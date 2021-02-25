Virtual Theatre Today: Thursday, February 25- with Brian Stokes Mitchell, Alex Brightman and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, February 25, 2021.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

12:00 PM

Sin Eaters - Have you ever seen something on the internet that you wish you could unsee? Theatre Exile's world-wide debut of Sin Eaters by Anna Moench follows Mary, one of the unseen people who scrub our social media feeds. The play examines how social media can transform perceptions of reality and of ourselves and those around us. Sin Eaters is the second production of Theatre Exile's 2020/21 season and features two actors who live together in real life, allowing for them to be filmed in the same space safely. The intimate setting will allow the audience to fully immerse themselves into the show. The 75-minute production translates effortlessly to the virtual world; viewers will experience the play precisely where the subject matter lives - online. To engage viewers, various cameras and filming styles will play an important role, offering an up-close, voyeuristic feel. "Our production team plans on utilizing webcams, security cameras, and iPhones," Director Matt Pfeiffer said. "The goal is to allow actors Bi Jean Ngo and David M Raine to feel unencumbered by the camera, just like it would be on stage in a theater." Sin Eaters will be available for streaming on smart TVs, computers, and tablets both during scheduled performances and with a new Video On-Demand option that allows viewers to watch based on their schedule; the VOD link will be valid for 48 hours from the time it is first viewed. Director Matt Pfeiffer is a 12-time Barrymore nominee and winner for directing The Whale and The Invisible Hand - both with Theatre Exile. Sin Eaters features Philadelphia-based actors Bi Jean Ngo and David M Raine. This will be Raine's debut in a Theatre Exile production, and this will be Ngo's third production with Theatre Exile, previously starring in highly praised shows Babel and Among the Dead. click here

All the Devils Are Here: How Shakespeare Invented the Villain - Macbeth. Iago. Claudius. STC Affiliated Artist Patrick Page invites you to experience the evolution of evil in Shakespeare's villains-from rogues and cutthroats to tyrants and sociopaths. A Tony Award nominee for his "electrifyingly maleficent Hades" in Hadestown (The New York Times) and lovingly nicknamed "The Villain of Broadway" (Playbill) for his delicious Broadway performances in Saint Joan, Casa Valentina, and Cyrano de Bergerac, Patrick Page explores how Shakespeare created the treacherous characters we all love to hate. This mesmerizing one-man performance is available online only. click here

Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge - Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Special guest: Brian Stokes Mitchell! click here

4:00 PM

La MaMa Kids: A Gun is Not Fun - A book reading by William Electric Black Joined by puppeteer Federico Restrepo Cover Art by Bill Davis click here

5:00 PM

Vanguard Concerts: Charles Yang, violin and Peter Dugan, piano - The Violin Channel, a leading classical music news source for more than a decade, presents the Vanguard Concerts, a free original digital concert series co-produced with the Alphadyne Foundation by VC Founder Geoffrey John Davies and veteran performing arts executive Charles Letourneau, featuring a lineup of today's top string players. The highly produced 10-episode digital series of hour-long concerts features new episodes airing weekly on The Violin Channel's social media platforms (Facebook and YouTube). Program: Charles Yang, violin Peter Dugan, piano House of the Rising Sun (Trad. arr. Yang/Dugan) Monti | Czardas (Arr. Yang/Dugan) Ravel | Blues from Violin Sonata No. 2 in G major The Beatles | Blackbird (Arr. Yang & Dugan) Harold Arlen | Somewhere Over the Rainbow (Arr. Yang & Dugan) Charles Yang / Peter Dugan | Loopy Rachmaninoff | Vocalise click here

6:00 PM

CSC's Classic Conversations - This conversation will feature: Former Artistic Director of CSC Barry Edelstein (Artistic Director at The Old Globe, Steve Martin's The Underpants at CSC) click here

6:30 PM

The Things Are Against Us - Lorca. One claw-foot bathtub, two sisters, and a young man's journey to unearth the dark secrets of his grandfather's past. All roads lead to a mysterious house with a mind of its own. Are there bones in the basement and passive-aggressive shadows in the corners? The Spreckle house invites you to spend the night. The cast of The Things Are Against Us will include Lortel and Drama Desk Award winner Juan Castano (MCC's Transfers), Obie and Lortel Award winner Emily Davis (Is This a Room), Susannah Flood (The Cherry Orchard), Babak Tafti (Othello), and Danny Wolohan (West Side Story) click here

7:00 PM

That Night at Gatsby's - Pop the champagne, dress to impress, and RSVP for the party of the century. Roll up to the glamorous Gatsby mansion and prepare to meet legendary characters from the iconic story live. Flirt with Tom and Daisy Buchanan, gossip with George and Myrtle Wilson, raise a glass with Jordan Baker, and seek out the mysterious Gatsby himself. But be careful - each interaction you have will change the course of the evening, as everyone has secrets to hide, and before the night is over, divine decadence will turn into high-stakes drama. With many twists and possible endings, no two parties will be the same. So get ready for an unforgettable night as you uncover what really happened That Night at Gatsby's. click here

Joe's Pub Live- The DANCE NOW Story - Joe's Pub Live! - To celebrate its 25th season, DANCE NOW is presenting a series of online events featuring new and archival digital works by more than 40 innovative dance makers, interviews with artists, artist-to audience celebrations, and much more. The DANCE NOW Story will be told in six monthly chapters starting September 10, 2020 through May 2021. Traditionally held each year immediately after Labor Day, the DANCE NOW Festival is known as the kickoff to the dance season in New York City. As a response to the ongoing pandemic and to support its diverse community of artists during these challenging times, DANCE NOW has reimagined its festival at Joe's Pub, creating an alternative virtual space to celebrate its artists and this landmark anniversary. Each monthly chapter (September, October, November, February, March, and May) will bring new, emerging, and longtime veterans of the festival together to honor DANCE NOW's past, embrace the present, and explore future possibilities for artists and audiences alike. The virtual series will also include an interactive timeline featuring photos, interviews, and additional facets of the DANCE NOW Story. click here

On Beckett / In Screen - Bill Irwin can't escape Samuel Beckett. The pandemic hasn't changed this. Two years ago, Irwin took the Irish Rep stage to premiere On Beckett, his award-winning meditation on Samuel Beckett's works and language. Since then, COVID-19 has upended daily life worldwide and live theatre is on hold as venues stand empty. In this time of anxiety and loss, Irwin revisits the words of Samuel Beckett and returns alone to the Irish Rep virtual stage to bring us On Beckett / In Screen, a new meditation filmed for our current times. In this intimate evening, Irwin mines the physical and verbal skills acquired in his years as a master clown and Tony Award-winning actor to explore a performer's relationship to Beckett in the time of COVID. Irwin's approach to the comic, the tragic, to every side of Beckett's work-including Waiting for Godot, The Unnamable and Texts for Nothing -allows audiences to experience the Nobel Prize winner's language in compelling new ways. click here

VIRTUAL OPEN MIC NIGHT: ONE SONG GLORY - Join NYTW and Poetic Theater Productions for our monthly Virtual Open Mic Night. The evening's theme: One Song Glory. 25 years ago, New York Theatre Workshop held the first public performance of Jonathan Larson's RENT on the same day of his unexpected passing. His message to radically celebrate one's individual spirit and artistry even in times of deep fear, chaos and intolerance continues to resonate. How do we come into our artistry in this shifting time? How do we measure a year of COVID in love, healing and community? While America may feel like it's in the Twilight Zone, make that artistic leap of faith and write that poem and sing that song that rings true. click here

Broadway Smashes COVID - "Broadway Smashes COVID" is going to be a star-studded evening of music and laughter with performances by Tony and Grammy Award winners, operatic icons, televisions celebrities and YouTube sensations to benefit Health Care Without Walls (HCWW), a nonprofit that provides free medical care to a growing number of homeless women and children in Greater Boston. Hosting the lively and fun virtual musical event will be singer, comedian, and internet sensation Chris Mann. Performers include: Renee Fleming - World-renowned operatic soprano, Heather Headley - Tony and Grammy Award winner for "Aida" and original cast of "The Lion King", Alisan Porter - Winner of "The Voice" and star in "A Chorus Line" revival on Broadway, Cheyenne Jackson - Star of "Call Me Kat," "American Horror Story," and Broadway (Xanadu, Finian's Rainbow, The Performers), John Lloyd Young - Tony Award Winner for "Jersey Boys" , Adam Pascal - Broadway Star as Original Roger in "Rent", Barrett Foa - Broadway (Mamma Mia!, Avenue Q) and Star of "NCIS: LA" click here

7:30 PM

BULL SESSION THE BELLE'S STRATAGEM - An interactive discussion of the play and its themes with director Gaye Taylor Upchurch, scholar Dustin D. Stewart, and members of the company. and members of the company. click here

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Verdi's Ernani Starring Angela Meade, Marcello Giordani, Dmitri Hvorostovsky, and Ferruccio Furlanetto, conducted by Marco Armiliato. Production by Pier Luigi Samaritani. From February 25, 2012. click here

Front Row Mainstage: Modern Voices - Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center- Experience the peerless artistry of CMS with newly curated full-length HD concerts featuring archival video recordings woven together into never-before-heard concert pairings. click here

CREATIVE CONVERSATION - AFROFUTURISM: PAST-FUTURE IN ART AND PERFORMANCE - Afrofuturism is a philosophy, an aesthetic, a creative revolution and a term coined by Mark Dery in 1993 that is a celebration and liberation of Black imagination. Exploring inner and outer space, Afrofuturism expands the stereotype of what black art "should" center, speaking to the African diaspora through techno-culture and science fiction. Dery said it best that Afrofuturism goes "Black to the Future" to unchain the mind and build a new world without the influence of European colonizers. The Creative Conversation will tour through Afrofuturism's legacy founders like Sun Ra, George Clinton, Jean-Michel Basquiat, and Octavia Butler, and travel contemporary passageways of work like Steam Funk, Black Panther, and Carbo Nerdiest, discussing artists like Erykah Badu, Janelle Monáe, Solange, and more. click here

8:00 PM

Here Lies Henry by Daniel MacIvor - Interrobang Theatre Project streams archival footage of its Jeff Award-nominated one-man drama Here Lies Henry by Daniel MacIvor, directed by Interrobang Artistic Producer Elana Elyce and featuring Scott Sawa. The revival of ITP's very first production was shuttered last winter by the COVID-19 pandemic. Henry's got a lot he has to tell you, he just can't guarantee that it's all true. In the spotlight, with only the audience as his witness, Henry grapples with his choices and failures in a scramble to make sense of his life before it's too late. Daniel MacIvor's gripping one-man play offers a provocative take on love, death, beauty, truth, and of course, good old-fashioned lying. click here

Stars in the House - Game Night with cast members from Broadway Podcast Network's first digital Soap Opera, As the Curtain Rises, written and directed by Tony Award-winning producer, Dori Berinstein. Seth and James will be joined by James Monroe Iglehart, Andrew Barth Feldman, Bonnie Milligan, Lesli Margherita and Alex Brightman. a?? click here

GET HAPPY! A Cabaret Saluting Judy Garland - Those who attended East Lynne Theater Company's 2019 gala, are still talking about how much they enjoyed Jenna Pastuszek singing the signature songs of Judy Garland. For the past few months, Jenna's been fine tuning her Garland cabaret, and is filming a full-out performance in a studio, with musicians. Titled "Get Happy! A Cabaret Saluting Judy Garland," ELTC is thrilled to be giving it its premiere on Thursday, February 25 at 8:00 PM. It will be available through Sunday, February 28. "Get Happy" isn't a traditional Judy Garland tribute - there is no impersonation here. Instead, the cleverly curated playlist of classics and forgotten gems will leave Judy fans and Judy novices alike tapping their feet as Jenna pays homage to one of her favorite divas. Featuring music from "The Wizard of Oz," "Easter Parade," "Judy Live at Carnegie Hall," "Judy at The Palace," "The Judy Garland Show," and more. You won't want to miss Jenna's spirited celebration of Judy's legacy. "Forget your troubles" and join us for a wonderful time! After you've purchased your $15 ticket through Ticketleap.com, you'll receive an e-mail directly from ELTC for opening night that will give you the location for the show. For the other three nights, you'll receive tickets via e-mail from Ticketleap that include a button to hit when it's near showtime. ELTC strongly recommends that you connect your computer to a flat screen tv with an HDMI cable so you can see the show on a larger screen with better sound, and even use Closed Caption if you like. You'll have 24 hours to view the show, and you may pause and even stop it, and return later. Jenna Pastuszek's New York City credits include "The Incredible Fox Sisters" at the New Ohio Theatre and "Joey & Ron" at The Player's Theatre. In Philadelphia, she was in "Winter Wonderettes" at the Walnut Street Theatre. Regional credits include "Diner," "Because of Winn Dixie," and "South Pacific" at the Delaware Theatre Company, "The Last Five Years" and "Catch Me If You Can" at the Eagle Theatre, and "Evita" at Stage Door Theatre in which she was nominated for the Carbonell Award for Best Actress (South Florida). She is the co-founder of Innovative Voice Studio in New York City. click here

Processing - Theatre East announces another world premiere, "Processing...", a play centered around four NYC high school seniors whose lives have been upended by the lockdown and sudden death of a beloved computer science teacher. Written by 2020 high school graduate, Petra Brusiloff, the story explores the lost and uncertain futures of students coming of age in during a pandemic. The play humorously and honestly examines how we collectively acknowledge the past in the hopes of moving forward. The cast features Lizzy Jarret, Marshall Louise, Jasmine McLeish and Feisola Soetan under the direction of Theatre East Artistic Director, Judson Jones with Production Broadcast Design and Engineering by Romo Hallahan. Costume Design by Sherry Martinez, Lighting Design by Zach Murphy, and Scenic Design by Steven Brenman. click here

8:30 PM

Community Voices: Comedy Edition - Your host Katie H. will introduce the Community Voices: Comedy Edition writing program by digging into our first genre: anecdotal scriptwriting. Got a funny story you think other people would love to see onstage? Make sure to check out this first workshop for some tips! click here

9:00 PM

Borders - "Looking for now?" What divides or connect two people who meet online? The virtual fantasy, the distance, the foreignness, the border? Boaz and George meet on Grindr. They are attracted to one another instantly and want to meet in person, but something prevents them from doing so. One lives in Israel, the other- in Lebanon. Is it just the physical border that keeps them apart? Would their virtual relationship survive in the real world? An unprecedented production of BORDERS as one of its kind Digital Theatre performed live by the actors in their homes. Premiered on NYC stage in 2019, the play unfolds the story of two guys who meet on Grindr. Throughout their conversation they realize that one lives in Israel, and the other- in Lebanon. During the course of their virtual relationship they examine the meaning of borders-real and imagined, physical and not-and how isolation and companionship manifest in modern time. click here