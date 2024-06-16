Video: Will Brill Accepts Tony Award For STEREOPHONIC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tonight, Will Brill won the 2024 Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play for STEREOPHONIC.

Watch her acceptance speech below!

About Will Brill

Will Brill first workshopped Stereophonic in 2015. Brill was most recently on Broadway in Daniel Fish’s revival of Oklahoma!, and Off Broadway in A Case for the Existence of God, directed by David Cromer at Signature (Drama Desk nomination), and Off Off Broadway in Uncle Vanya in a loft in Flatiron. He was in “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “The OA,” “Test Pattern,” and others on streaming platforms and networks. Upcoming: “Fellow Travelers” on Showtime.

Stereophonic mines the agony and the ecstasy of creation as it zooms in on a music studio in 1976, where an up-and-coming rock band finds itself on the cusp of superstardom. Written by David Adjmi, directed by Daniel Aukin, and featuring original music by Arcade Fire’s Will Butler, this electrifying new play takes audiences inside the powder keg process of a band on the brink of blowing up.