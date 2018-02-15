Vineyard's THE BEAST IN THE JUNGLE to Feature Tony Yazbeck, Irina Dvorovenko, and More

Artistic Directors Douglas Aibel and Sarah Stern announce that Irina Dvorovenko ("The Americans"), a former American Ballet Theatre principal dancer, Tony Award nominees Tony Yazbeck (ON THE TOWN, FINDING NEVERLAND) and Peter Friedman (RAGTIME, The Vineyard's THE SLUG BEARERS OF KAYROL ISLAND...), and Teagle F. Bourgere (THE CRUCIBLE, A RAISIN IN THE SUN) will be featured in the world premiere of The Beast in the Jungle, an original work fusing dance, drama and music by legendary composer and four-time Tony Award winner John Kander (CABARET, CHICAGO), Tony Award nominee playwright David Thompson (STEEL PIER; FLORA, THE RED MENACE), and five-time Tony Award-winning director and choreographer Susan Stroman (THE PRODUCERS, CONTACT). Performances will begin May 4, 2018 with opening night set for May 23. Kander, Thompson, and Stroman previously collaborated at The Vineyard on THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS.

Members of Vineyard Theatre can book their tickets starting at 1:00PM today, February 15. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on March 6 at 10:00AM at www.vineyardtheatre.org or by calling 212-353-0303.

THE BEAST IN THE JUNGLE will have an exclusive presale for American Express Card Members from February 27 at 10:00AM through March 2 at 9:59AM.

Audience Reward members can purchase beginning March 2 at 10:00AM through March 6 at 9:59am. Please visit AudienceRewards.com to sign up and purchase presale tickets.

Adapted from Henry James' classic 1903 novella, The Beast in the Jungle is the story of John Marcher, a man haunted by personal demons, whose great yet unfulfilled love affair with an unforgettable woman spans decades and continents. With a waltz-inspired instrumental score, and dazzling choreography that traverses the worlds of ballet and contemporary dance, this powerful and romantic tale of love and loss reunites the remarkable creative team behind The Vineyard's acclaimed THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS.

Additional cast and creative team will be announced soon.

Teagle F. Bourgere has appeared on Broadway in THE CRUCIBLE, A RAISIN IN THE SUN, and THE TEMPEST. Selected Off-Broadway credits include IS GOD IS (Soho Rep), JULIUS CAESAR and CYMBELINE along with eight other productions for the NYSF Public Theater, A SOLDIER'S PLAY (Second Stage), A FAIR COUNTRY (Lincoln Center Theater). Mr. Bougere created the role of Invisible Man in the world premiere stage adaptation of Ralph Ellison's iconic novel. Selected regional work includes ONE MAN SHOW, AN ILIAD (Pittsburgh Public Theater), THE REAL THING (Studio Theater, Washington D.C.), Joe Turner's COME AND GONE and BLUE DOOR, both directed by Delroy Lindo (Berkeley Repertory Theater). He has appeared on television in "The Mist," "The Path," "Big C," "Cosby," "What The Deaf Man Heard," and seven episodes of the "Law and Order" franchise. Selected film work includes Night At The Museum, Two Weeks Notice, A Beautiful Mind, and The Pelican Brief.

Irina Dvorovenko joined American Ballet Theatre in 1996. She became a soloist in 1997, and was a principal dancer with the company from 2000-2013. Born in Kiev, Ukraine, Ms Dvorovenko started her career at the National Opera Ballet of Kiev in 1990 as a soloist, rising to the rank of principal dancer in 1992-1984. Ms. Dvorovenko excited audiences over the years, performing major roles in the classical and contemporary repertoire throughout her career with ABT. Irina Dvorovenko is a winner of the 1994 Grand Prix at the International Ballet Competition Serge Lifar in the Ukraine, the 1992 Gold Medal and "Anna Pavlova" Prize at the International Ballet Competition in Moscow, the 1991 Bronze Medal at the International Ballet Competition in Osaka, Japan, and the 1990 Silver Medal at the International Competition in Jackson, Mississippi. Shortly before retiring from the ABT stage, Ms. Dvorovenko made a stunning musical theatre debut as Vera Baronova in the New York City Center Encores! production of Rodgers & Hart's ON YOUR TOES, garnering outstanding reviews. Following this triumph, Ms. Dvorovenko joined the leading cast of the Emmy nominated Starz network original television drama "Flesh and Bone" in 2015. Since then she has made guest appearances on "Forever" (ABC), "The Blacklist" (NBC) and has appeared on the Starz series "Power" (2016-2107) and the FX series "The Americans" (2017). She was also a celebrity guest judge on "So You Think You Can Dance" (FOX).

Peter Friedman has previously appeared in The Vineyard's THE SLUG BEARERS OF KAYROL ISLAND. He received a Tony Award nomination for his role in RAGTIME. Additional Broadway credits include THE HEIDI CHRONICLES, TWELVE ANGRY MEN, and THE TENTH MAN. Off-Broadway productions include THE TREASURER (Max Posner), AFTER THE REVOLUTION and THE GREAT GOD PAN (Amy Herzog), CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION (Annie Baker), THE SHAGGS (Gregory, Lang, Madsen), FLY BY NIGHT (Connolly, Mitnick, Rosenstock), THE HEIDI CHRONICLES (Wendy Wasserstein), SUNDOWN, YELLOW MOON (Rachel Bonds), HER REQUIEM (Greg Pierce), THE NETHER (Jennifer Haley), END DAYS (Deborah Zoe Laufer), JACUZZI (The Debate Society), THE OPEN HOUSE (Will Eno), THE HATMAKER'S WIFE (Lauren Yee), BODY AWARENESS (Annie Baker, and her adaptation of) UNCLE VANYA, A SOLDIER'S PLAY (Charles Fuller), THE LOMAN FAMILY PICNIC (Donald Margulies), THE COMMON PURSUIT (Simon Gray), and A NIGHTINGALE SANG... (C.P.Taylor), HAMLET (Public Theater '17). Mr. Friedman has appeared in the films The Savages, Safe, Single White Female and on television in "Brooklyn Bridge," "High Maintenance," "The Muppet Show," "The Affair," "The Path," and "Succession."

Tony Yazbeck was most recently seen on Broadway in the Susan Stroman/Harold Prince helmed PRINCE OF BROADWAY after appearing in the original Japan production. Tony was recently seen in Manhattan Concert Productions 25th Anniversary concert of CRAZY FOR YOU, directed and choreographed by Susan Stroman. Prior to that, he starred in the Broadway production of FINDING NEVERLAND. For the 2014 Broadway revival of ON THE TOWN, he won the coveted Astaire Award and was nominated for Tony, Drama League, and Outer Critics Circle awards for his virtuosic performance. His other Broadway credits include CHICAGO (Billy Flynn), Irving Berlin's WHITE CHRISTMAS (Phil Davis), GYPSY opposite Patti LuPone (Tulsa; Outer Critics Circle nomination), A CHORUS LINE (Al), OKLAHOMA!, NEVER GONNA DANCE, and GYPSY with Tyne Daly. Off-Broadway credits include FANNY HILL (at The York) and for City Center Encores!, he has appeared in LITTLE ME, ON THE TOWN, GYPSY, THE APPLE TREE, A TREE GROWS IN BROOKLYN, and PARDON MY ENGLISH. Regional credits include Alliance, Barrington, Williamstown, Hartford Stage, Goodman, St. Louis MUNY, Goodspeed (Connecticut Critics Circle Award), Signature (Helen Hayes Award), Trinity Rep, Paper Mill, and Old Globe. Yazbeck was seen internationally in KISS ME, KATE at the Royal Albert Hall in London. TV/Film credits include "Billions," "Smash" and the feature documentary Every Little Step. Concert appearances include the San Francisco Symphony with Michael Tilson Thomas and Carnegie Hall with The New York Pops and Steven Reineke. Tony also stars in his own song and dance show, THE FLOOR ABOVE ME, which has been released digitally and on CD by P.S. Classics.

John Kander's first Broadway musical was A FAMILY AFFAIR, collaborating with James and William Goldman. Kander and Ebb's four decade collaboration created FLORA, THE RED MENACE; CABARET (Tony Award); ZORBA; THE HAPPY TIME; 70 GIRLS 70; CHICAGO; THE ACT; WOMAN OF THE YEAR (Tony Award); THE RINK; KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN (Tony Award); STEEL PIER; CURTAINS and THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS. Movies and television material for "Liza with a Z" (Emmy Award) and HBO's "Liza Minnelli's Steppin Out" (Emmy Award), Funny Lady (Academy Award nomination, Best Song), Lucky Lady, New York, New York, Stepping Out, and Chicago The Movie (Academy Award nomination, Best Song). Mr. Kander composed scores for "An Early Frost," "Breathing Lessons," "The Boys Next Door," Kramer vs. Kramer, Blue Skies Again, Places of the Heart and also a composition for Renee Fleming, "A Letter from Sullivan Ballou."

David Thompson's Broadway book writing credits include THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS (Tony nomination, Best Book), STEEL PIER (Tony nomination, Best Book), the new script adaptation for CHICAGO (Tony Award, Best Musical Revival), and THOU SHALT NOT. His Off-Broadway credits include AND THE WORLD GOES 'ROUND (NY Drama Desk & Outer Critics Circle Awards), the new librettos for FLORA, THE RED MENACE and DEAR WORLD. Regionally he adapted McCarter Theatre's A CHRISTMAS CAROL. His television credits include "Sondheim: A Celebration At Carnegie Hall," "Bernstein on Broadway," "My Favorite Broadway," the two-part PBS special "The Music of Richard Rodgers," and the Great Performances documentary "Razzle Dazzle." David is a graduate of Northwestern's Medill School of Journalism.

The 2016 production of DOT marked Susan Stroman's third Vineyard production, after FLORA, THE RED MENACE and the critically acclaimed THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS. Most recently she co-directed and choreographed PRINCE OF BROADWAY at Manhattan Theatre Club and directed and choreographed THE MERRY WIDOW for the Metropolitan Opera and the Lyric Opera of Chicago, and the new musical LITTLE DANCER for the Kennedy Center. She directed and choreographed the Tony Award-winning Best Musical CONTACT, and THE PRODUCERS, winner of a record-making 12 Tony Awards. Broadway credits include BULLETS OVER BROADWAY, BIG FISH, OKLAHOMA!, YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN, THOU SHALT NOT, THE MUSIC MAN, THE FROGS, STEEL PIER, BIG, SHOW BOAT, and CRAZY FOR YOU. Off-Broadway credits include AND THE WORLD GOES 'ROUND, HAPPINESS, A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Madison Square Garden and THE LAST TWO PEOPLE ON EARTH: AN APOCALYPTIC VAUDEVILLE. Stroman directed and choreographed The Producers: The Movie Musical, nominated for four Golden Globes, and received the American Choreography Award for her work in the feature film Center Stage. A five-time Tony Award-winner, she has been honored with Olivier, Drama Desk, Outer Critics, Lucille Lortel, and a record five Astaire awards. She is the recipient of the George Abbott Award for Lifetime Achievement in the American Theater and a member of the Theater Hall of Fame.

Vineyard Theatre is an Off-Broadway theatre company dedicated to developing and producing bold new plays and musicals by both emerging and established artists. The theater is committed to creating an artistic home for daring and diverse artists and to nurturing their unique voices. For over 35 years the company has sought to produce work that challenges all of us to see ourselves and our world in new ways, and that pushes the boundaries of what theatre can be and do.



The Vineyard has consistently premiered provocative, groundbreaking works; the first show of the company's 35th Anniversary Season, the world-premiere of David Cale's HARRY CLARKE, directed by Leigh Silverman and starring Billy Crudup, played a sold-out extended run and has been released as an audio play on Audible. The Vineyard has also premiered Paula Vogel and Rebecca Taichman's INDECENT, which transferred to Broadway last season, winning two Tony Awards; Branden Jacobs-Jenkins' Pulitzer Prize finalist GLORIA; DOT by Colman Domingo; Nicky Silver's THE LYONS; Marx, Lopez and Whitty's Tony Award-winning musical AVENUE Q; Kander and Ebb's THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS; Bell and Bowen's [title of show]; Paula Vogel's HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE (Pulitzer Prize); Edward Albee's THREE TALL WOMEN (Pulitzer Prize); Lanie Robertson's LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR AND GRILL, Tarell Alvin McCraney's WIG OUT!; Becky Mode's FULLY COMMITTED; Jenny Schwartz' GOD'S EAR; Will Eno's MIDDLETOWN; Michael Mayer and Peter Lerman's BROOKLYNITE, and many more. The Vineyard's Paula Vogel Playwriting Award and Susan Stroman Directing Award recognize and support emerging artists with tailored residencies. In addition, the company's education programs serve hundreds of New York City public high school students annually, culminating in the Rebel Verses Youth Arts Festival in collaboration with Developing Artists. Vineyard Theatre has been honored with special Drama Desk, Obie, and Lucille Lortel Awards for its contribution to the theatre.

The Vineyard Theatre's leadership includes Artistic Directors Douglas Aibel and Sarah Stern and Managing Director Suzanne Appel.

The Vineyard's 35th Anniversary Season launched with David Cale's HARRY CLARKE starring Billy Crudup and Jordan Harrison's THE AMATEURS, currently in previews and opening February 27. Single tickets for THE AMATEURS can be purchased online at www.vineyardtheatre.org or by calling the box office at 212-353-0303.



Follow Vineyard Theatre on Facebook: vineyardtheatrenyc, Twitter: @vineyardtheatre, and Instagram: @vineyardtheatre. www.vineyardtheatre.org.

Related Articles