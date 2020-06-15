Virtual Theatre Today: Monday, June 15- with Joshua Henry, Robin DeJesus and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, June 15, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

12:00 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home- 'Mean Girls' Workshop | Sarah Crane - High energy and really fun routine inspired by Mean Girls on Broadway to It Roars! Advanced dancers will be able to take on the full challenges of the choreography, and Sarah will break it down for beginners. Everyone will finish with a combo from the show. click here

Battery Dance TV- Jazz Fusion - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

1:00 PM

#TurnItOutWithTiler - The New York City Ballet dancer Tiler Peck will teach her daily ballet class live on Instagram! click here

2:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Ballet Technique with Bethany - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

Shakespeare's Globe- A Midsummer Night's Dream - Watch A Midsummer Night's Dream for free, Shakespeare's enchanting, magical comedy, filmed from Shakespeare's most famous stage, The Globe Theatre. In return for these free streams, we appreciate any voluntary donations at this time. Your support is critical for our future. click here

3:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Hip Hop for Kids - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

Broadway Weekends at Home- Acting Through Song | Josh Lamon - Josh has been one of New York City's top audition coaches and is thrilled to taking this adventure with you. Josh approaches his coaching as a mentor would. Not just caring about the material and the specific audition but also the performer and their future goals helping assist them make a war plan for how to conquer this city one step at a time. His clients have booked principal roles in: West Side Story (Film and 2019 Revival), Rise (NBC), Inside Amy Schumer, Frozen (Broadway and Tour), Mean Girls (Broadway And Tour), Wicked (Broadway and Tour) and countless others. click here

The Seth Concert Series- Jeremy Jordan (Rerun) - The concert series that premiered as "Broadway @ The Art House" and now entering its tenth anniversary season is currently housed in more than a dozen major venues worldwide. In its new format, the series will continue to offer viewers a seamless mix of behind-the-scenes stories prompted by Rudetsky's insightful, funny and revealing questions - and the music from the artists' stellar careers! click here

4:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- 1 Minute Performance - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

6:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Salsa - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

Ailey Extension - West African with Maguette Camara click here

7:00 PM

Anna Deavere Smith in Conversation - Join celebrated playwright, actor, and professor Anna Deavere Smith for a timely discussion as two of her most lauded works become available to stream: Twilight: Los Angeles, the filmed version of her 1994 one-woman play on the 1992 Los Angeles riots, which will be aired on PBS's Great Performances; and Notes from the Field, a 2018 film based on her play by the same name which explores racial inequality in the justice system, and is currently available via HBO's online platforms. click here

The Shubert Foundation High School Theatre Festival - Over 160 talented NYC public school teen artists will make their virtual Broadway debuts in the special 2020 Online Production of The Shubert Foundation High School Theatre Festival for NYC Public Schools. click here

#LAOAtHome - Living Room Recital: Robert Stahley click here

Broadway Weekends at Home- Beginner Ballet | Ashley Andrews - Ballet is not as scary as you may think! Come join Ashley for Ballet Barre for beginners for a fun easy introduction into the world of ballet. Hope to see you there. click here

Paper Mill Playhouse Virtual Programming - New Voices 2011: I'll Take Manhattan. The annual New Voices concert is the culmination of Paper Mill Playhouse's Summer Musical Theater Conservatory, featuring 120 talented student performers ages 10-18, directed and choreographed by Paper Mill Playhouse's professional artistic staff. click here

A Musical Tribute to Edna Ferber LIVE - Directed by Laura Brandel, the 40-minute presentation will feature a conversation with Ferber's grand-niece, biographer and estate executor Julie Gilbert, and excerpts from two one-act musical adaptations of two Ferber short stories written by Debra Barsha (Radiant Baby, A Taste of Things to Come) and Sheilah Rae (The Belle of Tombstone, Funny You Don't Look Like a Grandmother). The writers will present a song from each musical short performed remotely by Jennifer Blood (Girl from the North Country) and Diana Huey (The Little Mermaid). click here

7:05 PM

SONGS FOR OUR CITY - Join us in celebrating the creativity and resilience of our community with a songwriting challenge featuring new original songs written in response to the present moment. With special guests: Jaime Cepero, Donnie Kehr, Rob Rokicki, Jennifer Sánchez, Mike Wartella click here

7:30 PM

Red Bull Theatre Presents THE GOVERNMENT INSPECTOR - from Nikolai Gogol's Revizor click here

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Rossini's Armida. Starring Renée Fleming, Lawrence Brownlee, John Osborn, Barry Banks, and Kobie van Rensburg, conducted by Riccardo Frizza. From May 1, 2010. click here

8:00 PM

Stars in the House - Guest Host Andréa Burns and guests, Tony Award Nominees, Joshua Henry and Robin DeJesus click here

Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party - For the past seventeen years, Jim Caruso's Cast Party has been inspiring superstars and up-and-comers to storm the Birdland stage with memorable impromptu performances. The "extreme open mic" takes place in New York City every single Monday, Broadway's "dark" night, making it the regular go-to place for show folk and the people who love them. click here

Marty Thomas Presents DIVA - A collection of phenomenal female entertainers paying tribute to histories most over the top icons. Marty Thomas Presents DIVA held down an 8-year weekly residency in New York City nightlife garnering a worldwide audience and loyal fan base. The show is a celebration of feminism and is a proud platform for powerful female artists. DIVA has made a triumphant return to Monday nights, while the entertainment industry is temporarily shut down and we are all in quarantine. click here

Muny Cast Party - We have gathered cast members from past Muny shows to reunite and reminisce for a "Muny Cast Party"! Hosted LIVE on Facebook by Artistic Director & Executive Producer Mike Isaacson. click here

