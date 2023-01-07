Video: When Theatre Gone Wrong Goes Right

As BroadwayWorld reported earlier this week, the team behind The Play That Goes Wrong is back at it on Broadway! Peter Pan Goes Wrong, the international comedy sensation from Mischief, will premiere with a limited engagement starting March 17, 2023 at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre.

What is Mischief?

Mischief shows can currently be watched all over the globe with their award-winning smash hit The Play That Goes Wrong currently playing in London and New York.

Following its West End premiere Peter Pan Goes Wrong was nominated for Best New Comedy at the Olivier Awards, and in 2022 made its North American premiere in Canada at the Citadel Theatre, Edmonton.

Other hit stage comedies include The Comedy About A Bank Robbery (which played in London for four years) and Groan Ups, both currently performed across Europe.

Magic Goes Wrong closed in London in March 2022 after a limited engagement and continued to wow critics and audiences across the UK until the UK tour ended in May 2022.

Returning to their comedy roots Mischief took three shows to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2022, with Mischief Movie Night and two new shows Mind Mangler: Member of the Tragic Circle and Charlie Russell Aims To Please. Following sold out success in Edinburgh Charlie Russell Aims To Please performed in London for one night only in December 2022. Mind Mangler: Member of the Tragic Circle begins touring the UK from January 2023, which includes dates in the West End.

A new production Good Luck, Studio opened October 2022 in the UK at the Mercury Theatre, Colchester before a short tour to Salisbury and Guildford.

Their Royal Television Society award-winning BBC One series The Goes Wrong Show aired in December 2019 with a Christmas special, further episodes in early 2020, and a hit Nativity Goes Wrong Christmas special in 2020. The second BBC series aired in September 2021 on BBC One and iPlayer where the gang tackled a Downton-esque family saga and a US-style prison break drama, with predictably disastrous results. All shows can be watched on BBC iPlayer in the UK.

Photo Credit: Alastair Muir