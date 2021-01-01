Virtual Theatre Today: Friday, January 1- RATATOUILLE: THE TIKTOK MUSICAL and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, January 1, 2021.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

10:00 AM

The Resurrection of Alice - Written and performed by two-time Helen Hayes Award® nominee, Perri Gaffney, the play is an exceptionally heartwarming, funny and poignant exploration of a young girl's journey into a pre-arranged marriage with a much older man to financially sustain her family following the great depression of the 1930's. Recommended for audiences aged 17 thru adult for its mild sexually suggestive situations. click here

12:00 PM

Liz Callaway - Home for the Holidays - Enjoy an intimate evening of music and conversation with Tony nominee and Emmy winner Liz Callaway, the original voice of Anastasia. Liz will perform a mix of holiday favorites and beloved Broadway showtunes, share stories about the holidays and her career, and offer a preview of music from her upcoming holiday album, Comfort and Joy - An Acoustic Christmas. click here

A Very, Vibrant, Vasthy's Friends New Years Party. - It's 2021! Let's Celebrate the New Year with happiness, joy, and a little bit of Broadway with Vasthy's Friends! Join hostess Vasthy Mompoint (The Prom, Spongebob, Mary Poppins) as she celebrates the joys of hip hop with Ari Groover (Little Shop of Horrors, Head over Heels) Dominique Kelley (In the Heights, Mariah Carey, Taylor Swift) for the first party of the New Year. This 45-minute show will also feature 2 Time world beatbox champion, Kaila Mullady, Teen author, and Beetlejuice Star, Gilbert Baily. Get ready to dance, explore a new book, playing games with some of your favorite stars of stage and screen! Donations from this event will go to the Ludacris Foundation, a non-profit started by Grammy Award-winning artist Ludacris bridges with the goal of inspiring urban youths through programming and partnerships! We hope to see you there! click here

5:00 PM

Meet Me in St. Louis: A Holiday Special in Song and on Screen - In this heartwarming holiday musical, the Smith family grapples with life changes and new love in a bustling St. Louis on the brink of the 1904 World's Fair. This special digital adaption from Charlotte Moore (Anna Smith in the original Broadway cast) will include favorite tunes, including "The Trolley Song," "The Boy Next Door," and "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," along with the romantic suitors, comedic misunderstandings, and jovial pranks that make this classic musical a holiday treat for families of all ages, no matter where you're celebrating this year. This new digital production is an abridged version of the Broadway musical Meet Me in St. Louis (1989), based on the 1944 film of the same name starring Judy Garland. Irish Repertory Theatre last presented Meet Me in St. Louis in 2007. click here

7:00 PM

RATATOUILLE: THE TIKTOK MUSICAL - Tony Award-winning theatrical production company Seaview (Slave Play; Sea Wall/A Life) will present, for one performance only, Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical to benefit The Actors Fund. Presented in association with TikTok and TodayTix Presents, tickets for this one-time-only, online event are now on sale on TodayTix.com, and will be available for streaming for 72 hours. click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Verdi's Il Trovatore Starring Eva Marton, Dolora Zajick, Luciano Pavarotti, Sherrill Milnes, and Jeffrey Wells, conducted by James Levine. From October 15, 1988. click here

8:00 PM

Stars in the House - GAME NIGHT with surprise guests! click here