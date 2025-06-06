Listen: Cynthia Erivo Drops New Studio Album 'I Forgive You'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ahead of hosting the Tony Awards this Sunday, award-winning actress and performer Cynthia Erivo has released her eagerly awaited new album, I Forgive You. This follows her previously released singles, Replay and Worst of Me, both of which are featured on the album.

Listen to I Forgive You here:

Erivo performed “Worst of Me” off the album during a stunning performance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last night, and this morning, also performed the track alongside “Brick By Brick”, “Best For Me” and a cover of Annie Lennox’s “Why” on the TODAY Citi Concert Series.

This Sunday, she will host the 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York, NY, and viewers worldwide. The ceremony broadcasts live on CBS and Paramount+.

The Wicked star has carefully curated this 20-track body of work, cowriting every song and showcasing the range of her expansive, entrancing, and enigmatic vocals. Holding nothing back and opening up more than ever before, she traces a personal, poetic, and poignant journey through romance, heartbreak, love, forgiveness, rebirth, and new beginnings.

Earlier this year, she was nominated in the category of “Best Actress” at the 2025 Academy® Awards for her unanimously acclaimed portrayal of Elphaba in last year’s blockbuster Wicked. She also took the Oscars' stage for a showstopping performance.

Cynthia Erivo is a Grammy, Emmy, and Tony Award-winning actress, singer, and producer, as well as an Academy Award, Golden Globe, BAFTA, and SAG nominee. For her performance in Wicked, Erivo received praise and numerous accolades, including nominations at the Golden Globes and the Academy Awards. She will be seen again as Elphaba later this year in the second part of the Broadway adaptation, Wicked: For Good. This year, Erivo released her second studio album and will play Jesus in the forthcoming Hollywood Bowl production of Jesus Christ Superstar.