Video: Watch the Cast of SMASH Take Their First Bows on Broadway

Smash is officially on Broadway! Watch the cast of the new musical take their first bows after the production's first preview on March 11. The video also includes the curtain call reprise of "Let Me Be Your Star." The musical will officially open on Thursday, April 10, 2025 at Broadway’s Imperial Theatre.

The cast of Smash includes Tony nominee Robyn Hurder as “Ivy,” two-time Tony nominee Brooks Ashmanskas as “Nigel,” Krysta Rodriguez as “Tracy,” John Behlmann as “Jerry,” two-time Tony nominee Kristine Nielsen as “Susan,” Caroline Bowman as “Karen,” Jacqueline B. Arnold as “Anita,” Bella Coppola as “Chloe,” Casey Garvin as “Charlie” and Nicholas Matos as “Scott.”

The past fades away because as of this day #SmashBway is officially ON BROADWAY! pic.twitter.com/QlbtvwFeCq — SmashBway (@SmashBway) March 12, 2025

The company also features Wendi Bergamini, Sarah Bowden, Jacob Burns, Deanna Cudjoe, Chelle Denton, Daniel Gaymon, Merritt David Janes, Ndaya Dream Hoskins, Megan Kane, David Paul Kidder, Ian Liberto, Libby Lloyd, McGee Maddox, Connor McRory, J Savage, Jake Trammel and Katie Webber.