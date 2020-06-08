Virtual Theatre Today: Monday, June 8- with Renee Elise Goldsberry, Telly Leung and Norm Lewis and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, June 8, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

10:00 AM

'TAMRON HALL' CELEBRATES PRIDE - "Tamron Hall" will celebrate Pride Month with a special new episode featuring the syndicated show's first-ever virtual audience filled with viewers from across the country. Through the course of the hour, Tamron will speak with members of the entertainment and sports communities who have made it their mission to end discrimination and elevate the conversation about LGBTQ+ rights. They include: longtime LGBTQ+ advocate comedian Rosie O'Donnell who recently raised money for the Actors Fund via live events; NBA star Reggie Bullock of the New York Knicks who lost his transgender sister Mia Henderson to a hate crime; Broadway's six-time Tony-nominated actor Danny Burstein of Moulin Rouge! who will open up about surviving coronavirus and Tony-nominee Rob McClure who, after landing the titular role in the musical adaptation of Mrs. Doubtfire, only had a chance to perform three times before being shut-down due to the global pandemic. click here

12:00 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home- 'Hairspray' Workshop w/ Sarah Crane - High energy and really fun routine to You Can't Stop The Beatinspired by Hairspray on Broadway! Advanced dancers will be able to take on the full challenges of the choreography, and Sarah will break it down for beginners. Everyone will finish with a combo from the show. IMPORTANT INFORMATION: Open to all ability levels! click here

Battery Dance TV- Jazz Fusion - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

1:00 PM

The Interval Act - West End and Broadway star Siobhan Dillon will perform a concert from her home as part of The Theatre Café presents The Interval Act series on 8th June. The series of mini-concerts are to help promote work by the artists and the West End theatre community as a whole during the COVID19 lockdown. click here

#TurnItOutWithTiler - The New York City Ballet dancer Tiler Peck will teach her daily ballet class live on Instagram! click here

2:00 PM

Lincoln Center at Home - Musical Duets Workshop with Ms. Ashley (Episode 52). Explore the elements of duet singing and how they can be used to help characters tell a story click here

Stars in the House - Regional Theatre Spotlight On: PHILADELPHIA THEATRE COMPANY with Paige Price, Tamara Anderson, Jen Childs, Scott Greer, Amanda Morton, Georgiana Summers, Kathleen Turner and Brian Anthony Wilson click here

Battery Dance TV- Ballet Technique with Bethany - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

3:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Hip Hop for Kids - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

Broadway Weekends at Home- Acting Through Song w/ Josh Lamon - Josh has been one of New York City's top audition coaches and is thrilled to taking this adventure with you. Josh approaches his coaching as a mentor would. Not just caring about the material and the specific audition but also the performer and their future goals helping assist them make a war plan for how to conquer this city one step at a time. His clients have booked principal roles in: West Side Story (Film and 2019 Revival), Rise (NBC), Inside Amy Schumer, Frozen (Broadway and Tour), Mean Girls (Broadway And Tour), Wicked (Broadway and Tour) and countless others. www.JoshLamon.com click here

4:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- 1 Minute Performance - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

6:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Salsa - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

Ailey Extension - West African with Maguette Camara click here

7:00 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home- Beginner Ballet w/ Ashley Andrews - Ballet is not as scary as you may think! Come join Ashley for Ballet Barre for beginners for a fun easy introduction into the world of ballet. Hope to see you there :-) click here

Paper Mill Playhouse Virtual Programming - The annual New Voices concert is the culmination of Paper Mill Playhouse's Summer Musical Theater Conservatory, featuring 120 talented student performers ages 10-18, directed and choreographed by Paper Mill Playhouse's professional artistic staff. click here

7:30 PM

Red Bull Theatre Presents BEWARE THE GREEN-EYED MONSTER - Tony Award-nominee PATRICK PAGE will join host NATHAN WINKELSTEIN, Red Bull's Associate Producer, for a conversation focused on Iago's speeches from Shakespeare's Othello. Page performed this role opposite Avery Brooks in 2005 at The Shakespeare Theatre Company under the direction of Michael Kahn. He'll read passages from the play and discuss his approach to the text and character. click here

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Mozart's La Clemenza di Tito. Starring Lucy Crowe, Barbara Frittoli, Elīna Garanča, Kate Lindsey, and Giuseppe Filianoti, conducted by Harry Bicket. From December 1, 2012. click here

8:00 PM

Stars in the House - Guest Host Andréa Burns with guests Broadway Inspirational Voices founder Michael McElroy, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Telly Leung and Norm Lewis click here

The Producer's Perspective - Broadway Producer Ken Davenport chats with Tara Rubin! click here

Muny Cast Party - We have gathered cast members from past Muny shows to reunite and reminisce for a "Muny Cast Party"! Hosted LIVE on Facebook by Artistic Director & Executive Producer Mike Isaacson. click here

