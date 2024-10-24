Shop DEATH BECOMES HER Broadway Merch

Shop merch branded for the Broadway musical and the immortal Siempre Viva brand.
Directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Christopher Gattelli, with a book by Marco Pennette, and an original score by Julia Mattison & Noel Carey. DEATH BECOMES HER officially opens on Thursday, November 21, at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre.
DEATH BECOMES HER stars Tony Award nominees Megan Hilty, Jennifer Simard, Christopher Sieber, and Grammy Award winner Michelle Williams. The cast also features Marija Abney, Lauren Celentano, Sarita Colon, Kaleigh Cronin, Natalie Charle Ellis, Taurean Everett, Michael Graceffa, Neil Haskell, Kolton Krouse, Josh Lamon, Sarah Meahl, Ximone Rose, Sir Brock Warren, Bud Weber, Ryan Worsing, and Warren Yang. Kyle Brown, Lakota Knuckle, Johanna Moise, and Amy Quanbeck join as swings.
Rose gold-tone compact mirror with the Death Becomes Her logo and the quote "Wrinkled Wrinkled Little Star." Metal alloy measuring 2.75 inches.
Unisex black crewneck pullover with the Siempre Viva elixir vial floating above the Death Becomes Her logo. 50/50 Cotton/Polyester.
2 oz shot glass featuring the quote "Bottoms Up" printed in purple.
Set of three Death Becomes Her themed enamel pins
Unisex purple marble t-shirt with the Death Becomes Her logo on the front and the quote "Now a warning" on the back.
Button magnet with the quote from the show "Life's a bitch and then you die. Or not.", followed by the logo. 2.5 inches by 3.5 inches.
Death Becomes Her women's scoop neck tee, featuring the iconic vial. White 100% cotton.
Fans who do everything for the gaze will love this purple heather Death Becomes Her T-shirt! 100% ring-spun cotton.
Take home this sleek and stylish Death Becomes Her crewneck, featuring the iconic pin on the chest and the logo on the sleeve. 50/50 cotton/polyester blend.
Death Becomes Her sticker set featuring the logo, vial, "Now A Warning?", and the iconic pin.
Find your person to match with using these Death Becomes Her stickers!
A classic magnet for a classic comedy, our Death Becomes Her magnet is sure to revitalize anything.
Uh-oh, she’s furious, but not in this Death Becomes Her long sleeve tee! Pale pink, soft blend of 100% combed ringspun cotton.
Bottoms up! Drink your favorite beverage in style with our Death Becomes Her purple studded tumbler. BPA free, 24 oz tumbler. Hand washing recommended.
Warning! This Death Becomes Her vintage tee will turn heads! Mineral washed, purple tee made from 100% combed ringspun cotton.
