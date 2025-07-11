Exclusive: Milo Manheim and Meg Donnelly Reflect on Return to ZOMBIES Franchise

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Little Shop of Horrors alum Milo Manheim, along with his co-star Meg Donnelly, return to their respective zombie and cheerleading roots in the latest installment of Disney's popular Zombies franchise: Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires. This time, however, the duo is also taking on another role as executive producers.

"We've been using the word 'meta' a lot," Donnelly told BroadwayWorld in an exclusive interview ahead of the film's debut. "Stepping into our executive producer roles, we had a lot more say and a lot more of a leadership hat on. And I think Zed and Addison did too [in the movie.]"

The first movie was released in 2018, and since that time, the two performers have separately embarked on numerous projects, such as Manheim's recent stint as Seymour in off-Broadway's Little Shop and Donnelly's turn as Coral in The Masked Singer. For them, Zombies 4 was a homecoming.

"That's the beauty of doing something like this," explained Manheim. "There's two or three years in between each movie so when you come back, you really get to see how you've changed." Donnelly echoed his sentiment: "Living all of these different lives and coming back to Zed and Addison was just really special..."

Watch the full video, and be sure to check out our exclusive interviews with franchise newcomers Malachi Barton and Freya Skye here, as well as our conversation with Julian Lerner, Swayam Bhatia, and Mekonnen Knife here. Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires is now streaming on Disney+.

In the movie, a new adventure dawns for zombie/cheerleader power couple Zed (Little Shop of Horrors' Milo Manheim) and Addison (Meg Donnelly) when their summer road trip takes an unexpected detour, landing them in the middle of a monster rivalry: Daywalkers vs. Vampires.

Tensions flare when Zed and Addison find themselves acting as camp counselors between the two opposing supernatural factions. With help from Eliza (Kylee Russell) and Willa (Chandler Kinney), they must convince sworn enemies Nova (Freya Skye), a radiant Daywalker, and Victor (Malachi Barton), a brooding Vampire, to try to unite their warring worlds before an even greater threat endangers them all.