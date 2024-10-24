Video: Timothée Chalamet Sings Live in New Featurette for A COMPLETE UNKNOWN

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Searchlight Pictures has released a new video, showcasing Timothee Chalamet's live vocals in the upcoming Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown.

"It was important for me to play and sing on set because it was in the spirit of the movie to do it live," says Chalamet. Music supervisor Steven Gizicki confirms this in the video, adding that Chalamet himself contributed to the vocals, guitar, and harmonica recorded on the set of the film.

The video, which also features interviews with cast members such as Boyd Holbrook and Elle Fanning along with director James Mangold, highlights Dylan's important place in the canon of folk music, and how relevant his music still is today. The cast also includes Edward Norton, Monica Barbaro, Dan Fogler, Scoot McNair, and Broadway performer Norbert Leo Butz (Tony Winner for Dirty Rotten Scoundrels and Catch Me If You Can). It is set to hit theaters on December 25, 2024.

Set against the backdrop of the influential New York music scene of the early 60s, the film follows an enigmatic 19-year-old from Minnesota who arrives in the West Village with his guitar and revolutionary talent, destined to change the course of American music. As he forms his most intimate relationships during his rise to fame, he grows restless with the folk movement and, refusing to be defined, makes a controversial choice that culturally reverberates worldwide.

Bob Dylan has sold more than 125 million records, making him one of the best-selling musicians ever. He has received ten Grammy Awards, has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame. Notable songs include "Like a Rolling Stone," "Mr. Tambourine Man," and "Just Like a Woman."

Photo Credit: Macall Polay, Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures