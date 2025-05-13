Videos: Inside HAMILTON's Ham4Ham With Jinkx Monsoon, MAYBE HAPPY ENDING & More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



​In honor of the tenth anniversary of Hamilton, Lin-Manuel Miranda presented the return of Ham4Ham! The event took place earlier today outside the Richard Rodgers Theatre, and featured Pirates! the Penzance Musical's Jinkx Monsoon, as well as Darren Criss and Helen J Shen of Maybe Happy Ending, and the cast of Buena Vista Social Club. BroadwayWorld was there to capture the event- see the videos here!

A revolutionary story of passion, unstoppable ambition, and the dawn of a new nation. HAMILTON is the epic saga that follows the rise of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton as he fights for honor, love, and a legacy that would shape the course of a nation.

Based on Ron Chernow's acclaimed biography and set to a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and Broadway, HAMILTON has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education. In addition to its 11 Tony Awards, it has won Grammy, Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

HAMILTON features book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire.

