Virtual Theatre Today: Friday, May 14- Next On Stage College Top 15, and More!

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Time

12:00 PM

COLEMAN '72 - By Charlie Oh, directed by David Ivers, dramaturg: Andy Knight. A Korean American family piles into the Buick for an all-American road-trip: open plains, rickety camper-trailer, kimchi and banchan. But Korean parents and American kids hold conflicting ideas of what they're looking for when the real purpose of their journey comes to light. click here

City in Transition: The Quadrant Series - Every city has its stories. This innovative on-demand digital production from Theater Alliance weaves together tales from across Washington, DC - sharing histories, experiences, and issues from within the District's four quadrants. Directed by Raymond O. Caldwell and written by Khadijah Z. Ali-Coleman, Avery Collins, Shalom Omo-Osagie, and Leslie Scott-Jones, CITY IN TRANSITION provides a dynamic account of our nation's capital from artists who call the city their home. click here

12:20 PM

CCBC Honors Recital - Specially selected music students will perform and be honored, along with CCBC faculty members, at this festive final Music Forum of the season. click here

7:00 PM

THE WHISTLEBLOWER - THE WHISTLEBLOWER written and performed by Johnny Avila, developed and directed by Jessica Lynn Johnson. An entertaining master class about the life of a special education kid named Johnny Boy, who later becomes a teacher and a hero who fights for his own students' future. click here

7:30 PM

Amadeus and Brandenburg Ensembles - Emerging Artist Series Vaughan Williams' popular "Variations on a Theme by Thomas Tallis'' is performed by the Amadeus Players conducted by Karen Ní Bhroin. Alternating between classical and baroque forms and influencing English composers for centuries forward, composer and author Charles Avison is most well-known for his 12 Concerto Grossi after Scalatti and his No. 5 in D minor, which is featured this evening. The Brandenburg Ensemble performs Elgar's Serenade and Handel's Concerto Grosso Opus 6, No. 8. click here

Nightly Met Opera Streams - The Audition This feature-length documentary takes you behind the scenes of the Met's National Council Auditions, in which, each year, thousands of hopefuls compete for a cash prize, the chance to sing on the Met stage-and the opportunity to launch a major operatic career. Directed by Susan Froemke. click here

THIS IS THE TIME-Celebrating 81-Carole Demas in Concert - Turning 81 years old in May, Carole is grateful, thoughtful, singing, remembering, laughing, and looking ahead with songs and stories. The show features long time favorites of hers, covering a wide variety of music from Broadway, Great American Songbook, folk, pop, classic rock, etc. PROGRAM LIVE FROM SKYLIGHT RUN is a monthly concert bringing you Stars from Broadway and TV, performing in a delightful and intimate setting (Skylight Run) in Westchester, New York. click here

VOLPONE, OR THE FOX - Meet Volpone, the rich old magnifico, whose ingenious schemes and farcical scams dupe his wealthy friends into showering him with gold. This feast of extraordinary language and outrageous characters is a merciless satire that delightfully skewers the selfish manipulations of hypocrites-without excusing the greed and gullibility of their victims. Against scoundrels cloaked in propriety and legal dodgings, the virtuous are practically defenseless-and even the judge is on the make. Is Volpone the sly fox...or the outfoxed? a?? click here

8:00 PM

Broadway's Next On Stage: Season 3 - After two successful seasons of our virtual singing competition, we're back again by popular demand with the third season of our online musical theatre singing competition for student performers sponsored by The International College of Musical Theatre. This week, find out which college students made the cut for the Top 15! click here

'Stand Up' for Asian Americans' to benefit Red Canary Song - Daniel Nardicio, Sam Benedict and Taylor Shubert present Stand Up for Asian Americans to benefit Red Canary Song, a grassroots collective of Asian & migrant sex workers. Starring Margaret Cho, Telly Leung, Jasmine Rice Labeija Poppy Liu, Calamity Chang, Damian Dragon, Kiko Soirée, Frankie Sharp and more tba. Performances and stories in celebration of AAPI performers in the arts and entertainment. click here

#LAOAtHome- After Hours: Latina Composers - Our second edition of the much-beloved After Hours program is back, and this time, we're celebrating 11 astounding Latina composers. Russell Thomas, our Artist in Residence-turned-host, curated this spectacular special to transport you right to Mexico, Venezuela, Argentina, Cuba and Peru (without ever leaving your home). Presented in collaboration with Opera San José and filmed in their new digital media studio, this recital will feature songs by Modesta Bor (1926-1998), María Luisa Escobar (1903-1985), Chabuca Granda (1920-1983), María Grever (1885-1951), Ernestina Lecuona (1882-1951), Ángela Peralta (1845-1883) and Consuelo Velázquez (1916-2005). You'll also hear works by four contemporary composers: Gabriela Lena Frank (The Five Moons of Lorca, anyone?), Tania León and Mariela Rodríguez and Irma Urteaga. click here

8:30 PM

Gash Theatre Gets Ghosted - Gash Theatre Gets Ghosted is an immersive theatrical film set in an apartment that's been possessed - Poltergeist style - by the ghost of pop cultural masculinities. The GASH gals find themselves stuck, forced to encounter chit-chatting desk lamps, harmonising closet drawers, a TV that plays nothing but rom-coms, a werewolf singing classic rock, and waaaay too many Rick and Morty references. In this macho macho world, they grapple with romance, bisexuality, their fears of men, and how they'll connect with other people once they finally escape. CW: Sexual references, references to sexual violence, and flashing images. 16+. click here