Virtual Series By Rockefeller Center Offers Families Musical Performances, Puppet Shows, Artmaking Activities, And More
Parents and children of all ages are invited to tune in to "Spring Sunday" on Rockefeller Center's social media channels where they can enjoy free music, live performances, and entertaining activities including puppet shows, book readings, art workshops, wellness lessons, and more on Sunday, March 29th beginning at 11:00 a.m. on Rockefeller Center's Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube pages.
"Spring Sunday" is the second installment of Rockefeller Center's 2020 free family and kids programming series. While typically held at Rockefeller Plaza, the new virtual series will take place each Sunday from March 29th to April 26th on social media as New Yorkers stay home to help prevent the spread of virus. New videos will be uploaded every week from our presenting partners sharing new music, book readings, art workshops, and other family-friendly activities.
Among the day's activities will be an art workshop presented in partnership with Art Production Fund and led by British artist Lucy Sparrow who last year presented an all-felt upscale New York deli at Rockefeller Center as a public art installation. In addition, kids can also enjoy a live performance by Rock and Roll Playhouse and this week's puppet show, "Clem Joins the Circus," by Puppetsburg. Brandon Stosuy will share recorded readings of his books "Music Is" and "We Are Music," presented by Simon & Schuster, and David Kirsch will lead wellness activities for kids in partnership with Never Stop Learning.
For more information, visit rockefellercenter.com and follow Rockefeller Center on Twitter @rockcenternyc, Instagram @rockefellercenter, and Facebook @rockefellercenternyc.
