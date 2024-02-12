Videos: Scott Alan Returns to Birdland With Christiane Noll, Robin de Jesus, and More!

On Monday, February 5, Birdland welcomed songwriter Scott Alan back to the stage, to celebrate his most acclaimed works.

By: Feb. 12, 2024

Videos: Scott Alan Returns to Birdland With Christiane Noll, Robin de Jesus, and More!

On Monday, February 5, Birdland welcomed songwriter Scott Alan back to the stage, to celebrate his most acclaimed works.

Scott was joined by collaborator Ben Cohn (Wicked; Dear Evan Hansen; Once Upon a One More Time), along with Mairi Dorman-Phanuef on Cello, Kiku Enomoto on Violin, David Fallo on Viola, Ryan McCausland on Drums, Vivi Rama on Bass, and Tim Basom on Guitar. Special guest vocalists included Alyssa Fox, Christiane Noll, Cayleigh Capaldi, Jenn Gambetese, Luke Islam, Robin de Jesus, Tommy Kaiser, Diva LaMarr, Ginna Claire Mason, Mauricio Martínez, Lindsay Heather Pearce, Jelani Remi, Adam Roberts, Nic Rouleau, Analise Scarpaci, Kate Shindle, and Talia Suskauer.

After the 2007 release of his debut album Dreaming Wide Awake, Alan has gone on to release seven follow up albums that include Keys, What I Wanna Be When I Grow Up, Live, Anything Worth Holding On To, Cynthia Erivo and Oliver Tompsett sing Scott Alan, Lifeline and Nothing More. His compositions have been featured on American Idol, So You Think You Can Dance, Entertainment Tonight, HBO, MTV and VH1.

Check out videos from the event below!

Megan Dwindle & Analise Scarpaci

Scott Alan

Luke Islam and Diva LaMarr

Talia Suskauer

Lindsay Heather Pearce

Cayleigh Capaldi

Scott Alan and Maruicio Martinez

Robin de Jesus and Kate Shindle

Jenn Gambatese

Nic Rouleau and Jelani Remy

Christiane Noll

Alyssa Fox

Ginna Claire Mason

Scott Alan 



