Videos: West End Cast of HADESTOWN Performs 'When the Chips are Down' and 'Wedding Song'

Performances of Hadestown in London begin on 10 February at the Lyric Theatre. 

By: Jan. 02, 2024

POPULAR

Best Broadway Shows in 2024; What's Coming! Photo 1 Best Broadway Shows in 2024; What's Coming!
The Best Theater of 2023: Shows that Ruled the Year Photo 2 The Best Theater of 2023: Shows that Ruled the Year
2 Broadway Shows Close Today Photo 3 2 Broadway Shows Close Today
Video: The Best of Broadway at the Kennedy Center Honors Photo 4 Video: The Best of Broadway at the Kennedy Center Honors

Hadestown Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets from: £24
Cast
Photos
Videos

Rehearsals are currently underway for Hadestown in the West End! Performances of Hadestown in London begin on 10 February at the Lyric Theatre. 

Two new videos have been released of the cast performing songs from the show. The first video features the Fates performing When the Chips are Down and the second is Wedding Song, performed by Grace Hodgett Young and Donal Finn.

Watch the two videos below!

When the Chips are Down

Wedding Song

Winner of 8 Tony Awards including ‘Best Musical' and a Grammy Award for ‘Best Musical Theatre Album', Hadestown returns to London five years after its sold-out run at The National Theatre in 2018.

Blending modern American folk music with New Orleans-inspired jazz, the Original Broadway Cast Recording of Hadestown is one of the most streamed cast albums of all time with over 340 million streams to date.  It won the Grammy Award for ‘Best Musical Theatre Album', topped Billboard's Broadway Cast Recording chart and debuted at #8 on the Top Album chart.

The West End cast will include Dónal Finn (Orpheus) known for playing Mat Cauthon in Series 2 of Prime's The Wheel of Time, Grace Hodgett Young (Eurydice) who is currently starring as Betty Schaefer in Sunset Boulevard at the Savoy Theatre, Grammy Award-winner Zachary James (Hades) who originated the role of Lurch in The Addams Family at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on Broadway and the role of Abraham Lincoln in the world premiere of Philip Glass Opera The Perfect American at Teatro Real in Madrid, Musical Theatre actress and singer Melanie La Barrie (Hermes) whose many credits include originating the roles of Mrs. Corry in Mary Poppins at the Prince Edward Theatre and Nurse in & Juliet at the Shaftesbury Theatre, and Gloria Onitiri (Persephone) who originated the role of Fairy Godmother in Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella at the Gillian Lynne Theatre, Princess Desiree in Upstart Crow at the Apollo Theatre and who previously performed in Hadestown at The National Theatre.

Bella Brown, Madeline Charlemagne, and Allie Daniel will play the Fates and Lauren Azania, Tiago Dhondt Bamberger, Beth Hinton-LeverWaylon Jacobs, and Christopher Short will play the Workers, with Lucinda Buckley, Ryesha HiggsMiriam Nyarko, and Simon Oskarsson as Swings.

Hadestown features music, lyrics, and book by acclaimed Grammy-winning singer-songwriter and BBC Radio 2 Folk Award-winner Anaïs Mitchell, who originated Hadestown as an indie theatre project and acclaimed album.  Mitchell then transformed the show into a genre-defying new musical alongside artistic collaborator and Tony Award-winning director Rachel Chavkin, whose theatre credits include Mission Drift (National Theatre) and American Clock (The Old Vic).

Hadestown takes you on an unforgettable journey to the underworld and back, intertwining two mythic love stories – that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone.  A deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience, Hadestown invites you to imagine how the world could be.

The Hadestown creative team features Obie Award winner and Chita Rivera Award winner David Neumann (choreography), Tony Award winner Rachel Hauck (scenic design), four-time Tony Award nominee Michael Krass (costume design), two-time Tony Award winner Bradley King (lighting design), Tony Award winners Nevin Steinberg and Jessica Paz (sound design), Liam Robinson (music supervision and vocal arrangements), Tony Award winners Michael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose (arrangements and orchestrations), and Ken Cerniglia (dramaturgy). Casting for the London production is by Jacob Sparrow.

Hadestown is produced in London by Mara IsaacsDale FranzenHunter ArnoldTom Kirdahy and The National Theatre in association with JAS Theatricals.




RELATED STORIES

1
Video: HADESTOWN West End Cast Performs Way Down Hadestown Photo
Video: HADESTOWN West End Cast Performs 'Way Down Hadestown'

Watch a clip of the West End cast of Hadestown performing 'Way Down Hadestown'!

More Hot Stories For You

Oscar and Olivier Award Nominated Actor Tom Wilkinson Passes Away at 75Oscar and Olivier Award Nominated Actor Tom Wilkinson Passes Away at 75
Times Square Property Owners Join Support for SL Green Casino BidTimes Square Property Owners Join Support for SL Green Casino Bid
ICYMI: Meet the Next On Stage FinalistsICYMI: Meet the Next On Stage Finalists
J.K. Rowling Makes $10.5 Million from CURSED CHILD Post-PandemicJ.K. Rowling Makes $10.5 Million from CURSED CHILD Post-Pandemic

Videos

Watch New MEAN GIRLS Promos With 'Revenge Party' Sneak Peek Video
Watch New MEAN GIRLS Promos With 'Revenge Party' Sneak Peek
Watch Cynthia Erivo Sing With Joaquina Kalukango & Ben Platt Video
Watch Cynthia Erivo Sing With Joaquina Kalukango & Ben Platt
The Broadway Shows of 2023 Video
The Broadway Shows of 2023
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
PAL JOEY
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC

Recommended For You