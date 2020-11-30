Virtual Theatre Today: Monday, November 30- with Patti Murin, Colin Donnell and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, November 30, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

3:00 PM

The Seth Concert Series- Patti Murin & Colin Donnell - Hosted by beloved musical director and Sirius XM Star Seth Rudetsky, the series offers viewers a seamless mix of behind-the-scenes stories prompted by Rudetsky's insightful, funny and revealing questions - and the music from the artists' stellar careers! And, it's all LIVE! Patti Murin is best known for originating the role of Princess Anna in Disney's Frozen on Broadway. Other Broadway/National Tour credits include playing the title character in Lysistrata Jones, flying across the country by bubble as Glinda in Wicked, and roller skating her way to Broadway in Xanadu (Euterpe). Off-Broadway: Love's Labour's Lost (Shakespeare in the Park); Fly By Night (Playwrights Horizons); Lady Be Good! (Encores!). Almost Broadway: Nerds (Sally). TV: Hallmark Channel movies "Love On Iceland" and "Holiday For Heroes," a recurring role on NBC's "Chicago Med" (Dr. Nina Shore), and "Royal Pains" (Ava). Colin Donnell is known for his work on Broadway including roles in Violet, Anything Goes, which garnered him Drama Desk, Outer Critics and Astaire noms, and Jersey Boys. He has also been seen elsewhere in NYC in Follies, Merrily We Roll Along, Lady Be Good at the New York City Center and Loves Labours Lost in The Public's Shakespeare in the Park alongside his now wife Patti Murin. He is known on screen for his work as Dr. Connor Rhodes in NBC's drama Chicago Med. Donnell can also be seen as Tommy Merlyn in CW's Arrow. Other appearances include Scott Lockhart in Showtime's hit series The Affair, Pan Am, Person of Interest and The Mysteries of Laura. His films include Every Secret Thing, which also starred Diane Lane and Elizabeth Banks and this past summer's release Almost Love. click here

7:00 PM

In the Open - At an elite high school for high achievers, an incident happens, an escalation of violence, something that never ever happens there. We see some of the lead up to it, as well as some of the fallout, and we see different entry points and accountings of the same incident, making us wonder if one truth matters more, or if the truth underneath it all - that such a thing could happen here - is possibly more disturbing than the incident itself. click here

7:30 PM

Virtual Comedy Relief NYC with Mary Dimino - Featuring comedian Mary Dimino, the series includes monthly live performances by a revolving guest cast of NYC based comedians seen on television. Responding to calls for social isolation, Comedy Relief NYC brings the stand-up comedy club aesthetic to a virtual platform that links performers and audiences in real time across distance. Mary Dimino hosts each week giving guest comics a digital platform to share their unique comedic stylings with the online world.Mary Dimino is a MAC Award Winner for Best Female Comedian and Gracie Allen Award winner for her work with PBS. Her one woman play SCARED SKINNY won Outstanding Solo Show in The New York International Fringe Festival. Her most recent one woman show BIG DUMMY, won the United Solo Award of Theatre Row. click here

Musical Heritage: Paganini - Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center: Violinist Sean Lee, a Paganini Caprice specialist, joins violinist Aaron Boyd for a never-before-seen exploration of Paganini's amazing violin writing. click here

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Tchaikovsky's Eugene Onegin Starring Renée Fleming, Ramón Vargas, and Dmitri Hvorostovsky, conducted by Valery Gergiev. From February 24, 2007. click here

8:00 PM

Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party - For the past seventeen years, Jim Caruso's Cast Party has been inspiring superstars and up-and-comers to storm the Birdland stage with memorable impromptu performances. The "extreme open mic" takes place in New York City every single Monday, Broadway's "dark" night, making it the regular go-to place for show folk and the people who love them. click here

9:30 PM

Old Globe's Reflecting Shakespeare TV - Originally created for those currently experiencing incarceration, it has proven to nurture empathy and allow participants to gain tools for self-expression through theatre-based activities, self-reflection, personal writing, and exploration of Shakespeare's text and characters. Through videos featuring Arts Engagement Programs Manager Erika Phillips, Master Teaching Artist James Pillar, and Teaching Artist Niki Martinez, those inside will continue to participate via California State Prisons' institutional TV. And for the first time since its conception in 2016, those on the outside can journey along to discover for themselves how to create a point of connection to humanity through Shakespeare. click here

