Mark Ballas Returns to CHICAGO on Broadway After Illness: 'Great to Be Back'

Mark Ballas has made his return to Chicago on Broadway after facing an illness that kept him out of performances. The Dancing With the Stars pro took to his Instagram Story to thank audiences for their support after he was cleared to resume performances.

"I have never walked on stage and felt so supported than I did tonight," he wrote. "The audience was UNREAL & thank you again to this wonderful cast, orchestra, & crew for all your love and kindess... it felt great to be back."

Earlier this week, Ballas opened up about the severity of the viral illness he and his family caught. He went on to ask for grace with "aggressive DMs" from fans wanting to see him, stating that he was "doing everything I can to get back."

He reunites with his Dancing with the Stars partner Whitney Leavitt in the musical. The duo will appear in the production through May 3. Leavitt made her Broadway debut as Roxie Hart, while Ballas previously appeared on Broadway in Jersey Boys and Kinky Boots.

The long-running musical, featuring a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander, and lyrics by Fred Ebb, continues its record-setting run as the longest-running American musical in Broadway history.



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

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