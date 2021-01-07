Virtual Theatre Today: Thursday, January 7- with Wayne Brady, Laura Bell Bundy and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, January 7, 2021.

10:00 AM

The Resurrection of Alice - Written and performed by two-time Helen Hayes Award® nominee, Perri Gaffney, the play is an exceptionally heartwarming, funny and poignant exploration of a young girl's journey into a pre-arranged marriage with a much older man to financially sustain her family following the great depression of the 1930's. Recommended for audiences aged 17 thru adult for its mild sexually suggestive situations. click here

12:00 PM

Thespie presents - Together Again - Together Again features artists that met performing the title trio in the London production of Heathers-Sophie Isaacs, Jodie Steele and T'Shan Williams. The show will celebrate friendship and sisterhood with an eclectic mix of pop and musical theatre trios, incredible harmonies and humour. This special filmed concert will be available to watch live from over 100 countries, and is available to purchase in various currencies. The premiere will take place at 20:00 UK Time and purchasers have on-demand access for 7 days. click here

5:00 PM

Ten Minute Tidbits - On Ten Minute Tidbits, Spencer Glass is chatting with Broadway's biggest stars for 10 minutes on our Instagram Live about the lesser known facets of each stars' careers-- from workshops and labs to off-Broadway shows and audition songs! Today's special guest: Laura Bell Bundy! click here

The Public Theater's Under the Radar Festival - A landmark of the New York City theater season for the last 17 years and widely recognized as a premier launching pad for new and cutting-edge performance from the U.S. and abroad, Under the Radar 2021's digital format will make these exciting shows available to viewers across the U.S. and the world for the first time ever. click here

5:30 PM

Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge - Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Special guest: Wayne Brady! click here

6:00 PM

Hsin-Yun Huang, viola; Misha Amory, viola; Thomas Sauer, piano - Join us for a live-streamed chamber-music program featuring husband-and-wife violists Misha Amory (Brentano Quartet) and Hsin-Yun Huang (formerly of the Borromeo Quartet) and acclaimed pianist Thomas Sauer. Leclair: Duo for Two Violas Walker: Viola Sonata Bridge/Bowen: Lament and Duo (played without pause) Benjamin: Viola Viola Chopin/Adès: Mazurkas (Sel.) Still/Vaughan-Williams: Here's One and Romance Berio: Duos for Two Violas click here

7:00 PM

BPN Live: My Broadway Memory with guests Leslie Kritzer and Dana Steingold - My Broadway Memory, a live, visual comedy podcast in its second season - a celebration of memorable experiences at the theatre with Broadway's biggest names. During each episode, a guest will choose a Playbill from their collection at random and take a trip down memory lane. In addition to discussing the actual show, Michael, Remy, and guests will discuss other memories, folklore, specific performances, and geek out over Broadway - plus, you might even catch a performance or two. Michael and Remy are calling out to theatre fans everywhere to join in on the fun by creating their own My Broadway Memory videos and sharing them to Instagram or Facebook. Be sure to tag @MyBroadwayMemory and use use the hashtag #MyBroadwayMemory to have a chance at being featured on the Broadway Podcast Network site. click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Bellini's I Puritani Starring Anna Netrebko, Eric Cutler, Franco Vassallo, and John Relyea, conducted by Patrick Summers. From January 6, 2007. click here

8:00 PM

Stars in the House - THE WALTONS TV Reunion with Richard Thomas (John-Boy Walton), Michael Learned (Olivia Walton), Mary Beth McDonough (Erin Walton), Eric Scott (Ben Walton), Kami Cotler (Elizabeth Walton) and Judy Norton (Mary Ellen Walton). a?? click here

Some Girl(s) - The Reading Series, a new bi-monthly virtual benefit series head by producers Kerrie Bond-MacInnes and Erin S. Leddy will kick off this week with SOME GIRL(S) by Neil LaBute. The production, which will be directed by Alison Tanney, will star Nicholas Belton ("The Great Comet") as Guy, Kate Rockwell ("Mean Girls") as Sam, Samantha Pauly ("Six") as Tyler, Rema Webb ("Violet") as Lindsay, and Koko Marshall ("A Perfect Host") as Bobbi. Brianna Lynn Galligan will read the stage directions. Tim Realbuto will serve as a contributing artist. click here