Shop DEATH BECOMES HER Broadway Merch

Directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Christopher Gattelli, with a book by Marco Pennette, and an original score by Julia Mattison & Noel Carey. DEATH BECOMES HER officially opens on Thursday, November 21, at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre.

DEATH BECOMES HER stars Tony Award nominees Megan Hilty, Jennifer Simard, Christopher Sieber, and Grammy Award winner Michelle Williams. The cast also features Marija Abney, Lauren Celentano, Sarita Colon, Kaleigh Cronin, Natalie Charle Ellis, Taurean Everett, Michael Graceffa, Neil Haskell, Kolton Krouse, Josh Lamon, Sarah Meahl, Ximone Rose, Sir Brock Warren, Bud Weber, Ryan Worsing, and Warren Yang. Kyle Brown, Lakota Knuckle, Johanna Moise, and Amy Quanbeck join as swings.

Death Becomes Her Wrinkled Compact

Rose gold-tone compact mirror with the Death Becomes Her logo and the quote "Wrinkled Wrinkled Little Star." Metal alloy measuring 2.75 inches.



Death Becomes Her Unisex Siempre Viva Pullover

Unisex black crewneck pullover with the Siempre Viva elixir vial floating above the Death Becomes Her logo. 50/50 Cotton/Polyester.



Death Becomes Her Bottoms Up Shot Glass

2 oz shot glass featuring the quote "Bottoms Up" printed in purple.



Death Becomes Her Pin Set

Set of three Death Becomes Her themed enamel pins



Death Becomes Her Unisex Logo Tee

Unisex purple marble t-shirt with the Death Becomes Her logo on the front and the quote "Now a warning" on the back.



Death Becomes Her Logo Magnet

Button magnet with the quote from the show "Life's a bitch and then you die. Or not.", followed by the logo. 2.5 inches by 3.5 inches.



Death Becomes Her Fitted Vial Tee

Death Becomes Her women's scoop neck tee, featuring the iconic vial. White 100% cotton.



Death Becomes Her Unisex Purple Gaze Tee

Fans who do everything for the gaze will love this purple heather Death Becomes Her T-shirt! 100% ring-spun cotton.



Death Becomes Her Unisex Pin Pullover

Take home this sleek and stylish Death Becomes Her crewneck, featuring the iconic pin on the chest and the logo on the sleeve. 50/50 cotton/polyester blend.



Death Becomes Her Sticker Set

Death Becomes Her sticker set featuring the logo, vial, "Now A Warning?", and the iconic pin.



Death Becomes Her Person Sticker Set

Find your person to match with using these Death Becomes Her stickers!



Death Becomes Her Broadway Logo Magnet

A classic magnet for a classic comedy, our Death Becomes Her magnet is sure to revitalize anything.



Death Becomes Her Furious Long Sleeve

Uh-oh, she’s furious, but not in this Death Becomes Her long sleeve tee! Pale pink, soft blend of 100% combed ringspun cotton.



Death Becomes Her Bottoms Up Tumbler

Bottoms up! Drink your favorite beverage in style with our Death Becomes Her purple studded tumbler. BPA free, 24 oz tumbler. Hand washing recommended.



Death Becomes Her Unisex Broadway Logo Tee

Warning! This Death Becomes Her vintage tee will turn heads! Mineral washed, purple tee made from 100% combed ringspun cotton.



