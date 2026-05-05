2026 Tony Awards Nominations- A Complete Guide

The 79th Annual Tony Awards nominations will be announced on Tuesday, May 5, by Uzo Aduba and Darren Criss. The announcement can be viewed LIVE (9am ET) in their entirety here on BroadwayWorld. Some of the larger categories will be announced on CBS Mornings at 8:30am ET. Plus, be sure to stay tuned throughout the rest of the day for reactions from the nominees and more!

If you haven't been following how awards season has been shaping up so far, be sure to check out nominations for the Drama Desk Awards, Drama League Awards, Outer Critics Circle Awards, New York Drama Critics Circle, and Chita Rivera Awards.

Some honorees have already been announced. Mary-Mitchell Campbell will receive the 2026 Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award for her unwavering dedication to advocacy work through the arts. André Bishop, Jules Fisher, and James Lapine will receive the 2026 Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre. 2026 Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre will go to: 1/52 Project, Jake Bell, Kenn Lubin, and Loren Plotkin.

The Tony Awards Administration Committee has met four times this season to determine the eligibility of every Broadway production of the season. Learn about how the nominees are decided. Plus, read all of the reviews from this season's eligible shows and recap the whole season. Lastly, check out which shows are eligible for this year's biggest awards below...

Best Play

The Balusters

Call Me Izzy

Dog Day Afternoon

The Fear of 13

Giant

Liberation

Little Bear Ridge Road

Punch

Best Musical

Beaches

The Lost Boys

The Queen of Versailles

Schmigadoon!

Titanique

Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

Best Revival of a Play

Art

Becky Shaw

Bug

Death of a Salesman

Every Brilliant Thing

Fallen Angels

Joe Turner's Come and Gone

Marjorie Prime

Oedipus

Proof

Waiting for Godot

Best Revival of a Musical

Cats: The Jellicle Ball

Chess

Ragtime

The Rocky Horror Show

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Jon Bernthal, Dog Day Afternoon

Adrien Brody, The Fear of 13

Bobby Cannavale, Art

James Corden, Art

Neil Patrick Harris, Art

Will Harrison, Punch

Nathan Lane, Death of a Salesman

John Lithgow, Giant

Daniel Radcliffe, Every Brilliant Thing

Keanu Reeves, Waiting for Godot

Namir Smallwood, Bug

Michah Stock, Little Bear Ridge Road

Mark Strong, Oedipus

Alex Winter, Waiting for Godot

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Rose Byrne, Fallen Angels

Carrie Coon, Bug

Ayo Edebiri, Proof

Susannah Flood, Liberation

Lesley Manville, Oedipus

Laurie Metcalf, Little Bear Ridge Road

Kelli O'Hara, Fallen Angels

Anika Noni Rose, The Balusters

Jean Smart, Call Me Izzy

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

LJ Benet, The Lost Boys

Alex Brightman, Schmigadoon!

Nicholas Christopher, Chess

Andrew Durand, The Rocky Horror Show

Luke Evans, The Rocky Horror Show

Joshua Henry, Ragtime

Sam Tutty, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

Aaron Tveit, Chess

Brandon Uranowitz, Ragtime

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Kelli Barrett, Beaches

Sara Chase, Schmigadoon!

Kristin Chenoweth, The Queen of Versailles

Stephanie Hsu, The Rocky Horror Show

Caissie Levy, Ragtime

Lea Michele, Chess

Marla Mindelle, Titanique

Christiani Pitts, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

Jessica Vosk, Beaches

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