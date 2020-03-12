Vineyard Theatre Suspends DANA H. Performances Through March 31

Click Here for More Articles on COVID19: Broadway Impact

Vineyard Theatre has announced that starting tomorrow, Friday, March 13 all performances of Dana H. will be suspended through March 31. The theatre will play to 50% capacity April 1 - 12.

This is in accordance with guidelines from the CDC and state and local health officials' executive orders.



Tonight's 7pm performance of Dana H. will be performed as scheduled.



Dana H. will be extending to April 19 in order to accommodate patrons who want to see the production or must reschedule. Current ticket holders may begin rebooking into additional performances immediately. To reschedule tickets, current ticket holders should email boxoffice@vineyardtheatre.org. Tickets for additional performances will go on sale to the general public on Thursday, March 19.



Vineyard Theatre will continue to closely monitor the coronavirus situation on behalf of the community and share updates as they evolve.



New York Times Critic's Pick, Dana H., by Lucas Hnath, is adapted from interviews with Dana Higginbotham conducted by Steve Cosson, directed by Les Waters, and stars Deirdre O'Connell in the title role, and made its New York premiere on Tuesday, February 25.



Dana H. is "one of the richest, most complete works of theater to come along in many seasons," says Ben Brantley of The New York Times. "Waters, Hnath, and O'Connell have made something intensely theatrical that reaches devastating emotional heights," declares Helen Shaw of New York Magazine. Time Out's Adam Feldman gives the production a?'a?'a?'a?'(four stars) and Theatermania's Zachary Stewart says, "Hnath's true-crime docudrama is a fascinating look at an American underworld most theatergoers will never see firsthand." Tim Teeman of The Daily Beast proclaims Dana H. "a stunning play."



In Dana H., Dana was a chaplain of a psych ward where she met a charismatic patient, an ex-convict searching for redemption. A harrowing true story, Dana was held captive with her life in this man's hands - trapped in a series of Florida motels, disoriented and terrified - for five months. Told in Dana's own words and reconstructed for the stage by her son Lucas Hnath (A Doll's House Part 2, Hillary And Clinton), "one of the freshest playwriting voices to emerge in the past five years" (The New York Times), this innovative work shatters the boundaries of the art form and our understanding of good and evil with the Los Angeles Times calling it "a profound contribution to the theater."



Dana H. is a co-production of Vineyard Theatre, Goodman Theatre, and Center Theatre Group. Dana H. had its world premiere at the Kirk Douglas Theatre at Center Theatre Group, Los Angeles, in June 2019 receiving two L.A. Stage Alliance Ovation Awards including Best Playwright for an Original Play and Best Actress. The production opened at The Goodman's Owen Theatre, Chicago, in September 2019.



The design team includes scenic design by Andrew Boyce, costume design by Janice Pytel, lighting and supertitle design by Paul Toben, sound design by Mikhail Fiksel and Steve Cuiffo serves as illusion and lip sync consultant.



Tickets are currently on sale and can be purchased at www.vineyardtheatre.org or by calling 212-353-0303.





