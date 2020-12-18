Virtual Theatre Today: Thursday, December 18 with Lillias White, Norm Lewis and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, December 17, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

Planning ahead? Visit BroadwayWorld's full Streaming Calendar!

10:00 AM

The Resurrection of Alice - Written and performed by two-time Helen Hayes Award® nominee, Perri Gaffney, the play is an exceptionally heartwarming, funny and poignant exploration of a young girl's journey into a pre-arranged marriage with a much older man to financially sustain her family following the great depression of the 1930's. Recommended for audiences aged 17 thru adult for its mild sexually suggestive situations. click here

12:00 PM

Holiday Brass - New York Philharmonic: A family tradition since 1995, Holiday Brass returns on December 18 in a broadcast featuring newly recorded performances by your Philharmonic friends. click here

Isaac Oliver: Where Can I Go - Isaac Oliver is an award-winning playwright, author, and performer. His debut collection of essays, Intimacy Idiot, was named one of NPR's Best Books of 2015, and has been released in hardcover, paperback, e-book, and audiobook. He is a frequent contributor to The New York Times, and writes for HBO's "High Maintenance" and Netflix's "GLOW." click here

TADA! Youth Theater's Princess Phooey - Watch the Online Premiere of TADA! Youth Theater's Princess Phooey, which was presented on stage in 2015 by the Resident Youth Ensemble of TADA! This free streaming production will feature both of our talented casts. click here

A Candlelight Christmas - The Washington Chorus presents its beloved annual holiday tradition in a series of livestreamed performances that celebrate the spirit of the Christmas season with joy, reflection, and plenty of holiday cheer. Re-imagined as a socially distanced chamber chorus concert led by TWC Artistic Director Eugene Rogers, members of The Washington Chorus are joined by organ, bells, and other instruments of the season for a beautifully intimate and unique Christmas concert with carols, extraordinary musical moments, and of course a holiday carol sing-along for you and your family and friends to join. This concert is recorded live at the spacious and beautiful Music Center at Strathmore, with additional virtual performances featuring singers TWC and around the world, as well as special guests, the Duke Ellington School for the Arts chorus led by Dr. Monique Holmes-Spells. Join us for this very special holiday tradition: this year, from home. click here

1:00 PM

Olivier Awards 2020 - Miriam-Teak Lee performs Baby, One More Time from & Juliet. Miriam-Teak Lee won Best Actress in a Musical at this year's Olivier Awards for her role in the show. click here

2:00 PM

Old Vic: IN CAMERA - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Andrew Lincoln (AMC's The Walking Dead) will star as Ebenezer Scrooge in this year's Old Vic: IN CAMERA version of Jack Thorne's A Christmas Carol. Directed by Matthew Warchus, the festive favorite returns for its fourth year and this time will be streamed live from The Old Vic stage. As with previous Old Vic: IN CAMERA streams, the empty auditorium will be the show's backdrop but this production will be, for the first time in the series, presented as a full-scale show with live musicians, theatrical lighting, set and costumes, and with a cast of 18 performers. In total, 80 freelance creatives, actors and musicians will be employed to create this year's production. click here

4:30 PM

Theater Resources Unlimited Holiday Viewing Party and Fundraiser - Join the TRU Community for a screening of the premiere of ESTELLA SCROOGE, a magical musical event for the entire family! Featuring an exclusive talkback with Scrooge producer Michael Alden and StreamingMusicals.com founder Tom Polum. click here

5:00 PM

Christmas My Way: A Sinatra Holiday Bash - Ring in the holidays with this fresh, swingin' musical revue! From classic Sinatra tunes to Rat Pack-ish versions of seasonal favorites, this show is complete with 40 popular hits including 'Fly Me to The Moon,' ''You Make Me Feel So Young,' 'New York, New York,' 'Mistletoe and Holly,' 'The Christmas Song,' 'Silver Bells,' 'I'll Be Home for Christmas,' and many more. Featuring a cast of four and a three-piece band, Christmas My Way invites you to pour a good stiff eggnog and celebrate the holidays Sinatra-style! click here

Virtual Halston - VIRTUAL HALSTON was created to provide much-needed laughter in a dark, uncertain time, has indeed, provided respite to thousands of viewers each week. click here

6:00 PM

Jacob Marley's Christmas Carol - Milwaukee Repertory Theater presents "Jacob Marley's Christmas Carol" by Tom Mula, directed by Mark Clements. This irreverent, funny and deeply moving adaptation tells Dickens' classic tale from the unique perspective of Jacob Marley. Don't miss a tour-de-force performance by the incomparable Lee E. Ernst playing more than a dozen characters, with a unique soundscape developed by foley artist Dan Kazemi. Milwaukee Rep's brand new production, recorded in a high definition, multiple camera shoot, embodies the very heart of this beloved holiday story. click here

7:00 PM

Radio Free Birdland- A Swinging Birdland Christmas - On Friday, December 18 at 7pm, and for the ELEVENTH year, Klea Blackhurst, Jim Caruso and Billy Stritch will perform "A Swinging Birdland Christmas." Last year, the trio was proud to release the studio cd, "Christmas at Birdland," produced by Wayne Haun, released on Club44 Records, and distributed worldwide through Sony/Provident Distribution. (Rose to #2 on iTunes and #7 on Billboard) click here

A Christmas Karen (presented by Seize the Show) - In this brand new reinvention of the Dickens classic, Seize the Show turns the timeless Scrooge story on its head with A CHRISTMAS KAREN. We meet Karen, a modern-day meanie who creates her own drama throughout the Christmas season. As Karen's weary assistant, you move through this one-of-a-kind adventure, making choices that affect the story, and help define the kind of person you want to be. A unique, live action, real time performance and gaming experience! click here

A Staged Reading of a Christmas Carol - It won't be long before homes are made Christmas-cozy with the scent of pine, the sound of carols and the warmth of family traditions. The reading of A Christmas Carol is a tradition across the country, and this year marks our second year presenting this dramatic reading in Collingwood. 2020 has been so unusual for everyone and more than ever we all need a treat, even if we have to experience it virtually. We invite you to mull the cider, get comfy in your home, and tune into our staged reading of A Christmas Carol! This show will be professionally filmed and live-streamed on Friday, December 18th. By purchasing a link you will be able to watch the show at your leisure from December 18th to December 20th. You may want to purchase some extra links as gifts for friends and family who you are not able to be with in person. This could be an event you share virtually with each other! Our readers this year will be our community VIPs and celebrities alongside our foley artist, Anne Raciunas, and musical director Greg Gibson. (stay tuned for the cast list!) The production will be professionally filmed at The Simcoe Street Theatre. When you purchase a link to this show you are also helping to support your theatre company during a very difficult time. click here

Broadway's Great American Songbook at The York with Lillias White - Hosted by 5-time Grammy Award nominee Michael Feinstein and directed by MAC Award winner Barry Kleinbort, the series will feature performers including Tony Award winners Ben Vereen and Lillias White and Broadway veterans George Abud, Klea Blackhurst, Robert Creighton, Karen Mason, Lee Roy Reams, and Alton Fitzgerald White, with special guest appearances by Jeremy Benton, Richard Kind, Kylie Kuioka, and more! Online performances are set to begin each week with a premiere showing on Wednesday evenings beginning November 4, 2020 and continuing weekly through Wednesday evening, December 16, 2020, with encore performances scheduled for Thursday afternoons at 2:30PM, Fridays at 7:00PM & 10:00PM, and Saturdays at 2:30PM & 7:00PM. click here

Chain Theatre Benefit: Miracle on 34th Street - While live theater may be closed, The Chain Theatre has found a way to bring the Holiday Spirit into everyone's homes by producing Miracle on 34th Street, Radio Play! A single mother raising her daughter in New York City soon has her world turned upside down by a curious man who claims he is Santa Claus. A story of faith, believing in others, and the magic of the season! This program in the style of an old radio play is sure to warm the hearts of all with a colorful cast of characters. With Miracle on 34th Street, City Council Speaker Corey Johnson and State Senator Jose Serrano will be making their Chain Theatre debuts! Johnson, who represents more theatres in New York City than any other City Council member voices his support for the Chain Theatre. click here

Home For The Holidays with Stephanie Blythe - Opera star Stephanie Blythe invites you to her "Home for the Holidays." The diva will perform in and host a December variety show special on Friday, December 18, at 7pm at https://ourconcerts.live/shows/blythe-home-for-the-holidays. The concert is presented by OurConcerts.live in association with the Fort Worth Opera. Tickets are $20 + $3.50 service fee. Ms. Blythe and her blue ukulele will host and perform from her home in the Poconos. Her special guests will include soprano Lucy Fitz Gibbon and pianist Ryan MacEvoy McCullough; as well as soprano Gabrielle Gilliam and tenor Darius Thomas, who are Fort Worth Opera Lesley Resident Artists, with pianist Dr. Charlene Lotz. Later in the show, Blythely Oratonio, Ms. Blythe's outrageous drag alter ego, will emerge to "sleigh" with a tender, testosterone-filled tenor performance. click here

Meet Me in St. Louis: A Holiday Special in Song and on Screen - In this heartwarming holiday musical, the Smith family grapples with life changes and new love in a bustling St. Louis on the brink of the 1904 World's Fair. This special digital adaption from Charlotte Moore (Anna Smith in the original Broadway cast) will include favorite tunes, including "The Trolley Song," "The Boy Next Door," and "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," along with the romantic suitors, comedic misunderstandings, and jovial pranks that make this classic musical a holiday treat for families of all ages, no matter where you're celebrating this year. This new digital production is an abridged version of the Broadway musical Meet Me in St. Louis (1989), based on the 1944 film of the same name starring Judy Garland. Irish Repertory Theatre last presented Meet Me in St. Louis in 2007. click here

Christmas Carol - A Staged Reading of Charles Dickens A Christmas Carol - Celebrate the season with Theatre Collingwood and a staged reading of Dickens' most memorable story! In 1843 Charles Dickens wrote A Christmas Carol after visiting the northern industrial town of Manchester, England. He made a speech there about the necessity of educating very poor children. Dickens wrote the book because he needed money, but he chose the theme as a response to the notorious poverty of the "hungry forties". A week after publication A Christmas Carol had sold an astounding 6000 copies. Covid-19 has put great restrictions on the theatre world, making it not possible for us to bring to you live performances in person. Therefore, Theatre Collingwood is venturing into the world of streamed performances and invites you to attend from the safety and comfort of your own home! HOW IT WORKS: You will purchase a "ticket" for the low price of $25 plus HST, which will entitle you to a link to the performance. The link will be sent to you on the day before the show and our staff will be available to help you with any questions you may have. You will simply click on the private link and enjoy the show! Your link will be valid for 48 hours starting at 7 pm EST on December 18th. click here

George Balanchine's The Nutcracker - New York City Ballet: NYCB's timeless holiday tradition, George Balanchine's The Nutcracker®, is streaming on Marquee TV. Experience the magic of this 2019 performance now through January 3. click here

7:30 PM

Buttons' Sleeping Beauty: A One-Man Outrageous Unbelievable COVID Lockdown Panto - Buttons isn't alone, but he's definitely keeping his distance! Ryan Schabach returns as Buttons in a hilarious all-new, one-man version of our hit holiday romp. While sheltering in place due to COVID-19, Buttons tells the story of Serena, a courageous heroine battling a wicked fairy. Along the way he's joined by a pandemically appropriate cast of quirky characters brought to life through puppetry, gadgetry and unique theatre magic. Come ready to laugh, cheer, sing and boo with Buttons as he dares to keep the Panto tradition alive all by himself! click here

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Mussorgsky's Boris Godunov Starring Ekaterina Semenchuk, Aleksandrs Antonenko, Oleg Balashov, Evgeny Nikitin, René Pape, Mikhail Petrenko, and Vladimir Ognovenko, conducted by Valery Gergiev. From October 23, 2010. click here

Front Row Mainstage: The Brandenburg Concertos - Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center: Experience the peerless artistry of CMS with newly curated full-length HD concerts featuring archival video recordings woven together into never-before-heard concert pairings. click here

Big Night In - #BigNightIn is your New Night Out this Christmas as Bardic Theatre present bring their first ever streaming concert direct to you in the comfort of your own home for FREE. Big Night In is a family friendly and festive filled evening of music and song for all to enjoy. Don't miss it - head to www.BardicTheatre.com at 7.30pm UK Time.* *Streaming to Sunday 3rd January 2021. click here

8:00 PM

Stars in the House - Greater Orlando Performing Arts Relief with Orlando natives Wayne Brady, Andrea Canny, Norm Lewis, Justin Sargent, Wesley Taylor, Paul Vogt and Rachel York benefitting GOPAR. Donate here. click here

A Christmas Carol - Primary Stages presents a LIVE benefit reading of the Charles Dickens classic novel A Christmas Carol, adapted (with Erin Daly) and directed by Theresa Rebeck, followed by a post-show holiday party with the cast. We all know and love the story of Ebenezer Scrooge, the mean-spirited miser who is visited by three ghosts and transformed to help a family in need. On December 16 at 8pm, you can see this time-tested classic anew featuring Primary Stages family members from our past, present, and future. Starring Raúl Esparza as Scrooge and featuring Mary Bacon, Abadi Bacon Leynse, Kimberly Chatterjee, W. Tré Davis, David Mason, Krysta Rodriguez, Matthew Saldivar, and more! Don't be a humbug - join us for this one night only holiday celebration benefiting the Primary Stages Tiny Tim Teen Programs, including Free Student Matinees, Teenwrights, and TixTeen. click here

Virtual Rule of 7x7: December Edition - Now running for six years, RULE OF 7x7 is an ongoing series that premieres 7 new short plays by 7 writers. For each round of 7x7, each writer devises one rule & then each creates a new short play incorporating ALL 7 rules.... Performed on Zoom, streamed on YouTube. Hosted & Produced by Brett Epstein. click here

Sweet Is The Sound: A Holiday At Home With (Chosen) Family - NYCGMC, Youth Pride Chorus, and Tonewall are all cozied up for the holidays, and excited to celebrate with you, our chosen family! With new associate members from all over the US and Canada, NYCGMC is ready to kick the festive season into high gear, gathering comfort and joy from all corners of North America and bringing the holiday spirit right into your living room. Even in a year that keeps us from coming together in person, we rise up to rejoice, resilient and relentless in our pursuit of social justice, more determined than ever to sing in celebration. Join us as we tell tales old and new, revel in camaraderie and community, and, of course, sing out loud, proud, and fabulous. Holiday-ing with NYCGMC is the merriest tradition of all! click here

EIGHT NIGHTS for RAICES - Join us for a high quality streamed experience of the beautiful and timely play EIGHT NIGHTS, by Jennifer Maisel, to benefit RAICES Families Together Fund, on Friday, December 18, 2020. Set during eight nights of Chanukah over eight decades, Eight Nights is about Holocaust survivor Rebecca Blum, who arrives in America at 19 to forge a new life with the father from whom she was separated for ten years. The play calls out the trauma experienced not only by concentration camp survivors, but by African American descendants of slavery, interned Japanese Americans, and current refugees from Africa and the Middle East. Its story resonates today in our own backyard, where 666(plus) children have been separated from their families at the border - not knowing what life will be like for them if and when they are reunited with their parents. click here

9:00 PM

The Space: A Very Happy Merry Holiday with Amanda King and Friends - Acclaimed jazz chanteuse Amanda King brings the warm, wonderful, and fun spirit of the holidays to life in a swingin' musical salute to the most wonderful season! With her sumptuous vocals and dynamic presence, Amanda adds her signature take to seasonal favorites and lesser-known gems that celebrate the many holidays of the season. Festivities really come alive as Amanda and her very Special Guests make merry in the grand style of the television Christmas specials of yesteryear! click here

The Old Globe: Word Up! - More of a gathering than a show or a class, Word Up! is a digital opportunity for community members to connect with each other and participate in a new performing-art medium each week through a live-streamed collaboration. Every Friday night, Arts Engagement Programs Manager and host Laura Zablit will be joined by some of San Diego's incredible performing artists. Together they will create opportunities for viewers to learn from and participate in their art form, creating accessible art in real time. Performing art forms will include spoken word, rap, puppetry, singing, and more, often with bilingual and multicultural elements. click here

9:30 PM

4 Your Information 8 - Haunted paintings, sexy M&M's, evil algorithms, and hypnobirthing. Join us at 4 Your Information 8 to experience ~10 four-minute fever dreams from people with incredible niche interests who have a lot to say and not a lot of time to say it. Expect to laugh, expect to learn, expect WordArt. Hosted by Collin Knopp-Schwyn. Presenters to be announced. click here

10:00 PM

