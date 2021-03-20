Virtual Theatre This Weekend: March 20-21- with Jackie Hoffman, Patti Murin and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway this weekend, March 20-21, 2021.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

Saturday, March 20

Theatre: A Love Story - This is a show for everyone who loves theatre, and misses theatre, but who is sick of American theatre not living up to all it can and should be. It's a theatrical experience where you and four actors sort out all that we loved about coming together to tell stories, rage against what's wrong with everything, and rediscover what's worth fighting for. And when we say "theatre," we also mean the world. click here

12:00 PM

Stages by David Lee Nelson - "You may need a tissue, but you will leave uplifted." Diana Nollen, The Gazette In 2017, award-winning solo performer David Lee Nelson received news that would change his life. At 38 years old he was diagnosed with Stage Four Colon Cancer. He kept a blog of his time in chemotherapy - a heartbreakingly funny chronicle of a disease which affects over nine million Americans. This material became the basis for his solo play performed in 2020 and created with Riverside Theatre's Producing Artistic Director Adam Knight. Stages is not simply a play about sickness: it's a story of life's setbacks and surprises, and about searching for hope in the most unlikely of places. Filmed at the Gilbert Street Theatre in March 2020 and presented virtually in partnership with the Iowa Cancer Consortium and Holden Comprehensive Cancer Center. Written & Performed by PURE Theatre Core Ensemble Member David Lee Nelson Co-created and Directed by Adam Knight Donate-What-You-Will and you will have a streaming link available now - March 20th click here

1:00 PM

LA CHICA DEL PARAGUAS ROJO (The Girl with the Red Umbrella) - Originating in the United States, "LA CHICA DEL PARAGUAS ROJO" (The Girl with the Red Umbrella) is a featured play in Water People Theater's FIT 2.0 International Online Festival of Latino Theatre. Streaming via Zoom on Saturday, March 20 at 1 p.m. CDT, "LA CHICA DEL PARAGUAS ROJO" (The Girl with the Red Umbrella) viewing is $7, with complimentary viewing available for those who apply, and tickets are available at WaterPeople.org. A young woman is late to give an online lecture on "Nude Women in Paintings". She apologizes and starts her conference until she is interrupted by a young man who fell in love with her when he saw her in a video, without knowing who she was, and comes to tell her that he loves her. This statement serves as an excuse for them to discuss love in these times. "LA CHICA DEL PARAGUAS ROJO" (The Girl with the Red Umbrella) is from playwright and director Eduardo Pardo. The cast includes Blanca Jara and Marco Alcalá. click here

2:00 PM

Adelphi Orchestra - Baroque Festival - The Adelphi Orchestra continues its 67th Season of "Music for All" with a live IMMERSIVE 360° PERFORMANCE of Antoni Vivaldi's: Four Seasons with featured soloist Laura Hamilton. Also on the program is Vivaldi's Concerto for Flute in G minor, Op. 10 no 2/RV 439 "La Notte". Viewing is by donation only and you can get your tickets on Musae. https://www.musae.me/adelphi/experiences/869/baroque-celebration Watch from the comfort and safety of your own home in 360! *EARLY BIRD SPECIAL THRU MARCH 16 Get a Friend, Supporter, or Patron ticket by March 16th, and Musae will send you a basic VR headset for free. click here

Taxilandia Virtual Salon with Sandie Luna - Taxilandia, created and written by Oye Group's Modesto Flako Jimenez, immerses its audience in the flavors, sounds, sights and dynamic history of a neighborhood confronting social stigmas and the realities of gentrification. Weaving a dramatic, performative 'tapestry' that interconnects generations, social classes, races and cultures, Taxilandia complicates our notion of what it means to be a local, an immigrant or a resident of a place, challenging us to answer: "What is my personal roadmap of home?" Flako hosts four salons with local artists from each borough whose work intersects with gentrification. The first focuses on the Bronx with Sandie Luna. click here

2:30 PM

Assembly - The Donmar Warehouse's first Local production ASSEMBLY, originally scheduled in 2020 but postponed due to the pandemic, will be reimagined as an innovative digital performance broadcast live. Mixing live performance, animation and sound, ASSEMBLY looks at the impact of humans on nature and what we might build together for a better future. It's about trying, failing, and trying again. In times of emergency, it is about hope. Created by writer Nina Segal, director Joseph Hancock and the Donmar Local Company, ASSEMBLY is a unique live digital performance created in collaboration with video designer and director of photography Andrzej Goulding, set and costume designer Frankie Bradshaw, composer and sound designer Max Pappenheim and lighting designer Sam House. This is the first production from the Donmar Local Company - members of the community who live and work in the Donmar's home boroughs of Camden and Westminster. click here

3:00 PM

10x10 New Play Festival - 10×10 is back to shake those winter blues away, from the comfort of your own home! Filmed live on our Boyd-Quinson Stage and streaming March 11-14 & 18-21, this year's selection is sure to delight. 10 TEN-MINUTE PLAYS x 10 PLAYWRIGHTS = 100 MINUTES OF PURE JOY click here

The Aran Islands - In the grey, sea-battered landscape of the Aran Islands, full of mist and wild rain, hearth is home and storytellers regale with tales by the fire. When John Millington Synge traveled to these remote islands upon the advice of WB Yeats in 1898, he discovered a bleakly primitive, mystical land that would inspire him for the rest of his life, leading to canonical works in Irish theatre, including The Playboy of the Western World and Riders to the Sea. The Aran Islands: A Performance on Screen is a haunting and visceral experience built around "a hypnotic performance" by Brendan Conroy, one of Ireland's finest actors, as he captures the spirit of Synge in Joe O'Bryne's theatrical adaptation of Synge's early work, "The Aran Islands." This play has been reimagined for digital presentation, transporting audiences to a distant world. click here

5:00 PM

MEMORIAS DE UNA PRESIDIARIA (Memories of a Convict) - Originating in the United States, "MEMORIAS DE UNA PRESIDIARIA" (Memories of a Convict) is a featured play in Water People Theater's FIT 2.0 International Online Festival of Latino Theatre. Streaming via Zoom on Saturday, March 20 at 5 p.m. CDT, "MEMORIAS DE UNA PRESIDIARIA" (Memories of a Convict) viewing is $7, with complimentary viewing available for those who apply, and tickets are available at WaterPeople.org. Inspired by the book "While Rains" by Colombian author Fernando Soto Aparicio. This piece brings together the difficult hours of a woman who underwent a wrongful conviction for the murder of her husband. Through letters written during her imprisonment, she reflects on how fragile freedom is in a country where it seems that justice has been forgotten. A direct look at family ties, love and life. "MEMORIAS DE UNA PRESIDIARIA" (Memories of a Convict) is from playwright Catherine French and director Héctor Florez. The cast includes Catherine French. click here

7:00 PM

What Next? - Join us live for the digital, interactive game show "What Next?" that you can play OR sit on the digital sidelines and watch! Hosted by performers, Cheryl Graeff and K.F. Jacques, the evening promises to be a ridiculous and wild game show ride where players can determine What Next? In addition to the game, DJ Oliver Fade will be spinning tunes and there will be special guest appearances with your favorite artists! This event is a FUNdraiser: it's free to attend and we are also raising funds to support The 2021 Pivot Arts Festival: Reimagining Utopia, a mix of small live performances and video works reimagining a post-pandemic world. click here

Chicago Sings Rock & Roll Broadway - From Bye, Bye Birdie to Dreamgirls to Rent to Jagged Little Pill and a variety of productions in between, this year's Chicago Sings includes a great cast of musical talents gathered to celebrate Porchlight Music Theatre and two American creations-Broadway and Rock & Roll. The virtual concert, "Chicago Sings Rock & Roll Broadway," will premiere Saturday, March 20 at 7 p.m. CDT. The production will be available for streaming immediately following its premiere through Sunday, April 18. The concert will also include the presentation of the 2021 Guy Adkins Award for Excellence in the Advancement of Music Theatre to Felicia P. Fields. Tickets are $25 - $2500 and are available for purchase beginning Monday, March 1 at 12 p.m. CST at PorchlightMusicTheatre.org. All proceeds will benefit Porchlight Music Theatre's educational and artistic programming. click here

That Night at Gatsby's - Pop the champagne, dress to impress, and RSVP for the party of the century. Roll up to the glamorous Gatsby mansion and prepare to meet legendary characters from the iconic story live. Flirt with Tom and Daisy Buchanan, gossip with George and Myrtle Wilson, raise a glass with Jordan Baker, and seek out the mysterious Gatsby himself. But be careful - each interaction you have will change the course of the evening, as everyone has secrets to hide, and before the night is over, divine decadence will turn into high-stakes drama. With many twists and possible endings, no two parties will be the same. So get ready for an unforgettable night as you uncover what really happened That Night at Gatsby's. click here

Backstage Babble/Dancers Over 40 Trivia Night! - It's been almost a year since the world shut down, and what better way to pick yourself up, dust yourself off, and start all over again than a fun-filled trivia night! See some of your favorite stars like Lee Roy Reams, Todd Buonopane, Carolyn Kirsch, Lawrence Leritz, Kevin David Thomas, Michael Lavine, Michael Colby, Kenneth Kantor, and more ask and answer questions about dance and Broadway! You won't want to miss this--it's sure to be a turkey turkey time. click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Tchaikovsky's Eugene Onegin Starring Renée Fleming, Ramón Vargas, and Dmitri Hvorostovsky, conducted by Valery Gergiev. Production by Robert Carsen. From February 24, 2007. click here

Mosaic: A World in Motion - T(w)o Women : Trailblazers of Ancient History - Mosaic: A World in Motion celebrates Women's History Month with a look at two extraordinary women from ancient times. Meet Hapshepsut and Enheduanna - two dynamos who pioneered against the norms of their male-dominated societies of Ancient Egypt and Ancient Mesopotamia respectively. These trailblazers carved out special places in history for themselves as a Pharaoh of Ancient Egypt (Hapshepsut) and as the first non-anonymous author (Enheduanna). Register now. click here

Glass Town: A New Musical - A rock requiem starring the Brontë siblings -- Anne, most feminist and most faithful, a neosoul star; Emily, melancholy alt-rock prodigy; Branwell, full of the blues; and Charlotte, fiery frontwoman, desperate for recognition and love. A staged concept album that defies traditional musical theatre, Glass Town explores familial bonds, grief, and isolation, using the literary family as archetypal touchstones. click here

THE LAST 5 YEARS - Nasia Thomas (Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) and Nicholas Edwards (Frozen, Berkshire Theatre Group's Godspell) will star in the production, which features book, music and lyrics by three-time Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown (Parade, The Bridges of Madison County). The production will be rehearsed remotely and streamed from a New York apartment, following all COVID-19 safety protocols from Actors' Equity Association, the state of New York, and federal guidelines. click here

Sarah Cahill's The Future is Female - Mark the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, Sarah Cahill presents her third concert at Community School of Music & Arts in Mountain View, CA. The performance features classical works from Cahill's latest project, The Future is Female, including music by Margaret Bonds, Clara Schumann, Amy Beach, Theresa Carreño, and more. click here

8:00 PM

Virtual Rule of 7x7: March Edition - Now running for seven years, RULE OF 7x7 is an ongoing series that premieres 7 new short plays (now in deliciously innovative virtual fashion). For each round of 7x7, each writer devises a rule & then each pens a new piece incorporating ALL 7 rules. 7 writers. 7 rules. 7 new virtual plays. 2 nights only. Performed on Zoom, streamed on YouTube. Hosted & Produced by Brett Epstein. New virtual plays by: Bruce Bundy, Ying Ying Li, Breanna Maloney, Jacob Nash, Guy Newsham, Larry Powell & Matthew Starr. click here

Stars in the House - THIRTYSOMETHING Reunion! The gang is back together again! Ken Olin, Mel Harris, Melanie Mayron, Timothy Busfield, Patricia Wettig, Peter Horton, and Polly Draper will all join the episode to talk about their seminal series that defined a generation. ​ click here

Oregon Shakespeare Festival- Julius Caesar - This muscular 2017 production features the signature physical storytelling of director Shana Cooper and choreographer Erika Chong Shuch. Shakespeare's political thriller shows what happens to powerbrokers-honorable and not-when their motives and means lead to unexpected consequences they cannot control. click here

East Lynne Theater Company presents SOMETHING TO VOTE FOR - East Lynne Theater Company presents a reading of "Something to Vote For" by Charlotte Perkins Gilman for free, due to support from The New Jersey Council for the Humanities through its "NJ Women Vote: The 19th Amendment at 100" initiative, and The New Jersey Theatre Alliance's "Stages Festival." click here

Plague Doctor - It's an ordinary night in for roommates Cosmo, Casey, Roz, and Filomena. They bicker over chores, surf Netflix, and fend off the medieval Plague Doctor who haunts the corners of their apartment. But tonight, they've found a new way to relieve the monotony: a storytelling contest with perilous stakes. As they spin their tales, genres weave together and fictional worlds spring to life-and the good Doctor wants in. This piece is a very, almost irresponsibly loose retelling of The Decameron, a 14th Century series of novellas about a bunch of twenty-somethings swapping stories while quarantined in the Italian countryside. They, too, are waiting out a plague. In this version, of course, the stories are updated. The characters are less concerned with the foibles of the clergy than they are with their own stagnant careers and social lives and the dismal state of the world. But the spirit remains the same: storytelling is humanity's refuge in dangerous times. And Plague Doctor masks are just freaking scary. A Talk Back with the Artists will directly follow the show click here

8:30 PM

Tributes- Frank & Ella - Frank & Ella closes out The Cabaret Project of St. Louis' virtual season of Tributes. Celebrated crooner/pianist Tony DeSare and Broadway powerhouse Capathia Jenkins join forces to bring to life the magic of two of our musical greats. Frank Sinatra and Ella Fitzgerald never recorded together but they performed side by side on several television specials, demonstrating a divine chemistry possible only between two masters. Tony DeSare has been a mainstay on nightclub, concert and orchestral stages throughout the country for over two decades. Capathia Jenkins is the powerful actress/singer known for her Broadway credits (Caroline, or Change, Newsies, The Civil War) and concert work. DeSare and Jenkins have performed this musical tribute with symphony orchestras throughout the country and are now teaming up to film an intimate piano/vocal version exclusively for The Cabaret Project of St. Louis. click here

9:00 PM

Theatre in the Dark's MOBY DICK IN THE DARK - Live online audio theatre from one of Chicago's most innovative theatre groups! Turn off your screen and crank up your speakers as you come with us into the dark... "Call me Ishmael..." After losing his leg in pursuit of the devilish white whale Moby Dick, Captain Ahab vows vengeance at all costs, but to what lengths will he turn to seek that vengeance--and at what cost to his crew? Actors broadcast live across 5,500 miles to audiences in real time as Theatre in the Dark cooks with signature style the story of young Ishmael's three-year voyage across the earth's oceans in pursuit of Captain Ahab's fiery revenge for an elusive and vengeful sperm whale named Moby Dick. MOBY DICK IN THE DARK is performed entirely without visuals, combining recorded sound, live Foley effects, an original musical score, and the human voice, to tell the story. click here

10:00 PM

DISROBED - The Virtual Event - The award-winning 2019 Hollywood Fringe Festival breakout hit "Disrobed - Why So Clothes Minded?" returns online in a new critically acclaimed Zoom version with an all new national cast, more outrageous and more naked than ever! Live-streaming for one weekend only on March 19, 20 & 21, "Disrobed - The Virtual Event" is the perfect way to ring in a Happy Nude Year. This wacky, irreverent and empowering comedy is "Meet the Parents" - with Nudists! Only one online "ticket" is required for each household. Recommended PG 17+, includes nudity, but is, in fact, family friendly. Showtime is EDT. click here

Sunday, March 21

Theatre: A Love Story - This is a show for everyone who loves theatre, and misses theatre, but who is sick of American theatre not living up to all it can and should be. It's a theatrical experience where you and four actors sort out all that we loved about coming together to tell stories, rage against what's wrong with everything, and rediscover what's worth fighting for. And when we say "theatre," we also mean the world. click here

12:00 PM

Stage Door Masterclass: Patti Murin - Using her trademark positivity, Patti can guarantee a creative and inspiring session as she guides you through how to tell the story of your song. Eight slots are available to sing for Patti and get feedback. The final half hour will include a Q&A with the opportunity for participants to ask questions. Tickets are also on sale for those wishing to audit (observe only) the class. Those participants will not be able to interact with Patti, or perform for her, but may submit questions for her to answer during the Q&A. Patti Murin is best known for originating the role of Princess Anna in Disney's "Frozen" on Broadway. Other Broadway/National Tour credits include playing the title character in Lysistrata Jones, flying across the country by bubble as Glinda in Wicked, and roller skating her way to Broadway in Xanadu (Euterpe). Off-Broadway: Love's Labour's Lost (Shakespeare in the Park); Fly By Night (Playwrights Horizons); Lady Be Good! (Encores!). Almost Broadway: Nerds (Sally). TV: Hallmark Channel movies "Love On Iceland" and "Holiday For Heroes," and recurring roles on NBC's "Chicago Med" (Dr. Nina Shore) , and "Royal Pains" (Ava). click here

1:00 PM

ODISEA (The Odyssey) - Originating in Spain, "ODISEA" (The Odyssey) is a featured play in Water People Theater's FIT 2.0 International Online Festival of Latino Theatre. After his victory in the Trojan War, Ulysses undertakes the journey back to Ithaca, his home. The return will take longer than expected: only 10 years. During this time there will be many adventures and misfortunes that arise in his path: cyclops, vengeful gods, mermaids, visits to the underworld, islands of temptation and delirium and even time to learn to play the guitar and take his first steps as a romantic singer-songwriter. "ODISEA" (The Odyssey) is based on Homer's "Odyssey" and directed by Carlos Cegarra. The cast includes Natalia Martínez, Laura Miralles and Carlos Cegarra click here

2:00 PM

2:30 PM

3:00 PM

10x10 New Play Festival - 10×10 is back to shake those winter blues away, from the comfort of your own home! Filmed live on our Boyd-Quinson Stage and streaming March 11-14 & 18-21, this year's selection is sure to delight. click here

The Seth Concert Series- Jackie Hoffman - Best known for her Emmy nominated role of 'Mamacita' from FX's "Feud: Betty and Joan," Jackie Hoffman was most recently seen onstage in the critically acclaimed Yiddish production of "Fiddler on the Roof" Off-Broadway. She can also be seen in Ryan Murphy's latest Netflix series "The Politician," and TruTV's "At Home With Amy Sedaris." On Broadway, Hoffman has co-starred in "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," "On The Town," "The Addams Family," "Xanadu" and "Hairspray," for which she won a Theatre World Award. Off-Broadway, Hoffman starred as 'Princess Winifred' in the Transport Group's "Once Upon A Mattress," and received a Drama League Award Nomination for her performance. Her additional theater credits include "A Chanukah Charol," "The Gingerbread House," "Straightjacket," "Incident at Cobbler's Knob" (Lincoln Center Theatre Festival) and "One Woman Shoe." Hoffman has performed in regional theatre, as well in Chicago at The MUNY and The Sisters Rosensweig at the Globe Theatre. She starred in six revues at The Second City Theatre in Chicago, where she won the Jeff Award for Best Actress. Her solo shows at Joe's Pub have received critical acclaim. They include "The Kvetching Continues," "Jackie Five-Oh!," "Chanukah at Joe's Pub" (Bistro Award), "Scraping the Bottom" and "Jackie with a Z." In 2009, Hoffman received the Mac Award for Best Female Stand Up. Her show "Jackie Hoffman: Live from Joe's Pub" is available on disc. click here

ITA-ENSEMBLE OEDIPUS - British director Robert Icke - Ibsen Artist in Residence at ITA - is known for his high-profile adaptations of classical pieces. With the ITA ensemble he made a modern version of Sophocles' Oedipus, in which Oedipus is a politician in the 21st century who finds out the greatest secret of his life. Featuring Hans Kesting ("Hans Kesting is a superb Oedipus." - The Guardian) and Marieke Heebink (nominated for the Theo d'Or for this role). click here

Plague Doctor - It's an ordinary night in for roommates Cosmo, Casey, Roz, and Filomena. They bicker over chores, surf Netflix, and fend off the medieval Plague Doctor who haunts the corners of their apartment. But tonight, they've found a new way to relieve the monotony: a storytelling contest with perilous stakes. As they spin their tales, genres weave together and fictional worlds spring to life-and the good Doctor wants in. click here

4:00 PM

Broadway Princess Party - Dust off your tiaras and dig out your glass slippers for this charming digital concert featuring four of Broadway's original and most beloved princesses as they perform their signature songs along with other treasured musical theater numbers, live from the Merchant Hall stage at the Hylton Center. Susan Egan (Disney's original Belle in Disney's Beauty and the Beast), Aisha Jackson (Standby for Anna in Disney's Frozen on Broadway) Laura Osnes (Broadway's original Cinderella), and Courtney Reed (Broadway's original Jasmine in Aladdin) join forces to host this fun-loving royal soiree alongside resident Prince Adam J. Levy and Fairy GodFairy Benjamin Rauhala (Broadway's Fiddler on the Roof). Perfect for the entire family, especially those who love fairytales, this performance features knock-out Broadway voices, singing every princess song in the book while also sharing hilarious backstage tales. Sing-a-long with the show, which critics are calling "spectacular," "enchanting," and "empowering." click here

6:00 PM

Uncharted Territory: Dancers in Isolation - Join Eryc Taylor Dance and special guest Robbie Fairchild on Sunday, March 21 at 6:00 PM EST for the YouTube Live premiere of ETD's first dance film, Uncharted Territory: Dancers in Isolation. The film's premiere marks the first anniversary of the project's conception. The five-part fictional narrative film is 25 mins in length set to five commissioned scores by composer, Daniel Tobias. Developed by Artistic Director Eryc Taylor, the company dancers choreographed, filmed, and created their narratives and dance during the pandemic over an 8-month creation process over Zoom. click here

Eryc Taylor Dance Virtual Film Premiere Uncharted Territory: Dancers in Isolation with Introduction by Robbie Fairchild - Eryc Taylor Dance (ETD) presents a new film, Uncharted Territory: Dancers in Isolation, premiering virtually on YouTube Live on March 21, 2021, at 6 pm EST, introduced by Robbie Fairchild. The event will feature guest artist introductions, a word from the Artistic Director, and more. click here

7:00 PM

Sheila Carrasco: Anyone But Me - Sheila Carrasco dissects the psyches of women who struggle with self-identity, exploring the personas we create in order to get by. From the local grocery clerk, to your neighbor's teenage daughter, to that lady from the cult - this play is about women who want to be someone they are not. Someone better, easier, stronger... anyone but them.. click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Handel's Agrippina Starring Brenda Rae, Joyce DiDonato, Kate Lindsey, Iestyn Davies, Duncan Rock, and Matthew Rose, conducted by Harry Bicket. Production by Sir David McVicar. From February 29, 2020. click here

THE LAST 5 YEARS - Nasia Thomas (Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) and Nicholas Edwards (Frozen, Berkshire Theatre Group's Godspell) will star in the production, which features book, music and lyrics by three-time Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown (Parade, The Bridges of Madison County). The production will be rehearsed remotely and streamed from a New York apartment, following all COVID-19 safety protocols from Actors' Equity Association, the state of New York, and federal guidelines. click here

8:00 PM

Theatre in the Dark's MOBY DICK IN THE DARK - Live online audio theatre from one of Chicago's most innovative theatre groups! Turn off your screen and crank up your speakers as you come with us into the dark... "Call me Ishmael..." After losing his leg in pursuit of the devilish white whale Moby Dick, Captain Ahab vows vengeance at all costs, but to what lengths will he turn to seek that vengeance--and at what cost to his crew? Actors broadcast live across 5,500 miles to audiences in real time as Theatre in the Dark cooks with signature style the story of young Ishmael's three-year voyage across the earth's oceans in pursuit of Captain Ahab's fiery revenge for an elusive and vengeful sperm whale named Moby Dick. MOBY DICK IN THE DARK is performed entirely without visuals, combining recorded sound, live Foley effects, an original musical score, and the human voice, to tell the story. click here

OOAAOC: The Secret Extra Volume (53): Your Uncle Richard! - YOUR UNCLE RICHARD is a long-distance arts collaboration that connects an ever-growing family of strangers. Structured like a game of telephone, each cycle begins with one artist who creates a prompt and passes it on to the next participant. The chain continues with each artist seeing only the piece that has come before theirs and making a new piece. In the past four cycles, the project has connected folks from across the world. Performers, poets, cartoonists, chefs- this project is an exercise in hearing and celebrating other perspectives. OUT OF AN ABUNDANCE OF CAUTION is an avant-garde microfestival LIVE + online of quick + dirty-fascinating work responding to and from the places and people with whom we select to shelter, on a wildly inclusive + non hierarchical platform. click here

Oregon Shakespeare Festival- Julius Caesar - This muscular 2017 production features the signature physical storytelling of director Shana Cooper and choreographer Erika Chong Shuch. Shakespeare's political thriller shows what happens to powerbrokers-honorable and not-when their motives and means lead to unexpected consequences they cannot control. click here

East Lynne Theater Company presents SOMETHING TO VOTE FOR - East Lynne Theater Company presents a reading of "Something to Vote For" by Charlotte Perkins Gilman for free, due to support from The New Jersey Council for the Humanities through its "NJ Women Vote: The 19th Amendment at 100" initiative, and The New Jersey Theatre Alliance's "Stages Festival." click here

10:00 PM

DISROBED - The Virtual Event - The award-winning 2019 Hollywood Fringe Festival breakout hit "Disrobed - Why So Clothes Minded?" returns online in a new critically acclaimed Zoom version with an all new national cast, more outrageous and more naked than ever! Live-streaming for one weekend only on March 19, 20 & 21, "Disrobed - The Virtual Event" is the perfect way to ring in a Happy Nude Year. This wacky, irreverent and empowering comedy is "Meet the Parents" - with Nudists! Only one online "ticket" is required for each household. Recommended PG 17+, includes nudity, but is, in fact, family friendly. Showtime is EDT. click here