2026 Tony Awards Nominations- A Complete Guide
The 79th Annual Tony Award nominations will be announced on Tuesday, May 5, 2026.
The 79th Annual Tony Awards nominations will be announced on Tuesday, May 5, by Uzo Aduba and Darren Criss. The announcement can be viewed LIVE (9am ET) in their entirety here on BroadwayWorld. Some of the larger categories will be announced on CBS Mornings at 8:30am ET. Plus, be sure to stay tuned throughout the rest of the day for reactions from the nominees and more!
How to watch the Tony nominations.
If you haven't been following how awards season has been shaping up so far, be sure to check out nominations for the Drama Desk Awards, Drama League Awards, Outer Critics Circle Awards, New York Drama Critics Circle, and Chita Rivera Awards.
Some honorees have already been announced. Mary-Mitchell Campbell will receive the 2026 Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award for her unwavering dedication to advocacy work through the arts. André Bishop, Jules Fisher, and James Lapine will receive the 2026 Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre. 2026 Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre will go to: 1/52 Project, Jake Bell, Kenn Lubin, and Loren Plotkin.
The Tony Awards Administration Committee has met four times this season to determine the eligibility of every Broadway production of the season. Learn about how the nominees are decided. Plus, read all of the reviews from this season's eligible shows and recap the whole season. Lastly, check out which shows are eligible for this year's biggest awards below...
Best Play
The Balusters
Call Me Izzy
Dog Day Afternoon
The Fear of 13
Giant
Liberation
Little Bear Ridge Road
Punch
Best Musical
Beaches
The Lost Boys
The Queen of Versailles
Schmigadoon!
Titanique
Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)
Best Revival of a Play
Art
Becky Shaw
Bug
Death of a Salesman
Every Brilliant Thing
Fallen Angels
Joe Turner's Come and Gone
Marjorie Prime
Oedipus
Proof
Waiting for Godot
Best Revival of a Musical
Cats: The Jellicle Ball
Chess
Ragtime
The Rocky Horror Show
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play
Jon Bernthal, Dog Day Afternoon
Adrien Brody, The Fear of 13
Bobby Cannavale, Art
James Corden, Art
Neil Patrick Harris, Art
Will Harrison, Punch
Nathan Lane, Death of a Salesman
John Lithgow, Giant
Daniel Radcliffe, Every Brilliant Thing
Keanu Reeves, Waiting for Godot
Namir Smallwood, Bug
Michah Stock, Little Bear Ridge Road
Mark Strong, Oedipus
Alex Winter, Waiting for Godot
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play
Rose Byrne, Fallen Angels
Carrie Coon, Bug
Ayo Edebiri, Proof
Susannah Flood, Liberation
Lesley Manville, Oedipus
Laurie Metcalf, Little Bear Ridge Road
Kelli O'Hara, Fallen Angels
Anika Noni Rose, The Balusters
Jean Smart, Call Me Izzy
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical
LJ Benet, The Lost Boys
Alex Brightman, Schmigadoon!
Nicholas Christopher, Chess
Andrew Durand, The Rocky Horror Show
Luke Evans, The Rocky Horror Show
Joshua Henry, Ragtime
Sam Tutty, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)
Aaron Tveit, Chess
Brandon Uranowitz, Ragtime
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical
Kelli Barrett, Beaches
Sara Chase, Schmigadoon!
Kristin Chenoweth, The Queen of Versailles
Stephanie Hsu, The Rocky Horror Show
Caissie Levy, Ragtime
Lea Michele, Chess
Marla Mindelle, Titanique
Christiani Pitts, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)
Jessica Vosk, Beaches