Video: 'You Don't Know/I Am The One' From NEXT TO NORMAL on GREAT PERFORMANCES

Tune in to PBS on Friday, May 9 at 9 p.m. ET to watch the musical, filmed last September.

By: May. 01, 2025
PBS has shared another clip from the 2024 West End production of Next to Normal, airing in May as part of PBS' Great Performances line-up. In the clip, from the musical numbers "You Don't Know" and "I Am The One", Dan (Jamie Parker) attempts to connect with his wife (Caissie Levy) after a mental health episode. Tune in to PBS on Friday, May 9 at 9 p.m. ET to watch the musical, filmed last September.

The Donmar Warehouse production of the Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning Broadway musical starred Caissie LevyJamie ParkerJack WolfeEleanor Worthington-CoxTrevor Dion Nicholas, and Jack Ofrecio.

Next To Normal is an intimate exploration of family and illness, loss and grief. At its heart is Diana Goodman, a suburban wife and mother living with bipolar disorder and haunted by her past. This production first played at The Donmar Warehouse before transferring to the West End's Wyndham's Theatre for a limited run in 2024.

Michael Longhurst directed the production, which features a creative team led by Tony, Emmy and Grammy Award-winning composer Tom Kitt and Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning writer Brian Yorkey. Read the reviews for the original UK production here.





