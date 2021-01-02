Virtual Theatre This Weekend: January 2-3- with Alex Brightman and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway this weekend, January 2-3, 2021.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

Planning ahead? Visit BroadwayWorld's full Streaming Calendar!

Saturday, January 2

Meet Me in St. Louis: A Holiday Special in Song and on Screen - In this heartwarming holiday musical, the Smith family grapples with life changes and new love in a bustling St. Louis on the brink of the 1904 World's Fair. This special digital adaption from Charlotte Moore (Anna Smith in the original Broadway cast) will include favorite tunes, including "The Trolley Song," "The Boy Next Door," and "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," along with the romantic suitors, comedic misunderstandings, and jovial pranks that make this classic musical a holiday treat for families of all ages, no matter where you're celebrating this year. This new digital production is an abridged version of the Broadway musical Meet Me in St. Louis (1989), based on the 1944 film of the same name starring Judy Garland. Irish Repertory Theatre last presented Meet Me in St. Louis in 2007. click here

10:00 AM

The Resurrection of Alice - Written and performed by two-time Helen Hayes Award® nominee, Perri Gaffney, the play is an exceptionally heartwarming, funny and poignant exploration of a young girl's journey into a pre-arranged marriage with a much older man to financially sustain her family following the great depression of the 1930's. Recommended for audiences aged 17 thru adult for its mild sexually suggestive situations. click here

12:00 PM

Liz Callaway - Home for the Holidays - Enjoy an intimate evening of music and conversation with Tony nominee and Emmy winner Liz Callaway, the original voice of Anastasia. Liz will perform a mix of holiday favorites and beloved Broadway showtunes, share stories about the holidays and her career, and offer a preview of music from her upcoming holiday album, Comfort and Joy - An Acoustic Christmas. click here

4:00 PM

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Verdi's Un Ballo in Maschera Starring Aprile Millo, Harolyn Blackwell, Florence Quivar, Luciano Pavarotti, and Leo Nucci, conducted by James Levine. From January 26, 1991. click here

8:00 PM

Stars in the House - GAME NIGHT with surprise guests! click here

Sunday, January 3

10:00 AM

12:00 PM

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Donizetti's L'Elisir d'Amore Starring Kathleen Battle, Luciano Pavarotti, Juan Pons, and Enzo Dara, conducted by James Levine. From November 16, 1991. click here

8:00 PM

The Seth Concert Series- Alex Brightman - Alex Brightman is a two-time Tony nominated actor, best known for his star turns in School of Rock and Beetlejuice on Broadway. Other Broadway credits include Glory Days, Wicked, Big Fish, and Matilda. Other stage credits include The History Boys (CTG/Ahmanson Theatre), Nobody Loves You (The Old Globe), Soon (Signature Theatre), and How I Paid For College (The HUB Theatre). He can be seen in the upcoming film, Here Today, starring Billy Crystal and Tiffany Haddish. You can also catch Alex this coming October on Netflix's brand new animated series, Deadendia. Other TV credits include Important Things w/ Demetri Martin, The Good Fight, Documentary Now!, Teen Titans GO, and this current season of Law & Order: SVU. Musical writing credits include It's Kind of a Funny Story (music & lyrics by Drew Gasparini) and The Whipping Boy (music & lyrics by Drew Gasparini). His latest play, Everything is Fine was a finalist in ScreenCraft's "Stage to Screen" script competition and is currently in development. click here