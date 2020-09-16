Vineyard Theatre Announces 2020-21 Season Featuring Lucas Hnath, Leigh Silverman and More
The season will feature DANA H., the world premiere of SANDRA, the world premiere of THIS LAND WAS MADE and more.
Vineyard Theatre has announced the company's upcoming 2020-2021 Season which includes digital and outdoor productions, as well as the reopening when safe to do so of Vineyard Theatre's home at 108 East 15th Street with the return of the award-winning Dana H. by Lucas Hnath and two world premieres from Tori Sampson and David Cale.
Current artists for the season include Ngozi Anyanwu, David Cale, Kirsten Childs, Lucas Hnath, Marin Ireland, Bill Irwin, Peter Mark Kendall, Jared Mezzocchi, Deirdre O'Connell, Polly Pen, Tori Sampson, Madeline Sayet, Leigh Silverman, Tyler Thomas, Les Waters, Reggie D. White and Whitney White, among others. The Vineyard's 2020-2021 Artists-in-Residence include The Commissary, Michael R. Jackson, Charly Evon Simpson, York Walker and Whitney White. Recipients of The Vineyard's 2020-2021 Paula Vogel Playwriting Award and Susan Stroman Directing Award residencies will be announced later this fall.
Douglas Aibel and Sarah Stern said: "We are thrilled to announce our 2020-2021 Season, which will take place digitally, in person outside, and eventually, back in our theatre. With daring imagination and reinvention, the artists creating in our season are bringing new work to life in and for our moment. It is a season that looks at the stories we tell about who we are -- as individuals and as a country -- and asks how we change when our stories do. We are inspired by the power and artistry of these works, and invite audiences across our city, country and world to join us for an adventure in what theatre can be and do."
Lessons In Survival
October 6 - November 1 (Part 1)
Digital
Tyler Thomas, Reggie D. White
Directed by Tyler Thomas
Video Design and Editing by Josiah Davis
Sound Design by Daniel Kluger
Production Design by You-Shin Chen
Production Coordinator Clarissa Marie Ligon
Performed by The Commissary
With Kyle Beltran, Dan Butler, Helen Cespedes, Kalyne Coleman, Crystal Dickinson, Brandon Dirden, Ricardy Fabre, Yonaton Gebeyehu, Marin Ireland, Peter Mark Kendall, Nicole Lewis, Nana Mensah, Joe Morton, Deirdre O'Connell, Keith Randolph Smith, Ryan Spahn, Chris Stack, Myra Lucretia Taylor, TL Thompson, Nicole Villamil, Victoria Villier, Reggie D. White.
"How do you talk about 300 years in four minutes?
Was it ever so apparent we need this dialogue?"
-- Lorraine Hansberry, 1964
-- James Baldwin, 1968
Fueled by the urgency of our present moment, The Commissary, a multigenerational collective of more than 40 theatre artists, have come together to reinvestigate the words of trailblazing artists and activists who survived and created in times of revolution in our country. Baldwin. Giovanni. Davis. Lorde. Hansberry. Rustin. Hamer. In Lessons In Survival, a cohort of actors channel historic conversations, interviews and speeches, listening to original broadcasts on an in-ear feed and speaking exactly what they hear. In bringing these words to new life in the present, they ask what these voices can teach us about our country now and the opportunity for true change that stands before us. How might they propel us to look courageously at the effects of systemic racism, to imagine ourselves outside of its prescriptions, and to create, together, a shared future of collective liberationLessons In Survival will continue to develop throughout the season, with The Commissary as an artistic-collective-in-residence at The Vineyard, and will be shared with audiences at different stages over the coming months. Join us in October for the first round of eight performances and four open rehearsals. Each Sunday, free weekly community conversations with current leaders will build on the legacy of daring conversations that reflect the times and inspire the future.
The Busking Project
Created and performed by Bill Irwin
September 23, 25, 26
October 1, 2, 3
Ngozi Anyanwu, Kirsten Childs, Jared Mezzocchi,
Polly Pen, Madeline Sayet In a new program created for this season, The Vineyard has commissioned five artists to create new digital or alternative theatre works. From short plays to musicals to adventurous digital theatre design, these wildly original artists will create new digital or alternative theatre works that will premiere over the course of the season.
Dana H.
By Lucas Hnath
Adapted from interviews with
Dana Higginbotham conducted by Steve Cosson
Featuring Deirdre O'Connell
Directed By Les Waters
A co-production with Goodman Theatre and Center Theatre Group
Dates TBD
This Land Was Made
by Tori Sampson
Directed by Whitney White
World Premiere
Dates TBD
Sandra
By David Cale
Directed by Leigh Silverman
Original compositions by Matthew Dean Marsh
World Premiere
Dates TBD
