Video: 'You Don't Know/I Am The One' From NEXT TO NORMAL on GREAT PERFORMANCES

PBS has shared another clip from the 2024 West End production of Next to Normal, airing in May as part of PBS' Great Performances line-up. In the clip, from the musical numbers "You Don't Know" and "I Am The One", Dan (Jamie Parker) attempts to connect with his wife (Caissie Levy) after a mental health episode. Tune in to PBS on Friday, May 9 at 9 p.m. ET to watch the musical, filmed last September.

The Donmar Warehouse production of the Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning Broadway musical starred Caissie Levy, Jamie Parker, Jack Wolfe, Eleanor Worthington-Cox, Trevor Dion Nicholas, and Jack Ofrecio.

Next To Normal is an intimate exploration of family and illness, loss and grief. At its heart is Diana Goodman, a suburban wife and mother living with bipolar disorder and haunted by her past. This production first played at The Donmar Warehouse before transferring to the West End's Wyndham's Theatre for a limited run in 2024.

Michael Longhurst directed the production, which features a creative team led by Tony, Emmy and Grammy Award-winning composer Tom Kitt and Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning writer Brian Yorkey. Read the reviews for the original UK production here.