Photos: Whitney Leavitt Throws First Pitch at Citi Field to Mark Record-Breaking CHICAGO Run

As she finishes up her final days as Roxy Hart in Chicago on Broadway, actress Whitney Leavitt traded center stage for the pitcher’s mound last night throwing out the ceremonial first pitch for the New York Mets. Check out photos from the game below!

The baseball, decorated by her kids and caught by her husband, Conner Leavitt, made the moment a true family affair. To celebrate Whitney surpassing the box office record during the 29-year Broadway run of Chicago, she sported a personalized jersey featuring the number “29” on the back.

Photo Credit: Chicago on Broadway



Whitney Leaviit

Whitney and Conner Leavitt

Whitney and Conner Leavitt

Whitney Leaviit

Whitney Leaviit

Whitney Leaviit

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