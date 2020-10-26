Virtual Theatre Today: Monday, October 26- with LaChanze, Laura Osnes, and More!

What's streaming today? We have the list!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, October 26, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

12:00 PM

SAME TIME, NEXT YEAR - Bernard Slade's wickedly funny comedy explores a love affair between two seemingly ordinary people who meet once a year. SAME TIME NEXT YEAR deftly examines the monumental political, social, and personal changes that impact their lives over the course of 25 years. Full of clever dialogue, comical visuals, and unexpected admissions, this play will have you laughing one moment and wiping away tears the next. click here

Working - In a special arrangement with L.A. Theatre Works, Porchlight Music Theatre will host the first revised and updated version of this 1970s cult classic, based on the legendary book by Studs Terkel. With a cast of twenty, "Working" is a rousing musical for anyone who has ever punched a clock, a cow or a supervisor-or wanted to. "Working" debuts Friday, Oct. 16 at 12 p.m. Central and available for viewing on Vimeo for FREE through Sunday, Nov. 8. click here

3:00 PM

The Seth Concert Series- LaChanze - Hosted by beloved musical director and Sirius XM Star Seth Rudetsky, the series offers viewers a seamless mix of behind-the-scenes stories prompted by Rudetsky's insightful, funny and revealing questions - and the music from the artists' stellar careers! And, it's all LIVE! LaChanze is an award-winning actress who brings an exhilarating and electrifying presence to any stage she touches. Blessed with a powerful mezzo-soprano singing voice and a commanding presence, she consistently receives high praises from fans, peers and the industry at-large. Armed with the gift for dramatic storytelling, a sultry vocal dexterity and for bringing complex female heroines to life, audiences sit up and take notice of the actress whether in a hot Broadway production, television show, film or on concert stages. click here

6:30 PM

The Bechdel Group's Fall 2020 Workshop Series: Tiffa Foster's Notorious MILFs - Tiffa Foster's Notorious MILFs When a group of diverse mothers from a Midwestern suburb decide that marriage and family have robbed them of their future, they form a guerrilla-style militia to take down the Patriarchy, one picket-fenced McMansion at a time. click here

Ballet Essentials Online - New York City Ballet- Experience the artistry of New York City Ballet firsthand with interactive repertory-based movement workshops, powered by Zoom. click here

7:00 PM

Broadway for Biden Phone Bank - Broadway for Biden's weekly phone banking initiative continues! The evening's theme is Winning With Women and is set to feature playwright Theresa Rebeck, casting director Tara Rubin, producer Rachel Sussman, award-winning journalist Elaine Weiss, casting director Karyn Casl, composer and lyricist Georgia Stitt, Tony winner Nikki M. James, Tony nominee Heidi Schreck, director Schele Williams, and Tony Award Winning Producer Eva Price. click here

Multicultural Mosaic: An Annual BIPOC Fundraiser - We watched as activists take demanding change. We listened as crowds chanted "I can't breathe" and "Black Lives Matter". We supported BIPOC-owned businesses. We are making changes so that New Rep grows its Anti-Racist culture. Now, join us as we raise money to support the many New Rep BIPOC artists at our inaugural Multicultural Mosaic: An Annual BIPOC Fundraiser. From the Comfort of Your Own Home: Watch performances from some of New Rep's favorites Mix and sip a cocktail, expertly guided by our live bartender Bid on special items at our silent auction Play in our Interactive Theatre Trivia Celebrate director Benny Sato Ambush as the first recipient of the Johnny Lee Davenport Artistic Achievement Award Donate to our live fund-a-need and support our New Traditions Fund - a restricted fund dedicated to supporting New Rep's race equity initiatives. Celebrate the multitude of BIPOC artists that make New Rep a home for us all. Donations and ticket sales from this event will help support our ticket underwriting program, BIPOC self-care affinity spaces, salaries and fees for our BIPOC artists, and race equity training for all interns, artists, staff and board members. click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Verdi's Don Carlo Starring Renata Scotto, Tatiana Troyanos, Vasile Moldoveanu, Sherrill Milnes, and Paul Plishka, conducted by James Levine. From February 21, 1980. click here

Mosaic New Play Development: Dear Mapel - DEAR MAPEL, written and performed by Psalmayene 24. Multidisciplinary artist Natsu Onoda Power (Mosaic's Charm; Georgetown University) directs the hybrid workshop presentation from DC's restaurant co-sponsor Baby Wale --with percussion from DC artist Jabari Exum (Marvel's Black Panther), dramaturgy by Arena Stage's Jocelyn Clarke, and videography by Emic Films. The autobiographical, solo play centers Psalm's relationship with his deceased father through a series of letters, both real and imagined, and asks if it is possible to alter relationships we have with those who have died. Psalmayene 24 (Mosaic's Andrew W. Mellon Playwright in Residence) has said, "This is the play I've been afraid to write and perform for years...but the time is now. What a gift to be working with this particular, dream team of artists as we navigate new forms and experiences for theatrical connection." The play is generously underwritten by Mosaic Board Member Leonade Jones. DEAR MAPEL will be available to stream on Monday, October 26th at 7:30pm (followed by a special reception with the artists!), with no cost tickets available now on our website. The performance video will be available for ticketholders to stream at their convenience, through Sunday, November 1. click here

8:00 PM

Stars in the House - Act 2... Now What? Black Broadway Men. Guest Host Brenda Braxton. click here

Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party - For the past seventeen years, Jim Caruso's Cast Party has been inspiring superstars and up-and-comers to storm the Birdland stage with memorable impromptu performances. The "extreme open mic" takes place in New York City every single Monday, Broadway's "dark" night, making it the regular go-to place for show folk and the people who love them. click here

8:15 PM

NEWSical The Musical - The 5th longest-running musical in Off-Broadway history, NEWSical The Musical, made history on Saturday, Sept 26th as the first professional New York City show to return to a major stage with a one night only, socially distanced, two performance engagement at the Lied Center for Performing Arts in Lincoln, NE. It was a touchless experience for audience members from entrance to exit. Venue capacity was reduced to 20%, seating was spaced apart and sanitized between performances, all in attendance were required to wear face coverings during the entire performance, and the theatre provided a newly upgraded air filtration system. Zero COVID cases were tied to the indoor performance. The 70 min performance was professionally filmed and will be available for streaming at StellarTickets.com on Monday, Oct 26th at 8:15pm EST with a "Live Stream Watch Party" where viewers can watch and comment during the performance. The performance will be available through November 2 for On Demand viewing. click here

8:30 PM

Old Globe's Voces de la Comunidad - Crowd-favorite playwriting workshop, Community Voices, will premiere its Spanish version: Voces de la Comunidad with hosts and Teaching Artists Valeria Vega and Gerardo Flores Tonella for weekly workshops! click here

9:30 PM

Old Globe's Reflecting Shakespeare TV - Originally created for those currently experiencing incarceration, it has proven to nurture empathy and allow participants to gain tools for self-expression through theatre-based activities, self-reflection, personal writing, and exploration of Shakespeare's text and characters. Through videos featuring Arts Engagement Programs Manager Erika Phillips, Master Teaching Artist James Pillar, and Teaching Artist Niki Martinez, those inside will continue to participate via California State Prisons' institutional TV. And for the first time since its conception in 2016, those on the outside can journey along to discover for themselves how to create a point of connection to humanity through Shakespeare. click here

