Video: Watch the Trailer for LULU IS A RHINOCEROS Feat. Auli’i Cravalho & More

Apple has just released the trailer for Lulu Is a Rhinoceros, the new musical special featuring Broadway alums Auli’i Cravalho, Alex Newell, Dulé Hill, and Utkarsh Ambudkar. Based on the beloved children’s book of the same name by father-daughter duo Jason and Allison Flom, the special is an empowering pop musical family event about kindness, acceptance, and embracing one’s true self. It is set to premiere globally on Friday, May 30.

The special follows Lulu, who is a rhinoceros – that’s who she sees when she looks in the mirror. On a quest to spread kindness, fun-loving Lulu embarks on the adventure of a lifetime, powered by new friends, courage and catchy songs.

The special features Auli’l Cravalho as “Lulu” (“Moana”), Tony Award winner and Grammy Award nominee Alex Newell as “Cory” (“Glee”), Emmy Award nominee Dulé Hill as “Flom Flom” (“Psych”), Paul Rust as “Finn” (“Love,”) and Utkarsh Ambudkar as “Hip-Hop” (“Ghosts”).

Produced by Propagate Content and Bento Box Animation, Lulu Is a Rhinoceros is developed by Jason and Allison Flom, who serve as executive producers alongside Brett Coker, Scott Greenberg and Dana Tafoya-Cameron. Ben Silverman, Howard T. Owens, and Rodney Ferrell executive produce for Propagate Content. Allison Flom serves as head writer for the inspiring musical which features original songs by Golden Globe nominee Leland, with lyrics by Allison Flom. Jina Hyojin An & Shirley Song (“BE@RBRICK”) provide an original score. Angela Stempel directs the musical special.

Auli’i Cravalho is known as the voice of Moana in the popular Disney franchise. She also appeared in the 2024 Mean Girls movie. Last year, Cravalho made her Broadway debut in Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club, appearing opposite Adam Lambert.

Alex Newell is a Tony Award winner who appeared as Wade "Unique" Adams on Glee. In 2017, Newell made their Broadway debut as Asaka in the Tony Award-winning revival of Once on This Island. They went on to appear in Shucked on Broadway in 2023, which won them their Tony.

Dulé Hill's Broadway credits include Bring in 'Da Noise, Bring in 'Da Funk, Stick Fly, and After Midnight. More recently, he appeared as Nat King Cole in Light Out: Nat King Cole at The Geffen Playhouse.

Utkarsh Ambudkar made his Broadway debut in Lin-Manuel Miranda's improvisational hip-hop show Freestyle Love Supreme in 2019.