish the day by centering yourself physically and mentally. click here

10:30 AM

Tuesday, Thursday, April, August - Broken Records hosts offer their trademark takes on the music and video content they've been enjoying to get through the days of the pandemic. click here

11:00 AM

Ailey Extension - Strengthen Your Turnout with Finis Jhung click here

Broadway Babysitters - Rockin' Sing-a-Long with Mike Messer click here

12:00 PM

Mark Fisher Fitness Live Workout - Tune in for a 30 minute workout with the ninjas of Mark Fisher Fitness! click here

Ailey Extension - BellydanceBURN with Janelle Issis click here

Battery Dance TV- Storytelling and Repertoire - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

1:00 PM

#TurnItOutWithTiler - The New York City Ballet dancer Tiler Peck will teach her daily ballet class live on Instagram! click here

We Can Do It: Sustainable Production Toolkit, Part One - Join us for the first session in a two-part discussion series focused on how Production Managers and theatre professionals can seize on our collective 'intermission' to develop plans for a more sustainable theatre. The session will be hosted by sustainable theatre leaders and authors of the Toolkit, Michael Banta, Lauren Gaston, Sandra Goldmark, and Edward T. Morris. Part One will center on materials sourcing and production budgets, with an emphasis on scenery, props, and costume departments. We'll make the case for why the industry-wide pause caused by COVID-19 gives the opportunity and incentive to develop a more sustainable plan for the future. Come prepared to participate and discuss! click here

2:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Seanism - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

La MaMa Kids Online: Star Hatchlings - By Lake Simons and Cy Dyer Performed by Lake Simons Music by George Gershwin Two young astronomers follow a moth to the moon to save the night sky. click here

National Theatre at Home- Amadeus - Peter Shaffer's iconic play about the jealously and rivalry between young musical prodigy Mozart and court composer Salieri. Amadeus is streaming from 7pm UK time on Thursday 16 July until 7pm UK time on Thursday 23 July 2020. click here

3:00 PM

Studio 5 | Great American Ballerinas - Tiler Peck with Merrill Ashley, Balanchine solos click here

Broadway Babysitters - Broadway Dance Party with Tommy Bracco click here

4:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- 1 Minute Performance - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

Broadway Weekends at Home- Singing Technique | Ellyn Marsh - Learning to sing is all mental and placement. It's easier than you think. IMPORTANT INFORMATION: Four Singers will perform. This class will be useful for all participants, not just the featured Singers. click here

5:00 PM

THE WIZARDS OF OAKWOOD DRIVE - Anyone can be a wizard, no matter how you look, how old you are or where you live. But not everyone can be the best...and we need a group of clever, creative kids to help! Two siblings are dueling for the right to be named the best wizard, but they need a team of judges to help determine - once and for all - who is the top sorcerer on Oakwood Drive. This live, zoom-centered performance for young audiences is an all-out, winner-take-all magic spell contest. Up to 10 kids at a time will embark on a treasure hunt around their own homes, as our sibling wizards enact increasingly hilarious and mysterious spells for the panel of kid judges. With a little help from parents, participants will find special items in hidden locations in a one-of-a-kind WOW piece that is sure to delight. click here

6:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Tango - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

The Living Room Play Workshop - The Globe's coLAB Community Voices program branches out this spring with The Living Room Play Workshop. Tune in every Thursday to learn how to write, develop, design, direct, and present your own "Living Room"-inspired short plays in a final live-streamed site-specific presentation. click here

CSC's Classic Conversations - George Takei (Pacific Overtures at CSC, Allegiance, "Star Trek") click here

6:30 PM

OPEN MIC SINGAPALOOZA - "It's a medical fact that singing is a natural anti-depressant which strengthens the immune system. Now more than ever, we need to use our voice and our breathing to be creative and rebuild all around good feelings," says Lennie Watts, who founded the non-profit singing collective, Singnasium. That's why you should relax, grab a beverage and join scores of cabaret, country and Broadway singers of all ages and levels for Singnasium's summer open mic night. Singapalooza@singnasium.org by 3pm on the day of to register and to receive a zoom link. Free to join. click here

7:00 PM

Paper Mill Playhouse Virtual Programming - Humanities Symposium Series: From Page to Stage. Join us on the set of the 1997 production of Man of La Mancha where we take a look at classic novels turned into musicals. See performances by Cheryl Allison, Michelle Dawson, Veryl Jones, James A. Rocco, Susie Speidel and John Stewart. click here

GOOD AS NEW - MCC Theater presents a benefit reading and discussion with the artists of Peter Hedges' Good As New starring Julianne Moore and Kaitlyn Dever, directed by the author. Revisiting this acclaimed work - a brutal one-act comedy about a learning-to-drive daughter who comes face-to-face with the mother she thinks has let her down - Good As New first played in 1993-94 as part of MCC's (then called Manhattan Class Company) One Acts. It was then extended to a full-length work and presented by MCC in 1997. click here

Ultimate Broadway Hangout - Here's a fun way to get your Broadway fix every Thursday night: Hear stories, play trivia and get all your burning questions answered live in this theater-lovers' hangout hosted by Be More Chill stars Talia Suskauer and Anthony Chatmon. Who knows? This might be the week you end up winning a Broadway-themed prize! click here

WE'RE STILL HERE: A VIRTUAL CABARET - Following the style of the beloved one-woman holiday show Courtenay's Cabaret: Home for the Holidays, Broadway stars Courtenay Collins (The Prom) and Terry Burrell (Ethel) will host free virtual get-togethers each week with songs, stories, and maybe a cocktail or two. click here

A Fireside Chat with Peter Nachtrieb - Playwright Peter Nachtrieb joins San Francisco Playhouse artistic director Bill English for a fireside chat. click here

Broadway Weekends at Home- 'Catch Me If You Can' Workshop (Part 1/2) | Charlie Sutton - Learn Original Broadway choreography inspired by the hit show Catch Me If You Can FIRST HAND from an Original cast member. Warm up, Learn choreography to Don't Break The Rules, hear stories and ask questions about the show! click here

The New Group: Reunion Readings - The True stars Edie Falco as Dorothea "Polly" Noonan, the blunt, profane, decades-long defender of Albany's Democratic Party machine. When it comes to Polly, politics is only personal, especially now that her hero, "mayor for life" Erastus Corning II (Michael McKean), is battling for party control while at the same time fighting the fiercest primary challenge of his life. The True is an intimate portrait of the bounds of love, loyalty, and female power in the male-dominated world of 1977 patronage politics. Written by Sharr White, directed by Scott Elliott and featuring the original 2018 cast including Austin Cauldwell (Intimacy), Edie Falco ("The Sopranos"), Glenn Fitzgerald (Othello), Michael McKean (The Little Foxes), John Pankow (Kiss Me Kate), Peter Scolari (Hairspray), Tracy Shayne (Chicago). The True enjoyed a critically acclaimed world premiere as part of The New Group's 2018-2019 Season. click here

Alvin Ailey All Access- City of Rain - Camille A. Brown calls her dance language "jambalaya" because she draws from so many different styles and inspirations. This quietly intense work honors the struggles and grace of losing a friend. In revisiting the piece nine years after its premiere, Brown made changes to reflect both these particular dancers and her own artistic growth, showing different facets than Ailey audiences have seen in her previous works for the Company (The Groove To Nobody's Business and The Evolution of a Secured Feminine). click here

The Cape Cod Theatre Project- BUST - Retta and Reggie are enjoying their usual evening on the porch, not minding their own business, when Mr. Woods, a longtime neighbor, is pulled over by the police. Everything goes as you might expect until the unexpected happens. When their grandson Trent posts the incident online, it's not only hell that breaks loose click here

7:30 PM

Dixon Place Hot! Festival - In "Spanking Machine" GLAAD Award-winning writer/performer Marga Gomez shifts across gender, latitudes and generations in a darkly comic memoir about the first boy she ever sloppy-kissed and how it made them gay forever. "His real name was Agamemnon Perez Jr. but he shortened it to "Scotty" because he thought Agamemnon sounded too Cuban." By turns funny and disturbing, Gomez recounts growing up brown and queer in Washington Heights, sadistic nuns on poppers, tender vampires, childhood misdemeanors, parental post-nasal drip, fear, assault and suppressed memory. The 70-minute show will blend Marga performing live from her "virtual stage" with footage from Spanking Machine's final invited dress rehearsal before the pandemic. click here

22nd ANNUAL BROADWAY BARKS - The 22nd installment of Broadway Barks, the star-studded dog and cat adoption event, aptly titled "Broadway Barks Across America" for the 2020 season will be streamed for the first time ever. Hosted by co-founder, Bernadette Peters, the event will feature adoptable animals presented by celebrities from across the country. click here

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Berg's Wozzeck Starring Elza van den Heever, Tamara Mumford, Christopher Ventris, Gerhard Siegel, Andrew Staples, Peter Mattei, and Christian Van Horn, conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin. From January 11, 2020. click here

Lincoln Center at Home - Dizzy's at Home. Dizzy's Club is bringing "the best jazz room in the city" to your home. Join us every week for livestream living room concerts from some of Dizzy's Club's favorite musicians. click here

Theatre East's 5x5 Drama Series - KARULA'S DREAM SHOW LIVE by Julia Rae Maldonado directed by Bianca Puorto. Featuring Kim Rios Lin, Paula Pizzi, Peter Farraiolo, Yhá Mourhia Wright and surprise special guests. A Seer believes she can save the world through her incredible gift of Dream Interpretation. (This show is interactive!) click here

8:00 PM

Richard II - Join WNYC and The Public Theater as they bring Free Shakespeare on the Radio to the airwaves with William Shakespeare's RICHARD II. Brought to you in a serialized radio broadcast over four nights, listen as the last of the divinely anointed monarchs descends and loses it all. When King Richard banishes his cousin Henry Bolingbroke and deprives him of his inheritance, he unwittingly creates an enemy who will ultimately force him from the throne. One of the Bard's only dramas entirely in verse, this epic and intimate play presents the rise of the house of Lancaster through a riveting tale of lost sovereignty, political intrigue, and psychological complexity. Conceived for the radio and directed by Saheem Ali, experience this beautiful and cutting play in an exciting serialized radio format from wherever you are! click here

The Producer's Perspective - Broadway Producer Ken Davenport chats with Sammi Cannold click here

Joe's Pub Live - After a two-year hiatus brought on by the passing of the Torah to the next generation (aka the birth of their children), The Jewbadours revive their annual holiday farewell show, The Last Schmaltz. Staged on the first night of Hanukkah, The Last Schmaltz is an alternative celebration of Pop music's guiltiest pleasures through the lens of the New York Jewish Experience. Joined by a cavalcade of guest stars, Jew-ish luminaries from the across the music and comedy worlds, The Jewbadours will retell the story of the Maccabees as only they can: through the eyes of two Jewish native New Yorkers with minimal knowledge of the actual story of Hanukkah. click here

The Big Gay Virtual Dance Show - The 5th Annual Big Gay Virtual Dance Show is a big gay part of PrideFest at The Tank NYC and co-presented by Gotham Dance Theater. The evening includes original dance works created by LGBTQ+ choreographers include Marc Nuñez (Founder, Director of Gotham Dance Theater) and GDT Artists: Lyndsay Dru Corbett, Nadia Khayrallah, Vivake Khamsingsavath. Tickets are $12 click here

#LAOAtHome - From the Vault: An audio only stream of The Ghosts of Versailles click here

8:30 PM

The Living Room Play Workshop - The Globe's coLAB Community Voices program branches out this spring with The Living Room Play Workshop. Tune in every Thursday to learn how to write, develop, design, direct, and present your own "Living Room"-inspired short plays in a final live-streamed site-specific presentation. click here

9:00 PM

SEATTLE DANCE COLLECTIVE presents A Headlamp or Two - Tune in for this world premiere choreographed by Beth Terwilleger and filmed for SDC's new works series, Continuum: Bridging the Distance. All pieces were commissioned by SDC and created under the constraints of the pandemic. click here

9:15 PM

Muny Magic in Your Home - Muny newcomer Mikaela Bennett (Ella in Cinderella, 2019) and St. Louis native, and former Muny Kid and Teen, Alex Prakken (Courier in 1776, 2019; Marius in Les Misérables, 2013), take audiences on an enchanted journey through the musical theatre songbook. click here

