Virtual Theatre Today: Friday, October 30- with Christina Bianco, Next On Stage, and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, October 30, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

12:00 PM

SAME TIME, NEXT YEAR - Bernard Slade's wickedly funny comedy explores a love affair between two seemingly ordinary people who meet once a year. SAME TIME NEXT YEAR deftly examines the monumental political, social, and personal changes that impact their lives over the course of 25 years. Full of clever dialogue, comical visuals, and unexpected admissions, this play will have you laughing one moment and wiping away tears the next. click here

Joe's Pub Live- Isaac Oliver: Where Can I Go - Isaac Oliver is an award-winning playwright, author, and performer. His debut collection of essays, Intimacy Idiot, was named one of NPR's Best Books of 2015, and has been released in hardcover, paperback, e-book, and audiobook. He is a frequent contributor to The New York Times, and writes for HBO's "High Maintenance" and Netflix's "GLOW." click here

2:00 PM

Lincoln Center Pop-Up Classroom- Creating a Musical Hook Workshop with Ms. Ashley (Episode 76) - Put words and melody together to make something catchy! Learn to write the chorus of a song in a way that really hooks your audience. click here

4:00 PM

Women of Note - Max Lifchitz performs piano music by three generations of women composers hailing from Europe and the Americas. Featured will be works by Beth Anderson, Elizabeth Bell, Anne Goldberg, Debra Kaye, Alison Yun-Fei Jiang, Ziboukle Martinaityte, Nahila Nombeko, Niloufar Nourbakhsh, Maureen Reyes,Marga Richter,Camille van Lunen, & Rain Worthington click here

5:00 PM

Virtual Halston - VIRTUAL HALSTON was created to provide much-needed laughter in a dark, uncertain time, has indeed, provided respite to thousands of viewers each week. Special guest TBA click here

6:00 PM

A Toast to Friday the 13th (Episode)! - Grab your apple brandy, cozy clothes, and spooky vibes and join us on Friday, October 30th at 6pm via Faction of Fools Theatre Company's Facebook Live Stream for "A Toast to Friday the 13th (Episode)!", the virtual closing night party of Foolish Fridays, our 12 week online video series. Following our closing night party, a special spooky bonus 13th episode of Foolish Fridays will be released via YouTube and social media! Greg Benson, host of Back Bar Podcast and Faction of Fools' virtual opening night party, returns to host the evening's festivities. Join Faction and Greg as he guides us through how to make some apple brandy cocktails (and mocktails! Oh my!) and chats about the history and joy of apple brandy. The Foolish Fridays series ran from August 7th to October 23rd and is available to watch through our website: www.factionoffools.org/foolish-fridays click here

The Fab Four Halloween Show - Tune in for a special Halloween edition of Emmy-winning Beatles tribute band The Fab Four's live stream shows. Join the lads on Friday, Oct. 30th at 6:00 pm PDT, as they stream live from Fab Four Studios in Southern California -- and get ready for some spooky Beatles fun! Your ticket grants access to live stream and/or VOD replay. click here

7:00 PM

Camp Stabbawei (presented by Seize the Show) - Can YOU survive the night at summer camp? The year is 1986 and it's your first year as camp counselor at the great Camp Stabbawei. You're ready to spend the night before camp opens partying with your friends, but something sinister is lurking in the shadows. Around every corner is a new threat, a new piece of the puzzle, and a new way to collect resources to survive the night. Can you unmask the killer and restore harmony to Camp Stabbawei, or will you be another one to bite the dust? This action-packed, perfectly spooky experience will keep you at the edge of your seat while your choices throughout the show determine which of the numerous possible endings you get. Seize the Show is a live performance gaming experience where storytelling meets gameplay. Performed virtually in real time, audiences have the power to choose the outcome of the story. Each show's journey won't be like the last and YOU decide where the narrative will go. Choose to be a gamechanger. click here

Radio Free Birdland- Christina Bianco - On Friday, October 30 at 7pm, the spotlight will be focused on singer/impersonator Christina Bianco. Her new concert, "Crown Control," will kick off with a live premiere, featuring a special chat (which will include the performer) and will then be on-demand for 30 days on BroadwayWorld.Events. The "Radio Free Birdland" Concert Series will be presented on the BroadwayWorld Events streaming platform. Longtime Birdland staffers Ryan Paternite produces and directs and Jim Caruso serves as producer. With the help of the inimitable Brian Nash, Christina Bianco will channel your favorite vocalists through her uncanny impressions, versatile vocals, & spontaneous 'unlikely interpretations.' click here

Working - In a special arrangement with L.A. Theatre Works, Porchlight Music Theatre will host the first revised and updated version of this 1970s cult classic, based on the legendary book by Studs Terkel. With a cast of twenty, "Working" is a rousing musical for anyone who has ever punched a clock, a cow or a supervisor-or wanted to. "Working" debuts Friday, Oct. 16 at 12 p.m. Central and available for viewing on Vimeo for FREE through Sunday, Nov. 8. click here

The High Captain - Joe Jatcko and Geovonday Jones/West of Center Productions In this searing political satire, several shipwrecked barge workers attempt to set up a government on their new island home, a task complicated by the fact that they're high on the barge's petroleum cargo. When challenges such as racism, civil liberties, and religious freedom arise, sides are eventually taken and an election is held to determine the new "captain" of the island. click here

#LAOAtHome - Living Room Recital: Tenor Frederick Ballentine partners with mezzo soprano Fleur Barron and pianist Kunal Lahiry for a Halloween recital featuring songs that are creepy, kooky, mysterious and spooky. click here

The November Project Episode 5 - Over three weeks in October Cape Rep Theatre will present The November Project, a theatrical collaboration featuring over 70 singers, actors, choreographers, musicians, and Young Company members from Cape Cod. Each of five episodes will feature a different array of artists and actors our audiences have come to know and love in taped performances on Cape Rep Theatre's campus, indoors and out. The November Project will stream free online at www.CapeRep.org and our YouTube channel. Episode 1 airs on October 16 and will be available through November Episode 2 airs on October 23 and will be available through November Episode 3 airs on October 25 and will be available through November Episode 4 airs on October 28 and will be available through November Episode 5 airs on October 30 and will be available through November About The November Project The power of artistic endeavors, of theater, is to cultivate our shared humanity. The November Project recognizes the need to come together at this watershed moment in American history to search for strength, insight, common experience, authenticity, joy and purpose. Theaters cannot physically bring artists and audience together. Therefore The November Project is an effort to come as close as possible, bringing us "together" as a community. click here

ComedySportz Chicago: Virtually Live! - ComedySportz now comes to you four times a weekend on our brand new Twitch channel! Two teams take each other on virtually for your laughs, chats and emojis. The classic games you love with new twists, our players come to you live from their living rooms to provide the perfect end to your stressful week. All matches end with our insanely intense Six Things Face-off, made popular by our online audiences. click here

Spring Awakening - Join TSP for "Spring Awakening" like you've never seen it before! Gather online with us after the Sunday evening viewing for a talk back session with the cast and production team. Don't miss out as we utilize multimedia to discover a new way to tell this gripping story! click here

Frank, a new play by Susan Ferrara - With Sinatra's MY WAY playing on an endless loop, Billie stands in the darkness of her father's wake waiting to leave and grab a burger, but a box full of letters from the prisoner her father loved has her stumbling toward the light. A dark comedy about grief, family secrets, friendship and forgiveness. "Frank" is the inaugural workshop of Theatre of NOTE's "Voices of NOTE" series where we gift writers with 20 hours to develop existing work, create new work, or simply play around with a bunch of game actors! Directed by Kevin Earley. Starring Julie Ann Emery, Doug Burch, Gabby Sanalitro, Christopher Neiman and Susan Louise O'Connor click here

Tales From the Ghost Light - Join us for an all new virtual production inspired by classic ghost stories, the works of Edgar Allan Poe, and mysterious experiences from our very own stages. Filmed throughout the NorShor Theatre, our cast of local artists will take you on a spooky journey through the dark hallways and rarely visited caverns of our historic venue while performing infamous tales for your enjoyment from home. Premiering on Thursday, October 29 at 7:00pm, you can watch this all-new Playhouse production any time on our Facebook page and YouTube channel. click here

7:05 PM

Award Winning GHOSTE Virtual Release Party! - Join us for a live virtual performance of the multiple award-winning, singer-songwriter GHOSTE (aka Jenny Bruce), on Friday, October 30th! This New York City based performer will premiere her debut self-titled album on LaunchGlobal.TV at 7:00pm Eastern time. With her haunting and ethereal electro-pop sound, GHOSTE will be the perfect way to kick off your Halloween weekend. Come watch GHOSTE perform live virtually on Friday, 10/30, on LaunchGlobal.TV! Free and open to all ages. click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Mussorgsky's Boris Godunov Starring Ekaterina Semenchuk, Aleksandrs Antonenko, Oleg Balashov, Evgeny Nikitin, René Pape, Mikhail Petrenko, and Vladimir Ognovenko, conducted by Valery Gergiev. From October 23, 2010. click here

8:00 PM

Next On Stage - BROADWAY'S NEXT ON STAGE is back for Season 2! We're back by popular demand after an incredible first season which included 2000 contestants, 400k votes, a panel of incredible Broadway star judges, and $2000 going to the winner's charities! Inspired by your favorite network TV singing contests, the site is inviting high school and college aged students to submit videos of themselves performing a song from the musical theatre canon to enter the competition. This week, find out which college students made the cut for the Top 5! click here

Interrobang's Premiere Watch-Along: THE SPIN by Spenser Davis - At a time when live theatre is at a standstill, join members of Interrobang Theatre Project and the creative team behind THE SPIN for its premiere watch-along. THE SPIN is a brand-new dark comedy written and produced entirely for the virtual medium. September 2020. Politics are at a boiling point, COVID is rampant and Zoom calls are still the absolute worst. When the Public Works Director of a major city confesses to a horrible crime, a team of spin doctors are brought in at the last possible second to pull off a tough assignment: prepare the Mayor's top aide for a crucial news interview, distance City Hall from the controversy and point the public's attention elsewhere. And do it all entirely over video-conferencing. click here

Macbeth: A Surround Sound Experiment - Shakespeare's haunting psychological tale of raw political ambition is re-imagined as a virtual, immersive auditory experience with Macbeth: A Surround Sound Experiment. This all-new intimate 3D audio event, featuring an immersive soundscape by Will Padilla, with direction and adaptation by Joseph Discher, (59E59, Barrington Stage) is designed to be listened to in the dark on a pair of headphones with a candle and takes place. Recorded in isolation over twenty-four hours, Macbeth: A Surround Sound Experiment will feature Tamara Tunie ("Better Call Saul"), Laila Robins ("The Boys"), Derek Wilson ("Future Man"), Joel de la Fuente ("The Man in High Castle'), Robert Cuccioli ("The Sinner"), Geoffrey Owens (The Haves and the Have Nots), Jacob Cogman, Sean Hudock, Rocío Mendez, Tim Nicolai, Mandy Olsen, Shane Taylor, Patrick Toon, and Jeorge Bennett Watson. Production manager is Denise Cardarelli. click here

Premiere Watch-Along: THE SPIN - September 2020. Politics are at a boiling point, COVID is rampant and Zoom calls are still the absolute worst. When the Public Works Director of a major city confesses to a horrible crime, a team of spin doctors are brought in at the last possible second to pull off a tough assignment: prepare the Mayor's top aide for a crucial news interview, distance City Hall from the controversy and point the public's attention elsewhere. And do it all entirely over video-conferencing. At a time when live theatre is at a standstill, The Spin is a brand-new dark comedy written and produced entirely for the virtual medium. click here

Abe Goldfarb, Gil Brady, and More To Perform in ZOMBIE TOWN Benefit Reading for COVID Direct Relief - A one-night only benefit reading of ZOMBIE TOWN, the documentary play by Tim Bauer, will perform live on Zoom on Friday, October 30 at 8pm ET. Gil Brady (SIDEWAYS and SHEAR MADNESS Off-Broadway, WHITE CHRISTMAS National Tour) produces and stars in the hilarious 5 character comedy. Cast also includes Abe Goldfarb (BEETLEJUICE on Broadway, THE HORROR AT GALLERY KAY on Prime Video), Patrick John Moran (SOMETHING ROTTEN National Tour, JOSEPH National Tour), Mary McNulty (CAMELOT National Tour, INTO THE BREECHES at Shakespeare Festival of St. Louis), and Tommy Rapley (DETROIT at Steppenwolf Theatre Company). In ZOMBIE TOWN: A DOCUMENTARY PLAY, a theatre collective from San Francisco goes to Harwood, Texas to interview the surviving citizens of a recent zombie attack. This documentary play is the result of those interviews. The benefit reading is free of charge with a $10 suggested donation. 100% of the proceeds will benefit COVID Direct Relief, a nonprofit committed to supplying front line workers with equipment and resources necessary to battle COVID-19. click here

The Revenger's Tragedy - The Revenger's Tragedy is a darkly comic masterpiece by an unknown writer. Just in time for Halloween, DC's Rude Mechanicals are serving up a Jacobean revenge tragedy, Hamlet without the indecision, exploring and pushing the boundaries of what Zoom and OBS Studio can do in live performance. A little touch of Tarantino in the night, with intrigue, murder, mayhem, infidelity, a poisoned skull, a mistaken execution, a battle royale with the improbable weapon of a severed head, and a twist ending that manages to subvert all the tropes and expectations. Warning: this play contains adult themes, sexuality, and references to sexual violence. All performances are free. Suggested donation $10. click here

Dancing Through... - "DANCING THROUGH..." is a virtual theatre dance production, presented by Theatre Dance Vietnam. Broadway meets Vietnam during a global pandemic. The performance explores the last century of theater dance and its prevalence beyond Broadway. Directed by Elizabeth Troxler; associate director, Logan Pitts. Choreographed by Richard Stafford, James Kinney, Ryan VanDenBoom, Michael Mindlin, Kristyn Pope, Danielle Diniz, Andrea Brodine, Jill Kenney, and James Alonzo White. Filmed under COVID safety guidelines by Tim Fuchs Productions at The Tank, with lighting design by American Ballet Theatre's Brad Fields and Stephen Weeks. "DANCING THROUGH..." premieres virtually October 30th, 2020 at 8pm EST. Dancers include Morgan Marcell (Hamilton), Jessica Lee Goldyn (Hello Dolly), Aaron J. Albano (Newsies), Eliza Ohman (Six, Hamilton), Dennis Stowe (Shrek the Musical), Caleb Marshall (Moulin Rouge), Jennnifer Gruener (West Side Story), Khori Petinaud (Moulin Rouge), Coral Dolphin (MJ the Musical), Evan Kasprzak (Cats), Josh Drake (Aladdin), and Jovan Dansberry (King Kong). click here

A Touch of the Poet - Proud and tempestuous Cornelius Melody (Con) owns a run-down inn and tavern near Boston in 1828. Laden with debt, Con clings to his tenuous identity as a landed gentleman and war hero and chastises his wife and daughter for actions that expose the family's humble Irish origins. When his daughter, Mary, falls in love with a wealthy American guest at their inn, Con's pride drives him to an explosive reckoning with his true place in the New World. The team behind Irish Rep's acclaimed The Weir: A Performance on Screen returns to create a digital production of A Touch of the Poet, Eugene O'Neill's tragic tale about the immigrant experience and generational aspiration, first performed in 1958. The cast and creative team from Irish Rep's planned 2020 production, which was postponed due to Covid-19, have reconvened over Zoom to rehearse and reimagine the play for digital presentation. click here

The Living Room Comedy Show - The longest running stand-up comedy show in Brooklyn is back. It's still hosted by us (Turner Sparks and Aaron Kominos Smith), it's still totally clean, it's still free and it's still hilarious. The only difference is this time it is on Zoom (so actually in your living room). Join us from wherever you are to see some of TV's funniest comedians. You may be quarantined but everyone is invited. No restrictions on audience as we ask the comics to keep their acts clean. How it works: Make sure to reserve your ticket with a valid email address and we'll send you an email a half hour before the show with the Zoom link. You don't need to download Zoom, just click the link and the video will pop up. Tickets are limited to the first 50 reservations so get them soon! click here

War of the Worlds: The 1938 Radio Script - One-night only benefit performance of War of the Worlds popularized by Orson Wells! Howard Koch's adaptation of H.G. Wells' classic novel was made infamous during its original broadcast, inciting mass hysteria and elevating "fake news" to an art form. Listen as a radio station reports sinister machines and mysterious creatures making their way towards NYC on the night before Halloween. click here

Bette Midler's Hulaween - Bette Midler has conjured an all-star cast that's sure to get into mischief as they raise funds for New York Restoration Project (NYRP) at her virtual "Hulaween" benefit: In Search of The Sanderson Sisters, A Hocus Pocus Hulaween Takeover. Ms. Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy will reprise their Hocus Pocus roles in a one-hour, must-see Halloween event filled with laughs, tunes, and mad witchcraft. Elvira, Mistress of the Dark will host the documentary-style show, which delves into the sisters' history, answering questions about their ancestry (which dates back to Merlin), their education, their music careers, their fateful love affairs, and so much more. For one night only, the witches, along with Hocus Pocus castmates Thora Birch, Omri Katz and Doug Jones, are back. And you can be sure, no gravestone will be left unturned. click here

8:30 PM

Spring Awakening- presented by Capitol City Theater Company - The winner of eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, told by Duncan Sheik and Steven Sater through what Entertainment Weekly called, "the most gorgeous Broadway score this decade," Spring Awakening explores the journey from adolescence to adulthood with a poignancy and passion that is illuminating and unforgettable. The landmark musical is an electrifying fusion of morality, sexuality and rock and roll that is exhilarating audiences across the nation like no other musical in years. Featuring a pop rock score sung by an amazing cast AMAZING local actors this show is sure not to disappoint! Join Capitol City Theater Company and their group of students on their passage as they navigate teenage self-discovery and coming of age anxiety in a powerful celebration of youth and rebellion in the daring, remarkable Spring Awakening. All LIVE performances take place at the Capitol City Theater Companies Studio Located at 1742 N 48th Street in Lincoln, Nebraska and Streamed Nationwide through a partnership with Music Theater International. click here

9:00 PM

Camp Stabbawei (presented by Seize the Show) - Can YOU survive the night at summer camp? The year is 1986 and it's your first year as camp counselor at the great Camp Stabbawei. You're ready to spend the night before camp opens partying with your friends, but something sinister is lurking in the shadows. Around every corner is a new threat, a new piece of the puzzle, and a new way to collect resources to survive the night. Can you unmask the killer and restore harmony to Camp Stabbawei, or will you be another one to bite the dust? This action-packed, perfectly spooky experience will keep you at the edge of your seat while your choices throughout the show determine which of the numerous possible endings you get. Seize the Show is a live performance gaming experience where storytelling meets gameplay. Performed virtually in real time, audiences have the power to choose the outcome of the story. Each show's journey won't be like the last and YOU decide where the narrative will go. Choose to be a gamechanger. click here

The Old Globe: Word Up! - More of a gathering than a show or a class, Word Up! is a digital opportunity for community members to connect with each other and participate in a new performing-art medium each week through a live-streamed collaboration. Every Friday night, Arts Engagement Programs Manager and host Laura Zablit will be joined by some of San Diego's incredible performing artists. Together they will create opportunities for viewers to learn from and participate in their art form, creating accessible art in real time. Performing art forms will include spoken word, rap, puppetry, singing, and more, often with bilingual and multicultural elements. click here

#Bluelightseries - Fall 2020 - #BLUELIGHTSERIES Fall 2020 is a Conch Shell Productions/HB Studio co-production. The series features new plays written by Caribbean American writers. THE ARITHMETIC OF MEMORY Written by Gretchen Suarez-Pena, Directed by Teisha Duncan; Performed by Aixa Kendrick and Tyler Cruz Claudine and Missy work to remember the ones they've lost, even as they try not to lose themselves. I SAW JESUS IN TOA BAJA Written by Nelson Diaz-Marcano; Directed by Kat Yen; Performed by Rad Pereira and Brandon Gregory Leslie, a non-binary Puerto Rican, recaps the first 60 days after a Hurricane left their home devastated - and how their meetings with a certain divine figure changes their course. Post-performance q&a will follow. #Bluelightseries is supported in part by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council, and generous supporters. click here

