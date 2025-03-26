Video: Watch the First Trailer for New Dance Series ÉTOILE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Prime Video has debuted the long-awaited trailer for Étoile, the upcoming dance-world comedy from beloved creators Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino. Étoile will premiere all eight episodes on April 24, exclusively on Prime Video.

The original new series is set in both New York and Paris and follows the dancers and artistic staff of two world-renowned ballet companies as they embark on an ambitious gambit to save their storied institutions: swapping their most talented stars.

Previously announced cast members of Étoile include Emmy-winner Luke Kirby (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Charlotte Gainsbourg (The Pale Blue Eye, Antichrist, Nymphomaniac), Lou de Laâge (The Innocents), Gideon Glick (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Maestro), David Alvarez (West Side Story), Ivan du Pontavice (Rupture), Taïs Vinolo (The Show Must Go On), David Haig (Four Weddings and a Funeral), LaMay Zhang, and Simon Callow (Outlander), as well as Yanic Truesdale (Gilmore Girls) as recurring guest. BroadwayWorld previously reported that Tony-winner Jonathan Groff will also appear in the series as a guest star.

The series is executive produced by Amy Sherman-Palladino, Daniel Palladino, and Dhana Rivera Gilbert. Scott Ellis will serve as co-executive producer.