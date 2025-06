Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Tony Awards have released the Tony Awards acceptance speeches that weren't televised on CBS. Watch videos of Celia Keenan-Bolger, Paul Tazewell, and more accept their awards below! The new videos include the design categories and special Tony honors that were shown during Paramount's The Tony Awards: Act One pre-show.

Celia Keenan-Bolger – 2025 Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award Acceptance Speech

Paul Tazewell – Best Costume Design of a Musical (Death Becomes Her)

Will Aronson and Hue Park – Best Book (Maybe Happy Ending)

Marg Horwell – Costume Design of a Musical (The Picture of Dorian Gray)

Will Aronson and Hue Park – Best Original Score (Maybe Happy Ending)

Jack Knowles – Lighting Design of a Musical (Sunset Blvd.)

Marco Paguia – Best Orchestrations (Buena Vista Social Club)

Miriam Buether and 59 – Best Scenic Design of a Musical (Stranger Things: the First Shadow)

Patricia Delgado and Justin Peck – Best Choreography (Buena Vista Social Club)

Jon Clark – Best Lighting Design of a Play (Stranger Things: The First Shadow)

Dane Laffrey and George Reeve – Best Scenic Design of a Musical (Maybe Happy Ending)

Jonathan Deans – Best Sound Design of a Musical (Buena Vista Social Club)

Paul Arditti – Best Sound Design of a Play (Stranger Things: The First Shadow)

Edwin Robinson – Excellence in Theatre Education Award

The Muny – Regional Tony Award