Videos: Cynthia Erivo Performs From Her New Album on the TODAY Show

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



To celebrate the release of her new album, I Forgive You, Tony Award winner Cynthia Erivo took the TODAY Show stage on Friday morning as part of their ongoing Citi Concert series. For her set, she performed original songs from her album, "Brick by Brick," "Worst of Me," and "Best for Me," along with a cover of the Annie Lennox hit song "Why." Check out the performances below, and listen to the full album here.

Brick by Brick

Worst of Me

Best for Me

Why

Cynthia Erivo is a Grammy, Emmy, and Tony Award-winning actress, singer, and producer, as well as an Academy Award, Golden Globe, BAFTA, and SAG nominee. For her performance in Wicked, Erivo received praise and numerous accolades, including nominations at the Golden Globes and the Academy Awards. She will be seen again as Elphaba later this year in the second part of the Broadway adaptation, Wicked: For Good. This year, Erivo released her second studio album and will play Jesus in the forthcoming Hollywood Bowl production of Jesus Christ Superstar.