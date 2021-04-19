Virtual Theatre Today: Monday, April 19- with Kerry Butler, André De Shields, and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, April 19, 2021.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Time

Planning ahead? Visit BroadwayWorld's full Streaming Calendar!

12:00 PM

BALTIMORE, IT'S ME - DC-based actor, singer and member of the Everyman Theatre Resident Company of Artists, Felicia Curry, delivers a musical love letter to her newly-adopted city of Baltimore, with a special two-week streaming run of BALTIMORE, IT'S ME. Created and performed by Curry and directed by Everyman Associate Artistic Director, Noah Himmelstein, this cabaret event features special guest and Resident Company member, Katie Kleiger, with musical direction and piano accompaniment by Anthony Smith. This cabaret-style performance has Curry introducing herself to Baltimore, as the Charm City revealing itself to her. Baltimore, It's Me features such diverse musical numbers from across the spectrum as the upbeat and airy "Good Morning, Baltimore!" from the Broadway musical Hairspray, to Marvin Gaye's political anthem, "What's Going On," and the Gershwin classic, "Someone to Watch Over Me." click here

1:00 PM

78th ANNIVERSARY OF THE WARSAW GHETTO UPRISING - This year marks the 78th anniversary of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising. 13,000 Jews were killed during the revolt (some 6,000 among them were burnt alive or died from smoke inhalation). Of the remaining 50,000 residents, almost all were captured and shipped to concentration camps or killing centers. The upcoming program, including music and readings, will feature Rivka Augenfeld (translator & Yiddish coach for "YidLife Crisis," Montreal), Hinde Ena Burstin (Australian Yiddish-English writer and translator, Melbourne), Maida Feingold (international singer-guitarist), Annette Harchik (Editor of RESPONSE: A CONTEMPORARY JEWISH REVIEW), Feygele Jacobs (Yiddish singer), Daniel Kahn (Perchik in the hit Yiddish language revival of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, currently residing in Hamburg), Samuel Kassow (renowned historian & author of WHO WILL WRITE OUR HISTORY?), Marcel Kshensky (educator & son of Holocaust survivors), Lili Kshensky Baxter (Director Emeritus of the Weinberg Center for Holocaust Education at Atlanta's Breman Museum), Shura Lipovsky (ACDiY Award-winning singer, Amsterdam), Shifee Losacco (Yiddish singer & fundraiser), Mir Kumen On Yiddish Choir of the Jewish Labour Bund Melbourne, David Rosenberg (Editor of Jewish Socialist Magazine, London), Deborah Strauss (longtime member of the Klezmer Conservatory Band), and the Workers Circle Shule students. click here

3:00 PM

Old Globe- Reflecting Shakespeare TV - Originally created for those currently experiencing incarceration, it has proven to nurture empathy and allow participants to gain tools for self-expression through theatre-based activities, self-reflection, personal writing, and exploration of Shakespeare's text and characters. Through videos featuring Arts Engagement Programs Manager Erika Phillips, Master Teaching Artist James Pillar, and Teaching Artist Niki Martinez, those inside will continue to participate via California State Prisons' institutional TV. And for the first time since its conception in 2016, those on the outside can journey along to discover for themselves how to create a point of connection to humanity through Shakespeare. click here

7:00 PM

Stage Door Masterclass: Kerry Butler - Learn how to act a song, song analysis, how to belt in a healthy way, acting the song, and more! Work on scenes and monologues as well as audition technique. Q&A time (last 30 minutes) can also be used to chat about the business, career coaching and discuss college/training. There are only 20 spots to sing available total! Tickets are also on sale for those wishing to audit (observe only) the class. Those participants will not be able to interact with Dana, or perform for her, but may submit questions for her to answer during the Q&A. Kerry Butler was born in Brooklyn. She started doing commercials at age three, but didn't get her big break on Broadway until she graduated college. Before Broadway shut down she enjoyed playing Barbara in Beetlejuice. Previously she was nominated for an outer critics award playing the three moms in Mean Girls. She was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical for Xanadu. Other Broadway credits include Belle in Beauty and the Beast (Dora nomination) Disaster!, Catch Me If You Can, (Drama Desk nomination) Sherrie in Rock of Ages, Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors, (Outer Critics nomination). Kerry won the Clarence Derwent award for Penny Pingleton in the original cast of Hairspray, Eponine in Les Miserable, Blood Brothers, and The Best Man. On television she has appeared on 30 Rock, The Mindy Project, Rescue Me, Law and Order, Elementary, Mysteries of Laura, White Collar, Blue Bloods, One Life to Live, and most recently the Gilmore Girls reunion for Netflix. She can be seen in the film 'the miseducation of Cameron post." Her album 'Faith, Trust, And Pixie Dust' is available on iTunes. click here

DASH - A new play by John Thorburn Hall, directed and developed by David Lamberton, will make its online world premiere on CreateTheater April 19, 2021 at 7pm EDT. The play is based on actual events in 1976 war-torn Nigeria, when an African-American government envoy arrives on a US trade mission, as well as a personal mission to explore his racial identity. After witnessing the murder of an innocent hotel worker by a fellow American, he is forced into a crisis of conscience. The cast is composed of J. Dolan Byrnes (Lother), Alexander D Carney (Harry), Nathan Faudree (Nick), Steve Hauck (Fred), Russell Jordan (Phil), Elizabeth June (Mrs. Norgabin), Omar M'Sai (Awahla), and Tomike Ogugua (Eshu). Although recorded on the Zoom platform with physically-isolated actors, DASH is a hybrid performance, not a typical 'Zoom Reading.' Produced by The Players of Providence Rhode Island, where both David and John are members, tickets are now available online for a $10 donation until Friday, April 23rd click here

Live at the Lortel- André De Shields - André De Shields is the triple-crown winner of the 2019 awards season, having won the Outer Critics Circle, Drama Desk, and Tony Awards for best featured actor in a musical for his critically acclaimed performance as Hermes in Hadestown. In 2020, De Shields received the 2020 Grammy Award for Musical Theater Album for Hadestown, the 2020 AUDELCO for Lifetime Achievement , and an honorary Doctor of Arts Degree from Boston Conservatory at Berklee. In 2019, he received the 2019 Project1Voice Lifetime Achievement Award, the 2019 SAGE Joyce Warshow Lifetime Achievement Award, The York Theatre Company's 2019 Oscar Hammerstein Award for Lifetime Achievement in Musical Theatre and was inducted into the Theater Hall of Fame. Prior to his Tony Award win, Mr. De Shields was best known for his show-stopping performances in four legendary Broadway productions: The Wiz, Ain't Misbehavin' (Emmy Award), Play On! (Tony Nomination), and The Full Monty (Tony Nomination). In a career spanning fifty-one years, he has distinguished himself as an unparalleled actor, director, and educator, receiving in 2018 the 8th Annual Off Broadway Alliance Legend Award, and the 33rd Annual Bob Harrington Life Achievement Bistro Award. He can next be seen as Gavin Plimsoll in Charles Busch's new film, The Sixth Reel. click here

7:30 PM

UNCSA Student String Chamber Ensembles - Emerging Artist Series Student chamber ensembles coached by UNCSA faculty-artists are featured in this concert performance. click here

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Wagner's Lohengrin Starring Eva Marton, Leonie Rysanek, Peter Hofmann, Leif Roar, and John Macurdy, conducted by James Levine. Production by August Everding. From January 10, 1986. click here

The Art of Interpretation: Farrenc, Bardac, Boulanger, and Sert - Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center- The Art of Interpretation series combines discussion and performance elements to delve into great works from the perspective of the musicians. click here

BULL SESSION | SEJANUS HIS FALL - An interactive discussion with director Nathan Winkelstein, scholar HENRY S. TURNER, and members of the company. click here

8:00 PM

Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party - For the past seventeen years, Jim Caruso's Cast Party has been inspiring superstars and up-and-comers to storm the Birdland stage with memorable impromptu performances. The "extreme open mic" takes place in New York City every single Monday, Broadway's "dark" night, making it the regular go-to place for show folk and the people who love them. click here

Period Piece - Filled with humor, honesty and a whole lot of tenderness, PERIOD PIECE brings together 36 diverse and dynamic storytellers who aren't afraid to leak the truth about menstruation. Each evening of this three-night virtual production features a unique cast of 12 performers sharing hilarious and poignant insights into the once-every-month event that has remained a taboo topic for far too long. This no-holds-barred look at periods - from a range of generational and cultural perspectives - is an entertaining and eye-opening experience you don't want to miss. click here