Video: Watch the Cast of SMASH Take Their First Bows on Broadway

The musical will officially open on Thursday, April 10, 2025 at Broadway’s Imperial Theatre.

By: Mar. 12, 2025
Smash is officially on Broadway! Watch the cast of the new musical take their first bows after the production's first preview on March 11. The video also includes the curtain call reprise of "Let Me Be Your Star." The musical will officially open on Thursday, April 10, 2025 at Broadway’s Imperial Theatre.

The cast of Smash includes Tony nominee Robyn Hurder as “Ivy,” two-time Tony nominee Brooks Ashmanskas as “Nigel,” Krysta Rodriguez as “Tracy,” John Behlmann as “Jerry,” two-time Tony nominee Kristine Nielsen as “Susan,” Caroline Bowman as “Karen,” Jacqueline B. Arnold as “Anita,” Bella Coppola as “Chloe,” Casey Garvin as “Charlie” and Nicholas Matos as “Scott.”

The company also features Wendi BergaminiSarah BowdenJacob BurnsDeanna CudjoeChelle DentonDaniel GaymonMerritt David JanesNdaya Dream HoskinsMegan KaneDavid Paul Kidder, Ian LibertoLibby LloydMcGee MaddoxConnor McRoryJ SavageJake Trammel and Katie Webber.

Get ready for all the backstage pandemonium that brings a team of Broadway big shots to their knees heading to the opening night of Bombshell, a splashy new musical about Marilyn Monroe. It’s a rollercoaster ride filled with hilarious setbacks and surprises, kick-ass production numbers and iconic songs like “Let Me Be Your Star,” which were featured on the NBC television series that inspired it.






