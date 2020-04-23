Virtual Theatre Today: Thursday, April 23- with Rachel Tucker, Joe Iconis and More!
Broadway might be dark this month, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, April 23, 2020.
What can you watch today?
10:30am- Broken Records hosts continue "Tuesday, Thursday, April, August." Tune in as they offer their trademark takes on the music and video content they've been enjoying to get through the days of the pandemic. Watch here!
11:30am- Grace Mouat performs in The Theatre Café's Leave a Light On concert.
12:00pm- A Radio City Rockette will lead a free live dance class. Watch here!
1:00pm- New York City Ballet's Tiler Peck will teach her daily ballet class live on Instagram!
2:00pm- National Theatre at Home continues with Twelfth Night. It will be available on demand until April 30. Watch here!
2:00pm- Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley will continue Stars in the House with Preston Nyman, Julian Ovenden and Rachel Tucker. Watch right here at BroadwayWorld!
2:00pm- Lincoln Center at Home continues as Lincoln Center Teaching Artist Ashley Renee Watkins, a classically trained opera and multi-genre vocalist, hosts a music workshop for all ages. Watch here!
2:00pm- Live With Carnegie Hall continues today with Emanuel Ax, along with special guests Yefim Bronfman and Marc-André Hamelin. Emanuel Ax journeys through the legacy of great pianists at Carnegie Hall, from legends Vladimir Horowitz and Arthur Rubinstein to superstars of today. Check it out here!
3:00pm- Ben Cameron will countdown his favorite social distance duets on Ben's Ten. Watch here!
4:00pm- Sing along with the pianists of Marie's Crisis from the comfort of your couch!
7:00pm- Sing along with the pianists of Marie's Crisis from the comfort of your couch!
7:30pm- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Lehar's The Merry Widow (starring Renée Fleming, Kelli O'Hara, and Nathan Gunn, conducted by Sir Andrew Davis). Watch here!
8:00pm- Stars in the House continues with a China Beach Cast reunion. Watch right here at BroadwayWorld!
8:00pm- Ken Davenport continues The Producer's Perspective with Tony nominee Joe Iconis. Watch here!
Also- be sure to check back later today for our next Living Room Concerts video, featuring one of our favorite Broadway stars performing from their home!
What can you watch anytime?
National Theatre at Home: Twelfth Night
Deaf Broadway presents Into the Woods
Lincoln Center Pop-Up Classroom
Irish Rep's The Show Must Go Online
L.A. Theatre Works's "Set the Stage For Learning"
Primary Plus Virtual Master Class
What did you miss yesterday?
Ryan sings from his living room!
Seth tells Broadway stories on Stars in the House!
Gonzalez sings from the vault!
BroadwayWorld Rewinds to The Pirate Queen!
