Virtual Theatre Today: Friday, January 22- with Jessica Vosk and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, January 22, 2021.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

Planning ahead? Visit BroadwayWorld's full Streaming Calendar!

11:00 AM

Exploring La Bohème - Enjoy performances from one of the most popular operas, La Bohème, composed by Giacomo Puccini. Featuring exclusive video clips and an interactive discussion. click here

12:00 PM

New York Jewish Film Festival: Love & Stuff followed by Absolutely No Spitting - Documentarian Judith Helfand's beautiful film inspires conversations about family devotion and probes the connections between love and the objects we accumulate and pass on. click here

1:00 PM

Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge - Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Special guest: Jessica Vosk! click here

6:00 PM

MixFest 2021: I USED TO LOVE H.E.R./ ABDUCTION - A double bill of new work by two thrilling writers from either side of the Atlantic. In her solo piece, Evening Standard Award winner Jasmine Lee-Jones explores the language of love from 1476 to now. Obie and Lily Award-winning Whitney White's two-hander is set in a holding room of a space ship and the conversations inside start to feel frighteningly familiar. click here

Jason Vieaux, guitar & Clancy Newman, cello - Making his eighth appearance on the PCMS stage, Grammy-winning guitarist Jason Vieaux has been lauded as "perhaps the most precise and soulful classical guitarist of his generation" (NPR). For his return to Benjamin Franklin Hall, he teams up with Clancy Newman, a cellist whose musical acumen and superb technique have been praised time and again. "Newman's exceptional technique seeks not to scintillate but integrate" (Philadelphia Inquirer). This concert will be live-streamed for all to enjoy on a pay what you wish basis. Gnattali: Sonata for Guitar and Cello De Falla: Canciones Populares Españolas [Arr.] Barrios: Waltz in G Major, Op. 8, No. 4 [Vieaux Solo] Bellafronte: Suite No. 1 for Guitar and Cello click here

7:00 PM

Downtown Variety: Brazil Edition - This special edition of the event brings a snapshot of Brazilian contemporary artistic production centered on plurality, language research, experimentation and diversity of expressions in Brazil today. In this edition, curated by Lenerson Polonini, we highlight significant artists of the underground scene including Wilson Sukorski, Otavio Donasci, Rui Moreira, Christina Fornaciari, Pedro Granato, Neville D'almeida, Marcus Galina, Jurandy Valença and Gabriela Leite. click here

GLORIA ORIGINAL CAST BENEFIT READING - From the writer of such acclaimed plays as Everybody, An Octoroon, Appropriate, War and Neighbors, Gloria is Mr. Jacobs-Jenkins' funny, trenchant and powerful play that follows an ambitious group of editorial assistants at a notorious Manhattan magazine, each of whom hopes for a starry life of letters and a book deal before they turn 30. But when an ordinary humdrum workday becomes anything but, the stakes for who will get to tell their own story become higher than ever. click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Puccini's Tosca Starring Hildegard Behrens, Plácido Domingo, and Cornell MacNeil, conducted by Giuseppe Sinopoli. From March 27, 1985. click here

8:00 PM

1ST IRISH THEATRE FESTIVAL: Stay Home and Stay Safe - Four new short plays by four distinguished Irish playwrights on either side of the Atlantic, explore the topic of domestic violence during the pandemic. Commissioned by Origin Theatre "Stay Home and Stay Safe" is a compilation of the four plays, performed by actors on location in New York and Dublin and self-filmed to establish a level of heightened immediacy. The actors are Angel Desai (in Honor Molloy's "All the Last Weekend"), Alan Kelly (in Geraldine Aaron's "Teresa's Green"); Niamh Hopper and David Spain (in Derek Murphy's "The Isolation of Mr. Moore"), and Jade Jordan (in Ursula Rani Sarma's "Scarlett"). click here

Stars in the House - Celebrate America: the best of Concert for America with James and Seth and special guests a?? click here

Rule of 7x7: January Edition - Brand new 10-minute plays presented in a deliciously innovative virtual fashion. 5 writers. 5 rules. 5 new virtual plays. 2 nights only. Performed on Zoom | Streamed on YouTube. Hosted & produced by Brett Epstein. click here

Saving Wonderland (presented by Seize the Show) - What happened to Wonderland after Alice returned home? In this innovative new adventure, the audience is plunged back down the rabbit hole as Alice in this fantastical re-thinking of the popular classic. Filled with beloved characters and mind-bending puzzles, the familiar turns peculiar as you search for missing gears from the White Rabbit's watch in order to restore order to Wonderland and help save the day. A new, family-friendly adventure like you've never experienced it before - live, interactive and in real time! With numerous possible endings, your choices control the story and guide the action to turn back the hands of time over and over and over again. click here

10:00 PM

Powers New Voices Festival - Fuente Ovejuna - Fuente Ovejuna by Lope De Vega is translated and adapted by William S. Gregory and Daniel Jáquez. A classic of Spanish Golden Age literature, Fuente Ovejuna is a timeless story of honor and love brought to new life in this fresh translation. Oppressed by a tyrannical leader, a group of townspeople band together band together to claim justice, dignity, and freedom for their town by any means necessary. Based on the true story of an uprising in a southern Spanish town in 1477, Fuente Ovejuna bristles with action, humor, tragedy and humanity. click here